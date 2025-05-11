Oilers Get What They Deserve in Crushing Loss to Golden Knights

There’s an old phrase that warns us, “Play with fire and you get burned.” On a related note, the Edmonton Oilers went down in flames at Rogers Place on Saturday (May 10).

Edmonton lost Game 3 of its second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights in the most spectacularly soul-crushing fashion possible, with Reilly Smith scoring at 19:59.6 of the third period to lift Vegas to a 4-3 victory.

Capping off a comedy of errors that none of the 18,500 Oilers fans in attendance found funny, Smith fired a buzzer-beating shot that appeared to be headed wide but was deflected by Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and just crossed the goal line with 0.4 seconds left. Draisaitl was in the crease covering for Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner, who was caught out of position after coming way out of the net to challenge Smith.

Smith’s tally tied for the latest go-ahead goal ever in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Only two other times in NHL postseason history has the winning goal been scored in the final second of regulation. It was the type of play that someone who’s spent their lifetime around hockey might never have seen before.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But the story here isn’t that gut-wrenching finish that sucked the life out of Rogers Place on Saturday. It’s what happened throughout the prior 59 minutes and 59 seconds.

Listless Effort From Oilers

Despite having the opportunity to take a 3-0 stranglehold in the best-of-seven series, Edmonton played listlessly for most of Game 3. The Oilers never had more than seven shots in a single period, and finished the game with just 20 shots, tying for their third fewest in the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 Playoffs.

While Edmonton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in Game 3 thanks to a pair of goals from the ageless wonder Corey Perry, the Golden Knights quickly drew even by scoring twice in a span of 54 seconds. Vegas then went ahead on a goal by William Karlsson late in the middle frame.

With just over three minutes remaining in the third period, Edmonton captain Connor McDavid scored to tie things up at 3-3. For a fleeting few moments, it appeared that the Oilers had once again escaped defeat, as they have time and time and time again this postseason. But remember that saying about playing with fire?

Oilers Have Relied on the Comeback

Edmonton has won six games this postseason and had to come from behind in every one of them. In doing so, the Oilers set the record for most consecutive comeback wins in Stanley Cup Playoffs history and were just one short of equalling the NHL regular-season record.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

But while celebrating Edmonton’s ability to rally, what has perhaps been overlooked is the Oilers’ concerning inability to take the lead and protect it.

In their nine playoff games this spring, the Oilers have scored the opening goal just twice. They’ve gone into the third period trailing six times, tied once, and only on two occasions with the lead. Edmonton has yet to play a full sixty minutes this postseason without trailing at least once.

Those are incredibly jarring numbers that make one wonder how this team is even still alive in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, never mind leading its second-round series.

Lesson to Be Learned in Defeat

To use another old phrase, “You’ve got to be good to be lucky and lucky to be good,” and there is certainly much to be said for the resilience of the Oilers, who, without fail, seem to step in the clutch every time. Even in defeat on Saturday, Edmonton still delivered late-game heroics, with McDavid’s tying goal at 16:58 of the third.

But the Oilers didn’t deserve to win Saturday, and what they can take away from the loss actually might ultimately prove more valuable than if they had once again snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Relying on being able to come from behind every single time isn’t sustainable. Not if the Oilers want to win four consecutive series against the calibre of teams that are still playing at this time of year.

Saturday served as a much-needed reminder that victory is much more likely when you’re playing from ahead. Sometimes the most painful losses serve as the best lessons, because it’s something one never wants to experience again. The Oilers won’t forget the gut-punch of Game 3 any time soon.

Now let’s see what they do with it. Edmonton is still in a good position, leading the series 2-1 and with the next game in the friendly confines of Rogers Place. We’ll find out what happens when the Oilers and Golden Knights face off in Game 4 on Monday evening (May 12).