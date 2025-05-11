Oilers Finally Seeing the Impact of a Healthy Connor Brown

There’s a saying in hockey that goes, “They don’t ask you how, they just ask you how many.” For Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown a more apt saying might be, “They don’t ask how many, they just ask when.”

Brown has a knack for scoring goals during the postseason, even if he struggled to find the back of the net during the regular season. During the 2023-24 season, he went 54 games without a goal to start his career with the Oilers. It certainly was not the performance everyone anticipated, especially after Connor McDavid recruited his former Erie Otters teammate.

Despite the struggles, Brown remained confident, finished the season strong, and carried his improved play into the playoffs. He finished with four goals and eight assists before notching six points during the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Brown celebrates a first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 2024-25 regular season passed much more smoothly as Brown finished with 13 goals and 17 assists in 82 games. Now, the forward has four goals and two assists through nine games. Mapped on a graph, his production would be a steadily climbing line that mirrors his recovery from a devastating ACL injury.



Brown is finally healthy and feeling comfortable, and we are all witnessing the impact McDavid predicted he could have when he joined the Oilers two seasons ago.

Brown’s Admission He’s Finally Feeling Good

Brown suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 17, 2023. It was his first season with the Washington Capitals, but he only played four games before being sidelined. He spent the next six months rehabbing and striving to “reinvent [his] biomechanics.” Even though he played 71 games with the Oilers the following season, he wasn’t fully healthy.

After the series-clinching win in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Kings, in which Brown had one goal and two assists, a reporter asked him about how he’s been able to play his best hockey the past few months. Brown said:

The biggest thing I think is I’ve been having fun. I feel back to my full self. Just enjoying it.

Having fun and feeling healthy are directly connected. Imagine how much more difficult it is to “have fun” when an ailment is constantly nagging you. Pushing through that pain or discomfort distracts players from playing their best hockey. That’s a fact that’s often overlooked when fans judge performances.

Oilers insider Bob Stauffer recently said this to Ryan Whitney on an episode of Spittin’ Chiclets. Whitney suffered an injury while playing for the Oilers, and Stauffer admitted:

People forgot the severity of the injury you had. You were never quite the same when you tried to play through it coming back.

With both Brown and Stauffer’s quotes in mind, it’s safe to assume that Brown didn’t feel entirely comfortable or fully healed during the 2023-24 regular season. He was finding his footing after a laborious recovery process. It wasn’t a given he’d ever be the same player.

Postseason Impact

Brown’s postseason numbers testify to his health and comfortability. His four goals through nine games are double what he tallied through last season’s playoffs. He’s a plus-2 and averaging more than 15 minutes of ice time per night—nearly four more minutes than one year ago. His 14 shots on goal have already matched his total from the previous postseason, and he’s doubled his shooting percentage from 14% to 28%. Finally, he’s accumulated more short-handed ice time this playoff run than last season’s deep run.

Brown is playing with more confidence, and head coach Kris Knoblauch is rewarding him with increased ice time and responsibility. Brown’s teammates are not shying away from singing his praises, with Zach Hyman commenting after Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights:

He’s awesome. I think you’re seeing a really confident Brownie. I think he’s making plays with the puck when he has it. And in the playoffs, a lot of guys, when the moment gets big, you tend to tense up, and you tend to rush a play or force something. But Brownie’s a guy who’s been here. He can not only play his game but elevate his game. And he’s got a strong, strong sense of self belief. He’s a heck of a player.

McDavid relayed similar sentiments, “He seems to be able to elevate his game. He’s got an intensity about him that only few have. He’s just able to raise it at the most important times.”

How much more can you say about a teammate?

Important Piece for Deep Run

Watching Brown regain his form is not just a feel-good story. His performance is crucial to any future success the Oilers wish to have this postseason. Hyman and McDavid know it, that’s why they’ve said what they’ve said. And every fan and analyst has acknowledged how important offensive depth is for the team. Brown could not have picked a better time to find his game.