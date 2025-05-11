Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 5/11/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their second round matchup at American Airlines Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (C1) at STARS (C2)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 3
4:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luke Schenn, Ville Heinola
Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)
Status report
Each team is expected to use the same lineup from a 4-0 Jets win in Game 2 on Friday.
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Mason Marchment– Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
Heiskanen will not play, Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. The defenseman has not played since Jan. 28 because of a knee injury and is considered day to day.
