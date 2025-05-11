3 Ways the Senators Can Improve in Free Agency

While the Ottawa Senators‘ first playoff appearance in seven years resulted in a first-round exit at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s safe to say the 2024-25 season was a success. Brady Tkachuk established himself as a star on hockey’s biggest stages (the Stanley Cup Playoffs and 4 Nations Face-Off), Tim Stützle continued his ascent into the upper echelon of NHL wingers, and Jake Sanderson’s growth has propelled him into franchise defenceman territory. With these three pillars locked in for the next three seasons, it’s easy to see Ottawa has a great young core that can make them a perennial playoff contender for years to come.

Ottawa has star potential riddled throughout its lineup, but there are still areas where the team can improve. The Senators will enter free agency with roughly $17.5 million in cap space, and while that’s not exactly shopping spree money, it does give them some room to improve their roster and fill some holes within their lineup. Here are three areas the Sens should address when free agency begins on July 1.

1. Top-Six Winger

While the Senators gave the Maple Leafs all they could handle in their first-round matchup, it’s no secret generating offence, or even shots on goal, was a struggle for Ottawa’s forwards. It’s not like the Senators couldn’t score, as they only trailed Toronto 14-12 in the goal department, but they were just missing one more guy to help Stützle and Tkachuk put the puck in the net when needed. If Ottawa is able to add a reliable goal-scorer to their top line while re-signing Claude Giroux and moving him into a bottom-six role, that would significantly improve their scoring depth.

Ideal Target: Nikolaj Ehlers (Unrestricted free agent; UFA)

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nikolaj Ehlers is a reliable 20-goal scorer who could slide right into a top-six role and create one of the NHL’s best top lines with Tkachuk and Stützle. While he does primarily play left wing, there could be a scenario where the 29-year-old could switch positions or swap places with Drake Batherson on the second line. Either way, Ehlers would significantly upgrade Ottawa’s offensive firepower and be relatively affordable. He’s likely to command between $6 to $8 million per year, but with Ottawa’s budget and the incoming cap increase, this would be well worth the investment and allow the Senators to add other depth pieces.

2. Top-Four Defenceman

Ottawa has shifted into win-now mode, and it’s no secret that their top defence pairing with Sanderson and Artem Zub is poised to be among the league’s best next season. Beyond that, their defence core could definitely use a boost. Thomas Chabot is a model of consistency, and with the recent re-signing of Nikolas Matinpalo and the emergence of 23-year-old Tyler Kleven, the one question mark points to 34-year-old Nick Jensen. Now, he is due $4 million for the 2025-26 season, but Jensen could be a candidate for a draft-day trade, which would open up the possibility for an upgrade via free agency.

Ideal Target: Cody Ceci (UFA)

Cody Ceci, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Look, his first stint in Ottawa wasn’t the greatest, but Cody Ceci’s game has matured, and he’d be a good offensive-minded right-shot defenceman to pair with the defensive-minded Chabot. The 15th overall selection in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft had an average of minus-16 in his five seasons with the Sens, but he’s been at least plus-10 in four of his last five campaigns with five different clubs. This is an opportunity to give Ceci a second chance, add some offensive potential to the back end, and not break the bank.

With a potential Jensen trade, the $4 million of cap space should be enough to bring Ceci in on a short-term deal. While fans may be hesitant to bring the 31-year-old back to the nation’s capital, if he continues or exceeds his current level of play, it could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Senators.

3. Bottom-Six Winger

A clear strength for Ottawa was the physicality their bottom six brought to the Maple Leafs in round one. While Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig found themselves in the penalty box quite frequently in the six games against Toronto, they also provided a much-needed spark. There really isn’t much reason to change their third line. But with Nick Cousins and Adam Gaudette set to become UFAs on July 1, there’s a chance Ottawa’s fourth line could look different next season. Ottawa doesn’t have a huge amount of cap space, so they won’t be big game hunters when it comes to forward depth, but there’s one way they can ensure their forward depth remains strong without going to free agency.

Ideal Target: Fabian Zetterlund (Restricted free agent; RFA)

Fabian Zetterlund, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After acquiring Fabian Zetterlund from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline, it’s clear to see the potential the 25-year-old winger has. Some may expect him to jump into a top-six role next season, but why rush? He could thrive in a depth role, and it’s important for Ottawa to match any potential offer sheet that comes Zetterlund’s way. His option will cost Ottawa $1.5 million, but that’s well worth it for the overall potential and lineup flexibility Zetterlund provides. He can play a depth role and provide hard-hitting, energetic minutes, or potentially swap places with veterans like David Perron or Giroux if their play slips throughout next season.

This is a no-brainer. Re-sign Zetterlund and continue to put a hard-skating and highly versatile lineup on the ice.