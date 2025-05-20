Bruins Should Submit an Offer Sheet for Marco Rossi

While the conference finals get underway, the remaining 28 teams’ offseason is already in full swing, including preparing for the draft and the free-agent market. There is also the possibility of offer sheets. The Boston Bruins should consider this route, and one restricted free agent target they should consider is Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi.

Rossi Out in Minnesota?

Given the state of the Wild, we’d expect them to lock down Rossi with a long-term extension. He has the skill and talent to provide a boost to their top two lines. However, there is growing concern that they may not see him as part of the team’s future.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rossi was a slam-dunk pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, although the front office may not see him as a fit for their roster and style of play. On Fellowship of the Rink (part of The Athletic Podcast Family), Michael Russo gave his answer on the matter, and it is eye-opening. There is a growing sense, due to his lack of playing time during the playoffs, that both parties could go their separate ways.

“I get the sense, talking to people within the organization, they just always want him to be something that he’s incapable of being, because he can’t just add a bunch of weight and size to him…. I think that [Bill Guerin] just doesn’t feel that, if you add him to this team, that he’s somebody that you can win with in the playoffs.”

This should have the Bruins picking up the phone. A young player like Rossi is rarely available, and this is the perfect time to pounce. Given the state of the Bruins, adding talent is an absolute must.

Rossi Makes the Bruins Better

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has $27.13 million in cap space to weaponize and roster holes to fill. However, they likely don’t want to spend a good chunk of it on a free agent like Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, even if it isn’t a horrible decision. They can extend an offer sheet to Rossi and pry him away from the Wild for considerably less.

Related: Bruins Should Pursue Mitch Marner This Free Agency

It is puzzling that the Wild would even consider parting ways with Rossi. If you are the Bruins, you should make him a substantial offer that fits within your salary cap budget and forces the hands of the front office of the Wild.

The Bruins can ignore the size factor and bring in a talented player with tremendous skill. His biggest strength is his ability to make plays, with his high hockey IQ and sensational puck-handling. He’s the type of player the Bruins need in their lineup. It’s been an uphill battle for Rossi to begin his career. In 2021, he was diagnosed with myocarditis due to a COVID-19 complication. Rossi saw minimal action during the 2022-23 season, but in the last two seasons, he’s played in all 82 games and recorded 100 points, including a career year this season. He set a career high with 24 goals and 36 assists, and his shooting percentage skyrocketed to 17.6%.

How the Bruins Make This Work

The Bruins have the cap space to extend a decent offer. Rossi is 23 years old, and so offering him six or seven years could make sense, especially around the fourth tier, with an average annual value (AAV) at $7 million, the cost would be a first and a third-round pick. That’s not bad for a player with enormous upside.

To make room for Rossi, the Bruins could move Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt to the wing. At the end of the day, the Bruins need to shore up the center position and also add talent. They have the cap space for a move like this to add a quality player to the roster. It’s a win-win scenario.

Rossi Is a Massive Win

With a weak free-agent pool this summer, signing a restricted free agent (RFA) to an offer sheet might be the Bruins’ best move. With a player like Rossi, who might not get the contract he wants from Minnesota, it’s the perfect time to pounce and would be a massive win for the front office entering the 2025-26 season.