Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 5/11/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their second round matchup at American Airlines Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (C1) at STARS (C2)

Western Conference Second Round, Game 3

4:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luke Schenn, Ville Heinola

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team is expected to use the same lineup from a 4-0 Jets win in Game 2 on Friday.

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Mason Marchment– Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

Heiskanen will not play, Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. The defenseman has not played since Jan. 28 because of a knee injury and is considered day to day.

