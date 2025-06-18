Seattle Kraken’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Cale Fleury

The 2024-25 season has been over for the Seattle Kraken for a while. While they did not have a great season, failing to make the postseason for the second straight year, they ended it going 35-41-6. Each player on the team contributed in different ways, some having a better performance than others. Let’s take a look at Cale Fleury’s performance this past season.

Fleury in Seattle in the 2024-25 Season

Fleury only played 14 games with Seattle and recorded one assist. His assist was recorded on Feb. 1 against the Detroit Red Wings. He stole the puck away from Michael Rasmussen as he was tripped up in Detroit’s offensive zone. Fleury then passed the puck to Andre Burakovsky, who passed it to Shane Wright in the Kraken’s offensive zone. Wright’s shot went off the crossbar and into the net to tie the game. Although the Kraken lost this game in a shootout, Fleury finally earned his first assist of the season.

Cale Fleury, Seattle Kraken (Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

In the nine games following his assist, Fleury only earned a plus-1. He averaged an average time on ice of 12:52 for the season, his lowest since he began his NHL career. Overall, Fleury didn’t play many games throughout the season, and he didn’t have the greatest performance either.

Fleury in Coachella Valley in the 2024-25 Season

Fleury spent the majority of his 2024-25 season with the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. With Coachella Valley, Fleury played in 39 games and recorded 26 points via seven goals and 19 assists. In the regular season games, he recorded a plus-10. On top of this, he played in three playoff games, but recorded no points and went minus-1.

With the minimal playtime Fleury received, he still found success on the ice. This season was his lowest point total; however, it was the fewest games he played in the AHL with the Firebirds.

Fleury’s Past Seasons with Seattle and Coachella Valley

Fleury was claimed by Seattle during the expansion draft from the Montreal Canadiens, making him one of the original Kraken players. In his first season with the Kraken, he only played in nine games and went minus-3, recording no points. The Firebirds were not yet an established team in the AHL, so Fleury spent the 2021-22 season playing in 58 games with the Charlotte Checkers, where he recorded 33 points via seven goals and 26 assists.

In the 2022-23 season, Fleury played 12 games with Seattle and recorded one assist. Despite it being the Firebirds’ first season in the league, he did not play in their inaugural season. His first season with the Firebirds was the 2023-24 season, where he played in 65 games and recorded 36 points via seven goals and 29 assists. This was ten points more than he recorded this season in 26 more games. He also played in 18 postseason games, recording 18 points via five goals and nine assists. His best point production was during the playoffs, where the Firebirds unfortunately lost to the Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Final for the second time in a row. He only played in one NHL game during the 2023-24 season and earned a plus-1.

Fleury’s Future with Seattle is Uncertain

Fleury’s last contract with Seattle expired at the end of the 2024-25 season. With the 14 games he played this season, Fleury reached a total of 77 games in the NHL in the past five seasons he has played. Due to this, he did not hit the 80-game minimum required to remain a restricted free agent (RFA) and will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1. His future is currently up in the air with Seattle.

As Seattle already has a decent setup with their defense, it seems unlikely they will re-sign Fleury. If by chance they do, he will likely stay with the Firebirds for most of the season again.

Fleury’s Overall Grade

With Seattle, Fleury gets a D-. He earned only one assist in four games. At least he went plus-1, but the production was not there for the season.

With Coachella Valley, Fleury gets a B-. He had a decent point total in the 36 games he played. He earned a positive plus/minus and played in three playoff games. Unfortunately, his performance in the postseason was not very good.

Overall, Fleury receives a C. His play this season was middle of the road, which is why he deserves this grade. It will be interesting to see if the Kraken re-sign him in the upcoming offseason, but it seems more likely he will play for another team.