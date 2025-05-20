Devils 2025 NHL Draft Target: Adam Benák

The New Jersey Devils will make two selections in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft, with the 50th and 64th picks at their disposal. The team traded their initial first-round pick last year, along with defenseman Kevin Bahl, to the Calgary Flames for Jacob Markstrom. While that decision greatly benefited the Devils this season, the organization must make their second-round picks count.

They’ve gotten lucky with some of their recent selections in the second round, including defenseman Seamus Casey in 2022 and goaltender Mikhail Yegorov in 2024. And now, another perfect candidate has emerged, in the form of Adam Benák. His speed, skill, and offensive capability would be a valuable asset for the Devils.

Benák’s USHL Success

Benák is a second-round draft target who could improve the Devils’ roster, both with his dynamic offense and top-notch point production. This season, he had great success with the Youngstown Phantoms, as the Czech native adapted to the fast-paced environment of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In fact, he was the Phantoms’ leading scorer and finished second in points among all USHL rookies. Across 56 games, he amassed 17 goals and 42 assists. Benák even received a nomination for USHL Rookie of the Year.

Adam Benak, Team Czechia (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Benák’s playmaking abilities and elite puck handling would be a perfect fit for the Devils. He has a high hockey IQ that allows him to visualize plays and anticipate his opponent’s next move. His speed is another factor that makes him dangerous, especially in a shootout or a high-danger scenario. Likewise, he is dominant on the man advantage, able to execute zone entries and quarterback a power-play unit with ease.

Benák’s International Prowess

Benák represented Team Czechia twice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording impressive stats both times. In 2023, he put up ten points in five games, proving his status as an elite forward at just 16 years old. His two goals and eight assists led the team to a silver medal. Then, in 2024, Benák averaged 2.2 points per game, once again dominating the international stage with four goals and seven assists. He also became the tournament’s all-time points leader, surpassing Magnus Pääjärvi’s previous record by six points.

With a hat trick and five points through two periods today, Adam Benák becomes the #HlinkaGretzkyCup all-time points leader 🤩 and there could be more points on the way 👀 #2025NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/I5wF0hv2Jp — Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) August 6, 2024

Benák spent time with Czechia’s U18 international team as well, earning 24 points in just 12 games. He even played for Czechia at the U18 IIHF World Championship. Despite not advancing past the preliminary round, he still led his team in points, notching two goals and five assists. He remains a scoring powerhouse for Czechia, capable of generating chances from any point within the offensive zone.

Jersey’s Next Best Prospect?

Benák has already been compared to the star of the Devils’ franchise, Jack Hughes, particularly for his speed. Phantoms co-general manager Ryan Kosecki praised Benák, calling him “one of the fastest kids in the draft, if not one of the fastest 2007-born players in the world.” There’s no doubt that he has the potential to become a top Devils’ prospect.

Benák ranked 58th among all North American skaters, mainly due to his speed and agility. His smaller stature allows him to seamlessly transition between zones and create prime scoring opportunities. His ability to score on the rush and position the puck for his teammates could become the Devils’ secret weapon in the near future. He would be an immediate upgrade from older players like Justin Dowling and Curtis Lazar, whose offensive impact continues to wane. Essentially, Benák’s fast pace and dynamic skill set would be a great addition to the Devils.

Final Thoughts