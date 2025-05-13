Dallas Stars Need Game 3’s Offense to Get Past Jets and Beyond

The Dallas Stars head into Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets up 2-1 in the series, and are coming off an emphatic 5-2 win in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. A win on Tuesday night would put the Presidents’ Trophy winners on the brink of elimination, and the Stars on the brink of their third straight appearance in the Western Conference Final.

Dating back to Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars’ offense has been prolific, for the most part, much like it has been all season. The only difference between now and the regular season is the offensive outburst from their prized trade deadline acquisition, Mikko Rantanen. While Rantanen’s contributions are welcomed and highly coveted, there’s some danger in the offense moving through one guy.

Game 3 on Sunday saw goals from five different skaters, one of them of course, being Rantanen. The Stars are going to need more of that if they want to get past the Jets, the Conference Final, and ultimately, lift the Stanley Cup.

Pros and Cons of Rantanen’s Heroics

In the first four games of Round 1, the Stars had only seven goals, and Roope Hintz was the only top-line player who contributed in that department. Rantanen had one point, and others had assists here and there, but for the most part, there was no contribution from the team’s best scorers. Then, in Game 5, the floodgates finally opened. Wyatt Johnston finally got on the scoresheet with two goals and three points, and Mason Marchment finally put one in the net.

That was also the beginning of the “Legend of Mikko”. Rantanen had a goal and three points, and started a stretch of games that helped the Stars beat the Avalanche in Game 7, and put them in a position to put a stranglehold on Round 2. Since the start of Game 5, the Stars have played six games, and Rantanen has nine goals and 17 points. The Stars were shut out in two of those games, so really, six games becomes four. To sum up, when Rantanen doesn’t get a point, the Stars don’t score at all.

Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring an empty-net hat-trick goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

From Game 6 of Round 1 to Game 1 of Round 2, Rantanen had seven goals and 11 points, which is remarkable. However, only three other Stars scored in that span. What No. 96 is doing is incredible and should be praised, but success is just not sustainable when one guy is getting the majority of the production.

Game 3 against the Jets saw a return to the balanced production from Game 5 against the Avalanche, and that is what the Stars need more of moving forward. Yes, Rantanen had three points in Game 3, but five players scored (three forwards and two defensemen) and nine players tallied points.

The Stars are a very deep and talented team with many players who have the ability to take over a game in a moment. As incredible and memorable as Rantanen’s run has been, the Stars need more of Game 3 as they inch closer to the Stanley Cup Final.

Take Advantage of Home Ice While You Have It

Let’s jump over to the Jets just for a minute. Winnipeg is 5-5 so far this postseason, winning five of six games at home and losing all four games on the road. At Canada Life Centre, the Jets have scored 22 goals and have allowed 13. On the road, however, they have scored only seven goals and allowed 22. To make matters worse for the Jets, Game 3 was the only road game they played in which Connor Hellebuyck was not pulled.

Heading into Game 4 on Tuesday, the Stars play two of the next four games at home and only need two more wins to eliminate the Jets. If they let Winnipeg feel good about themselves after a Game 5 win north of the border, it’s no big deal. If they take care of their business at American Airlines Center starting on Tuesday, they’ll move on to their third-straight Western Conference Final.