Projected Lineups for Jets vs Stars – 5/13/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (C1) at STARS (C2)

Western Conference Second Round, Game 4

8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luke Schenn, Ville Heinola

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)

Status report

The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 loss in Game 3.

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson

Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Miro Heiskanen — Lian Bichsel

Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

Heiskanen was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and is likely to play for the first time since sustaining a knee injury on Jan. 28; the Stars could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

