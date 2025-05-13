3 Predators Targets at 5th Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

The Nashville Predators had a rough 2024-25 campaign and missed the playoffs, which was a surprise to quite a few fans around the NHL after they spent big in free agency last summer. They have a solid consolation prize, as they will be selecting fifth overall in the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and there are quite a few options available to them. With that in mind, here are three targets for the Predators at the fifth overall selection.

Radim Mrtka

The first player they could consider is Radim Mrtka. Mrtka, who stands 6-foot-6, 198 pounds, is a right-shot defender from Czechia. He spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he scored three goals and added 32 assists for 35 points through 43 games. He also played 10 games in Czechia with HC Ocelári Trinec, where he had one assist. At the U18 World Championship, he had one goal and three assists for four points through five games.

Radim Mrtka, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

Mrtka might be a bit of a reach at fifth overall, but he is the second-best defender in this draft class behind Matthew Schaefer. If the Predators want to bring in a player who can play in the NHL as soon as the 2026-27 season and could even push to steal a depth spot in the 2025-26 season, Mrtka is their guy. His impressive size, physicality, and ability to play well in both ends make his skillset enticing for any team selecting in the top 10.

Porter Martone

The second potential target is forward Porter Martone. Martone, who stands 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, was the captain of the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. His offensive ability speaks for itself, but some analysts and fans have pointed out his skating ability as something that may hurt his draft stock a bit. If that happens, the Predators should be all over him with their first pick.

This season with the Steelheads, Martone scored 37 goals and added 61 assists for 98 points through 57 games, which comes out to an incredible 1.72 points-per-game average. In the recent U20 World Championship with Team Canada, he scored one goal in three games as an underage forward.

Martone’s work ethic, his physical presence, and his overall offensive skillset make him an exciting prospect that many teams will be interested in. He could benefit from improving his stride and shot selection, but he has a natural scoring knack that not many players have. The Predators should take him at fifth overall if he falls out of the top four.

Caleb Desnoyers

The third player they could target at fifth overall is Caleb Desnoyers. Desnoyers, who stands 6-foot-2, 172 pounds, is a forward who played for the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). This season, he scored 35 goals and added 49 assists for 84 points through 56 games, which comes out to a 1.5 points-per-game average, and was strong enough for fifth in the league in points.

He has been praised for his defensive play and work ethic, as well as his playmaking ability and overall offensive IQ. He could benefit from improving his shot and his agility, but his skill set makes him another enticing forward for the Predators to consider. He reminds me a lot of Philadelphia Flyers’ Sean Couturier, who plays a strong two-way game, and Desnoyers could become an ideal top-six forward who plays a similar role for the Predators.

There are plenty of strong options in the first round for the Predators, but these three prospects should be at the top of their list. It’s unlikely they will see any of Schaefer, Michael Misa, or James Hagens, so they will likely have to look at other players. Either way, they can still select a future star with the fifth overall selection and have plenty of time to make their decision.

