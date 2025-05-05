Devils’ Luke Hughes Blossoming Into Star

Before New Jersey Devils‘ defenseman Luke Hughes even entered the league, the writing was on the wall for him to become a star. At the University of Michigan, he outpaced the college production of his brother Quinn, who will soon receive Norris Trophy (best defenseman) votes for the fifth time in six seasons.

As a 20-year-old rookie in 2023-24, Luke rattled off 47 points in 82 games and finished third in Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year) voting, just behind Connor Bedard and Brock Faber. However, there were some defensive deficiencies in his game; while typical for a rookie, his minus-25 rating was a bottom-10 mark amongst all of the NHL’s defensemen.

Hughes Improves All Around in 2024-25

He missed the start of the 2024-25 season with a shoulder injury but hit the ground running right away, surprisingly not with his offense, but his defense. He only had one point in his first 13 games but saw a complete overhaul of his defensive game while playing alongside Brett Pesce. “I think with Pesce as my D partner, he’s really easy to play with,” Hughes told The Hockey Writers earlier this season. “Just an older and deeper D core this year, (it makes it) really easy to play”.

All in all, Hughes cut down on his goals against by just over 7%, and that’s not a result of improved goaltending like some may assume. Devils’ netminders actually had a higher save percentage in 2023-24 with Hughes on the ice, compared to 2024-25. Teams also had ~7.5% fewer high danger chances as Hughes consistently used his blazing speed (21.33 miles per hour via NHL EDGE) and his long reach to break up opportunities.

“I consider Luke a close friend,” Pesce told THW. “We talk all the time. I just texted him this morning…I think the sky is the limit for him. He’s only kind of touching the surface of how good he’s going to be. I think his defensive game took a big step, (obviously) I didn’t see him last year but each game, I just feel like he got better and better. For a 21-year-old kid, that’s what you want to see. He’s just really maturing.”

As Luke got acclimated to playing a more responsible defensive game, the offense started to come. He had 43 points in his next 58 games, including 22 in his final 22 after Dougie Hamilton missed time with injury. Last season, Hughes looked timid and struggled mightily when he had to take over once Hamilton similarly went down. This time around, he was much more assertive and very much looked the part of a top defenseman in the league.

When quarterbacking the top power play unit, he looked way more confident and poised. In his rookie season, his indecision with the puck led to four shorthanded goals against. This season, the opposition didn’t have one. The Devils’ power play finished third in the NHL at 28.2% and didn’t convert once after Hughes went down in the playoffs. Coincidence?

His even strength production also saw a considerable spike, as he had two more 5v5 goals and four more assists despite playing in 11 fewer games. “Luke, honestly, he’s matured so much,” Devils’ forward Curtis Lazar told THW. “I know so many people talk about that little beef or whatever we have, I love Luke. Seeing the way he’s played on the ice is incredible, but even off the ice too, how much he’s matured and the team’s in great hands with him back there because you see how dynamic he is and whatnot…he’s a very special talent and a great kid.”

If his development path is anything like his brother Quinn, he’s going to have three to four more years of steady improvement as he begins to cement himself as one of the best offensive defensemen in the entire league.

The Devils announced on May 5th that he underwent successful shoulder surgery following the injury that caused him to miss the rest of the playoffs after Game 1. He’s expected to make a full recovery in time for Training Camp.