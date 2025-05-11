Maple Leafs Core Four Delivering When it Counts

One of the most persistent criticisms of the Toronto Maple Leafs is that their best players disappear when the pressure ramps up in the playoffs. Whether it’s fair or not, the narrative has followed Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares for years: great regular seasons, underwhelming postseasons.

But with nine playoff games in the books in 2025, and the Maple Leafs currently holding a 2-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the second round, it’s a good time to ask — is that reputation still deserved? Or are the so-called “Core Four” finally rewriting the script?

William Nylander: Toronto’s Most Dangerous Forward

William Nylander has arguably been Toronto’s best and most consistent player through the playoffs so far. He came out flying in Game 1 against the Ottawa Senators, scoring a goal and adding an assist. He has continued to dominate since. Nylander has points in eight of nine games and delivered back-to-back 3-point efforts in Game 6 versus the Senators and Game 1 against the Panthers — both huge wins. His early goal just 33 seconds into Game 1 versus Florida was a statement play, and he’s now up to six goals and nine assists for 15 points in nine games.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

He’s producing offense at an elite level and doing it with flair — quick-strike plays, patient passing, and an attacking mentality that’s putting opposing defenses on their heels. Head coach Craig Berube’s decision to give Nylander more offensive-zone starts alongside John Tavares, while Matthews and Marner have been tasked with heavier defensive responsibilities, is working. Nylander is being put in positions to succeed and responding with game-breaking plays. Right now, he’s not just along for the ride — he’s helping to drive the bus.

Mitch Marner: Quietly Elite and Consistently Dangerous

Mitch Marner started the playoffs with a bang, notching three points in Game 1 against the Senators — a goal and two assists, both on the power play. He carried that momentum through Round 1, finishing the 6-game series with eight points. He added two more assists in the first three games against Florida, bringing his total to 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in nine games.

While Marner doesn’t always dominate the highlight reels, his impact is undeniable. He continues to drive offense with his elite passing and vision, creating time and space for Matthews and others on the top line. His chemistry with Matthews continues to be easy to spot, and his presence on the power play continues to tilt the ice in Toronto’s favor. For a player often criticized for not showing up in the playoffs, Marner is averaging over a point per game and playing a key role in almost every game.

Auston Matthews: Big Minutes, Big Plays — Even Without Goals

Matthews opened the playoffs strong, putting up seven points in six games against Ottawa, including a beautiful goal and a pair of assists in a pivotal Game 3 overtime win. He added another goal in Game 6 to help the Maple Leafs clinch the series. While he hasn’t yet found the net against Florida, he’s still made his presence felt with three assists through three games. That brings his total to 10 points (two goals, eight assists) through nine games.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

More than just the scoring, Matthews is taking on heavy defensive assignments and excelling. He’s logged significant defensive-zone starts, won key faceoffs, and helped shut down opposing top lines. He has 21 shots on goal, several blocked shots, and is engaged physically. While the lack of goals might make people wonder what’s happening, Matthews still drives play and creates chances. If he starts finding the net again, Toronto’s offense could reach another level.

John Tavares: Veteran Leadership and Timely Goals

John Tavares started the postseason on a high note, picking up four points in the first two games against the Senators, including a power-play goal and an assist in the opener. He then went through a 4-game stretch without a point, raising concerns. But he silenced those quickly with a 2-goal performance in Game 3 against Florida, looking every bit the savvy veteran who knows how to score in big games.

Through nine games, Tavares has five goals and seven points. He’s been one of Toronto’s most effective players on the power play, where he’s notched three of his five goals. He’s also logging tough minutes, with 29 shots on goal, 12 hits, and nine blocked shots. These numbers speak to his full engagement. At 34 and heading into free agency, Tavares shows he still has plenty to give, both in production and leadership.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs’ Core Four?

With Game 4 against the Panthers coming up tonight, the Maple Leafs have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. If they want to do that — and continue marching toward the Stanley Cup — they’ll need their best players to keep playing like it. So far, the numbers don’t lie: Nylander, Marner, Matthews, and Tavares are producing. They’re showing up. They’re not just surviving the playoffs — they’re thriving in them.

The ghosts of playoffs past haven’t been fully exorcized yet, but nine games into this run, Toronto’s Core Four are doing their part to flip the narrative.