Jets Shut Out Stars 4-0 in Game 2, Even Series 1-1

The Winnipeg Jets shut out the Dallas Stars 4-0 at Canada Life Centre Friday evening in Game 2 to draw the second-round series even at one apiece.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a pair of goals while Gabriel Vilardi and Adam Lowry tallied one each. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for his fourth-career playoff shutout and first since 2021.

Game Recap

The Jets got off to a strong start, scoring 3:35 into the game on the power play. With Tyler Seguin serving a double minor for high sticking Josh Morrissey, Vilardi scored his first of the playoffs by poking in a rebound that came off the post.

Gabriel Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates after scoring a first period goal against the Dallas Stars in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Then, after the Jets killed a Morrissey tripping minor, Ehlers doubled the lead at 7:07 on a fortuitous bounce as his attempted centering pass to Mark Scheifele deflected off Esa Lindell’s skate and past Jake Oettinger.

The Jets extended the lead to 3-0 at 11:02 of the second when Lowry corralled a Dylan DeMelo point shot that bounced off the end boards and put the puck top shelf.

It was a goaltending show from there with Hellebuyck and Oettinger besting all comers in the back half of the second and the third.

The Jets rounded out the scoring at 16:20 when Ehlers scored an empty netter from just in front of his own goal line.

The Stars had a late power play but could not beat Hellebuyck to spoil his shutout bid.

Notes & Observations

Morrissey returned to the Jets’ blue line after missing Game 1 with an injury he suffered early in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues. Luke Schenn was a healthy scratch for the first time in the playoffs.

The Stars, when down 3-0 with 7:50 left in the third, pulled Oettinger in favour of the extra attacker during four-on-four play due to offsetting roughing minors. They put him back in after one whistle before play returned to five on five.

Mikko Rantanen, after scoring hat tricks in back-to-back games (in Game 7 of the first-round series with the Colorado Avalanche and in Game 1 against the Jets), was limited to one shot in 21:42 of ice time.

The shots were 25-21 in favour of the Jets. The Jets’ power play went one for five, while the Stars went zero for three.

The series now shifts to American Airlines Center in Dallas for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 goes Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.