Stars Score Three in 3rd, Get Past Jets 5-2 in Game 3

The Dallas Stars bounced back from being shut out in Game 2 by scoring three in the third period, and leaving the ice with a 5-2 win and a 2-1 series lead against the Winnipeg Jets.

Roope Hintz, Thomas Harley, Alexander Petrovic, Mikko Rantanen, and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars, while Jake Oettinger made 23 saves on 25 shots.

Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets, while Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves on 26 shots.

Game Recap

Hintz opened the scoring at 2:27 of the first period, on a tip-in from the inside edge of the right circle that beat Hellebuyck blocker-side.

Connor evened up the game at 9:53 on a wrap-around inside the left post.

Just over five minutes later, Harley snapped a wrist shot from the mid-slot that beat Hellebuyck glove-side.

Halfway through the second, Niederreiter tied the game once again, this time at 2-2, thanks to a brilliant pass from Josh Morrissey that went from the left point to the right side of the goal crease, where Niederreiter snapped it past Oettinger.

Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

At 3:51 of the final 20 minutes, the trend of fluky goals this postseason continued. Petrovic kicked a loose puck at the left side of the crease towards Hellebuyck, who then tipped the puck into his own net as he tried to keep it out.

Rantanen scored his ninth goal of the playoffs less than a minute later. He deked through the middle of the offensive zone and snapped the puck over the right shoulder of Hellebuyck.

Dallas’ offensive outburst picked back up 10 minutes later, when Johnston picked up his own rebound and put it past the red line for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

The Stars outshot the Jets 26-25 and went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Jets went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Game 4 is Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.