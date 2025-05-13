Projected Lineups for Jets vs Stars – 5/13/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (C1) at STARS (C2)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 4
8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luke Schenn, Ville Heinola
Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)
Status report
The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 loss in Game 3.
Latest for THW:
- Jets Need to Reverse Troubling Trend of Allowing Goals in Bunches
- Stars Score Three in 3rd, Get Past Jets 5-2 in Game 3
- Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 5/11/25
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson
Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Miro Heiskanen — Lian Bichsel
Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
Heiskanen was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and is likely to play for the first time since sustaining a knee injury on Jan. 28; the Stars could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Latest for THW:
- Dallas Stars Need Game 3’s Offense to Get Past Jets and Beyond
- Dallas Stars Should Be the Stanley Cup Favorites
- Jets Need to Reverse Troubling Trend of Allowing Goals in Bunches