Dubois Scores OT Winner for Victoire, Defeat Charge 3-2 in Historic 4OT Game 2

On Sunday, May 11, the Montreal Victoire hosted the Ottawa Charge for Game 2 of their Professional Women’s Hockey Legume (PWHL) Playoff series. In their Mother’s Day matinee, the Charge and the Victoire made history playing in the longest game in PWHL history. In the fourth overtime, the Victoire put the game away with a final score of 3-2.

Game Recap

The Victoire opened the scoring early in the first period. Kaitlin Willoughby sent the puck to the boards, and Kristin O’Neill skated across the ice to grab it. O’Neill outpaced the two Charge players trying to defend her and, with a shot, scored the first goal of the game just two minutes in.

Eight minutes into the second period, Montreal increased their lead. Anna Wilgren sent a pass through the center of the ice for Laura Stacey. She skated up to the net and, with a shot, recorded the second goal of the game for the Victoire. As the second came to a close, Montreal was up by two goals.

Time in this game was dwindling, but the Charge made a strong last effort push. With four minutes left in regulation, Brianne Jenner won the faceoff back for the Charge. Jenner passed the puck to Aneta Tejralova at the blue line. Tejralova took a shot, and Ottawa was within one.

With less than a minute left in regulation, Tereza Vanisova held the puck at the blue line and passed it up to Emily Clark. She saw Jenner open near the other side of the net and passed to her. With a shot, Jenner tied the game and forced the game to go into overtime.

In the first overtime, both teams took two penalties each. The Victoire took a seat for too many players just five minutes in, and then Maureen Murphy took a seat for slashing right before the original penalty was over. Both were successfully killed. The Charge took a penalty 14 minutes in, with Ronja Savolainen taking a seat for delay of game. 26 seconds later, Zoe Boyd took a seat for tripping. The Victoire had a 1:34 5-on-3 power play but couldn’t capitalize on their chance. After 20 minutes of overtime, the two teams would continue playing for another round of overtime.

Catherine Dubois, Montreal Victoire (Photo by Arianne Bergeron/PWHL)

After two scoreless bouts of 20 minutes, Game 2 headed into its fourth round of overtime. In the longest game in PWHL history, the Victoire put the game away with four minutes remaining in quadruple overtime. O’Neill stole the puck from the Charge in the Victoire’s offensive zone to keep it in. O’Neill skated it further into Montreal’s offensive zone and passed it to Catherine Dubois in the center of the ice. Dubois took a shot and called game for Montreal.

Series Heads to Ottawa

The series heads to Ottawa as each team now has a win under their belt. Game 3 will take place at TD Place at 7:00 P.M. EDT.