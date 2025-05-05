Oilers Should Fire Kris Knoblauch if Stuart Skinner Starts in Round 2

The Edmonton Oilers are currently focused on defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the playoffs, after taking out the Los Angeles Kings in the first round for the fourth consecutive season. One thing fans are waiting to see is who the Oilers will be using between the pipes because they moved to Calvin Pickard for the final four games of the series, after Stuart Skinner had a rough start through the first two games. Surprisingly, a recent development has fans concerned that the team might be going back to Skinner for the next round.

Won’t read a ton into this but Oilers skate at the DCA and Skinner is in what would normally be the starters net. We’ll ask Knoblauch after the skate.



Lines and Pairings otherwise the same. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 4, 2025

Update: Pickard was in the starter’s net Monday (May. 5) morning

Now, let’s be honest, the odds of the Oilers moving away from Pickard after he helped them win the previous series are extremely low. There is no good reason to go back to Skinner after his horrible performance in the first two games, and Pickard has proved he can handle the big moments and remain calm between the pipes. It’s an unfortunate ending for Skinner, but there is no reason he should see the net again this season.

Ryan Rishaug, who is a trusted pundit, revealing that the Oilers had Skinner in the starter’s net is concerning. It’s at a point now where if head coach Kris Knoblauch decides to go back to him for the second round, he should be fired. That decision would single-handedly lose the Oilers the series against the Golden Knights, considering Skinner has been the second-worst goaltender in the entire postseason.

Knoblauch has made some questionable decisions this year. Healthy scratching Ty Emberson, not putting Jeff Skinner in a position to get comfortable and succeed, keeping Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard together are just a few things he’s done that have angered fans, but overall, he’s done a pretty solid job finding combinations that work. Moving back to a goaltender who doesn’t have any confidence after seeing how strong the team plays in front of Pickard would be a fireable offense, and I don’t see it happening.

The following graphic calls out Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck, but take a look at who is right above him.

Connor Hellebuyck, the shoo-in Vezina winner, has basically doubled up every other goalie in negative goals saved above expected these playoffs.



When was the last time we saw anything like this in the NHL? pic.twitter.com/Y3kzODdPeS — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) May 3, 2025

It’s laughable that Skinner is getting any consideration to start the first game of the second round. Hopefully, the situation has just been looked into a little too much, and Pickard starts. Knoblauch likely wouldn’t risk his future in the NHL by making a mind-boggling decision like that, so I don’t think there is any reason to panic just yet.

Oilers Looking for Revenge Against Golden Knights

For three straight seasons, the Oilers have been eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champions, and that includes the Golden Knights, who eliminated them in 2023 and went on to win their first championship in franchise history. The Oilers will be looking for revenge as they look to pick up their first Stanley Cup victory since 1990.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers came up just short last season, losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, and have come into the new campaign hoping to do a little better than that. After making the additions and changes they needed to make in the offseason, despite losing Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to the St. Louis Blues, they seem poised to make another deep run. After a strong season from the players and the staff, I don’t see a world where Knoblauch makes a decision that puts the Oilers’ championship hopes in the gutter.

