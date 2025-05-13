5 Free Agents the Devils Should Target This Offseason

At Thursday’s press conference, New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald told the media that big changes are coming. He, alongside head coach Sheldon Keefe, discussed what went wrong this season and how to address their shortcomings. “We won’t be coming back with the same group…because it wasn’t good enough,” said Fitzgerald.

The Devils have already made changes to the coaching staff. On Friday, the team announced they are searching for replacements for assistant coaches Ryan McGill and Chris Taylor, along with head video coach Jerry Dineen. But there will also be roster changes, and many pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) could be a good fit in New Jersey. Here are five players the team should target this summer.

Brock Boeser

We know Brock Boeser is unlikely to re-sign with the Vancouver Canucks for next season. There were whispers of New Jersey expressing interest in him, but nothing materialized before the 2025 Trade Deadline. Despite being the longest-tenured player on the Canucks, Boeser is expected to become a UFA on July 1.

His point production dipped slightly this season, meaning the Devils could sign him to a multi-year deal, with a potential average annual value (AAV) of $8.5 million. Despite his struggles, Boeser still put up more points in the regular season than Ondrej Palat and Erik Haula combined. Boeser could ease the Devils’ secondary scoring issues, since he’s proven to be a consistent goal scorer. Boeser also fits the Devils’ high-danger, high-speed game. According to NHL Edge, he ranks in the 96th percentile in top shot speed, and his 35.4 high-danger shooting percentage puts him in the 97th percentile. He would be a boost to the Devils’ top-six forward group, adding a mixture of consistency and experience.

Ryan Donato

Ryan Donato of the Chicago Blackhawks could also provide veteran forward depth. Donato had a phenomenal season, recording an impressive 62 points, which included a career-high in goals and assists.

Adding another 30-goal scorer to the Devils’ roster could make a major difference in the playoffs next season. Donato averaged 2.85 points per 60 minutes, along with a 57.33 high-danger goals for percentage (HDGF%). He also has an 83.71% Fenwick on the power play.

He can play both center and wing, which would be a boost when the injury bug hits. Overall, Donato is just what New Jersey needs. Even though his $2 million cap hit won’t carry over to his next contract, the Devils should still try to sign him to a two-year deal at around $6 million.

Mikael Granlund

The Dallas Stars acquired the 33-year-old Mikael Granlund in February, and he recorded his first 20-goal season since 2017-18, averaging 2.02 shots on goal per game. Granlund even ranks in the 99th percentile in even-strength neutral zone time, which aligns with the Devils’ new defensive mindset. Goaltenders also had a .971 save percentage with him on the ice during five-on-five scenarios.

His adaptability also makes him a strong candidate, meaning he could easily fit on a line with Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes. The team needs veterans capable of scoring, and Granlund certainly fits the bill. While his age leaves a long-term deal out of the question, a one-year contract around $2.5 million could certainly improve next season’s playoff chances.

Pius Suter

Pius Suter would bolster the Devils’ bottom six. His cap hit will increase following a season of career highs, putting his AAV somewhere around $3.8 million. Suter’s versatility would be well worth the price: not only can he play center and wing, but he is also a phenomenal penalty killer and can even generate shorthanded chances.

The Devils could use another two-way forward, especially one who had a standout 25-goal season. Suter would be an immediate upgrade over players like Justin Dowling and Nathan Bastian, who combined for just six goals this season. Meanwhile, Suter scored 13.8 goals more than the average NHL forward.

Adding Suter would relieve some pressure off the Devils’ top lines, which was a season-long issue. As both a secondary scorer and a potential third-line center, Suter could have a positive impact.

Victor Olofsson

Finally, Victor Olofsson is another veteran who could help the bottom six. The right-winger finished the regular season with 15 goals, 14 assists, and a plus-17 rating. Olofsson plays well at even strength, with a 67.92 goals for percentage (GF%) and a 73.08 HDGF%. Even after being sidelined with a lower-body injury, he scored consistently. In fact, he was promoted to the Vegas Golden Knights’ first line after rejoining the lineup.

Olofson could also help on the man advantage, with his ability to find an open slot and read the play having the potential to bolster the Devils’ second power-play unit. In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he has two goals and three assists in seven games. Essentially, Olofsson has a strong track record, and the Devils could easily sign him to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Devils Changes to Ensure Success in 2025-26

Devils fans should expect numerous changes this offseason, particularly to help their depth scoring. As it stands, they have a rock-solid goaltending tandem and star defensemen in Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes. However, the team must make adjustments before it’s too late. The Devils cannot continue to rely on their top line to provide all their offense, or they can kiss next season’s playoffs goodbye.