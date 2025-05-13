Oilers Depth Making Many Critics Look Foolish

The Edmonton Oilers are a one-dimensional team. That criticism has followed the team for years during the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl era. Many have argued that the team is far too reliant on its dynamic duo and lacks the supporting cast to bring the organization to its ultimate goal.

Even after advancing to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, those detractors remained, and many expected them to be eliminated in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs versus the LA Kings. What many of those detractors failed to realize, however, is that the Oilers are good.

While McDavid and Draisaitl continue to pile up points, the team’s depth has brought them to this point, leading the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in their Second Round series. All of a sudden, those detractors look foolish.

Oilers Getting Depth Scoring

Through 10 games, the Oilers are averaging an NHL-best 4.20 goals per game. Their offence has been outstanding, and it’s been a complete group effort. Take the soon-to-be 40-year-old Corey Perry, who is tied with Draisaitl for the team lead in goals with five. He’s also chipped in with two assists, giving him seven points through 10 games.

Evander Kane, who didn’t seem to generate any buzz in his return to the lineup after a season of injuries, has four goals and seven points through nine games. Connor Brown has the same totals through 10 games, while Vasily Podkolzin has six points.

Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman and Jake Walman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a first-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 4 of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

In Game 4 on Monday night, Adam Henrique scored the opening two goals in what was a 3-0 win over the Golden Knights. Mattias Janmark has also impressed with two goals and three points, while Trent Frederic, who is still working off rust from missing time due to injury, has two goals and an assist. All of the team’s regular forwards have at least three points in the playoffs, showing just how important their offensive depth has been.

Oilers Depth Stepping Up on Back End

Another big concern this season was the Oilers’ blue line, and that was amplified when it was announced that Mattias Ekholm would miss at least the first two rounds. While losing Ekholm was a blow, several players have stepped up to help fill his minutes. Trade deadline acquisition Jake Walman has been superb, averaging more than 20 minutes a night this postseason. Even more surprisingly, John Klingberg has regained the form that made him a top-pairing defenceman with the Dallas Stars, as he appears to be healthy for the first time in years.

The always steady Brett Kulak has also stepped up and is playing a massive role, averaging more than 24 minutes per game. Darnell Nurse, despite his inconsistencies, is logging more than 25 minutes, while Evan Bouchard has been an absolute monster on the back end, playing great at both ends of the ice while averaging 26:28 per contest.

Goaltending Depth Has Also Come Into Play

Those who were concerned about Stuart Skinner heading into the playoffs had reason to be, as he lasted just two games before giving way to Calvin Pickard. Many doubted the journeyman Pickard would be an upgrade, but he played his way to a 6-0-0 record before suffering an injury late in Game 2 against the Golden Knights.

With Pickard out, the Oilers were forced to return to Skinner, though he seems to have mentally reset during his time on the bench. Despite allowing four goals in a Game 3 loss to Vegas, he rallied in Game 4, kicking aside all 23 shots in a win that should give him major confidence going forward.

Oilers Firing on All Cylinders

It’s amazing how quickly the Oilers have flipped the switch after their struggles to close out the 2024-25 season, though it’s a good reminder to their critics that they are a contender when healthy. They are rolling right now and have reestablished themselves as a true Stanley Cup threat.