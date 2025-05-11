Devils Greatly Benefit from NHL’s Increasing Cap Space

This upcoming offseason is, without a doubt, a massive one for the New Jersey Devils. While it certainly hasn’t been a perfect run for general manager Tom Fitzgerald, he did a great job in getting his core pieces locked up long-term: Timo Meier (2030-31), Jesper Bratt (2030-31) and Jack Hughes (2029-30). Nico Hischier was already extended when Fitzgerald took over and has two seasons remaining (2026-27).

On Jan. 31, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced some salary cap increases: $7.5 million in 2025-26; another $8.5 million in the 2026-27 season and then $9.5 million in the 2027-28 season. In a tight-cap world, this certainly benefits teams like the Devils, who already have so much talent locked up.

Jack Hughes and Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Using salary information from PuckPedia and cap increase estimations from the NHL, here are some graphs that help show just how team friendly these contracts are for the Devils.

Timo Meier

Meier’s first two full seasons with the Devils have not been bad by any stretch, but he hasn’t quite performed to the ~40 goal, near point-per-game pace that San Jose Sharks fans got accustomed to. Nonetheless, he’s still a very valuable and effective player and is certainly built for playoff hockey. For as long as he’s the highest paid forward on the team ($8.8 million per year), some will criticize him unless he pots 40. But by the end of his contract, the inflation equivalent will be less than $6 million today. Even if Meier is producing how he has these past two seasons and doesn’t return to San Jose form, that’s still great value.

Meier becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2030-31 season.

Jesper Bratt

Bratt’s contract ($7.875 million per year) should be considered one of the best in the entire sport. He had an incredible 88 points in 81 games this past season, shattering Scott Stevens’ franchise single season assist record in the process. While he performs like a $10-12 million player depending on who you ask, the inflation equivalent will be barely over $5 million by the end of it. If the Devils happen to win a Stanley Cup by 2031, Bratt’s contract will arguably be the greatest reason why.

Bratt becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2030-31 season.

Jack Hughes

Funny enough, one of the only reasons that Bratt’s contract might not be the biggest steal in the league is because his linemate’s might be an even bigger steal. Hughes ($8 million per year) is just 23 years old and already has 351 career points. He’s had some trouble staying healthy, but when he’s in the lineup, he’s one of the most lethal players in the world. There’s a real possibility he’ll become a perennial 100+ point player, yet the inflation equivalent of his contract will be just over $5.5 million in 2029-30.

Hughes becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2029-30 season.

Nico Hischier

It’s almost hard to believe that Nico Hischier ($7.25 million per year) will become an unrestricted free agent in just two seasons from now. But with so much value in the Devils’ other contracts, they can likely pay Hischier what he deserves when the time comes. Hischier had 35 goals and 69 points this season, while remaining one of the best defensive players in the game as well. He’s led by example and with his voice when he needs to, and it’s really hard to imagine him in any colors other than red and black. In the meantime, his steal of a contract, handed to him by the late Ray Shero, will only get better before he’s eligible to hit the market.

Hischier becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

How the Rising Cap Impacts Everything Else

It’s no secret that the Devils desperately need to add depth scoring. Knowing that the cap is going up each season, including $7.5 million this offseason, could make doing so much easier. Furthermore, it may also allow them to make easier decisions, like giving a max-term extension to Luke Hughes rather than a bridge deal, or potentially offloading a contract that they feel may not age well.

The cost of players in free agency will start to rise with the increasing cap, but with the Devils’ stars already locked up, it helps them much more than it hurts them.