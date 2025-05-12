Frost Take Series Lead With 7-5 Win Over Sceptres in Game 3

The Minnesota Frost and the Toronto Sceptres faced off in Game 3 of Round 1 on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 11, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The series was tied 1-1, and both teams had full rosters. Britta Curl-Salemme was back in the lineup after being suspended in Game 2 for a check to the head in Game 1.

The goaltending battle was between Maddie Rooney for the Frost and Kristen Campbell for the Sceptres. The game started out all Frost, as they jumped to an early lead, but the Sceptres have shown they can fight back, and they tried to do just that. They bounced back throughout the game, but the Frost were able to hold the lead and get the win 7-5.

Game Recap

The Frost had several strong chances early, and Liz Schepers only took two and a half minutes to score the game’s first goal. Klára Hymlárová and Katy Knoll assisted her to make it 1-0. The momentum stuck with the Frost as Brooke McQuigge scored to give her team a two-goal lead. Grace Zumwinkle tallied the lone assist for her first point in the postseason. The third and final goal of the period for the Frost was recorded by Lee Stecklein, her third in this playoff series. Taylor Heise and Kendall Coyne-Schofield assisted her.

The Sceptres fought back and Daryl Watts scored later in the period to make it 3-1. Kali Flanagan and Jesse Compher assisted her. That was the end of the scoring for the first period, and the Frost took the lead into intermission.

The second period started favoring the Sceptres as Maggie Connors scored to get her team within a goal. Renata Fast had the lone assist. The Frost answered back on the power play towards the halfway point of the game on a goal by McQuigge, which was her second goal of the game. Coyne-Schofield and Sophie Jaques assisted her to make it 4-2.

Minnesota Frost celebrate a goal (Photo by /PWHL)

Jaques scored in the later minutes of the period to give her team a three-goal lead. Mellissa Channell-Watkins and Kelly Pannek assisted her, making it 5-2. However, it was short-lived, as Flanagan scored 22 seconds later for the Sceptres to make it 5-3. Watts and Blayre Turnbull assisted her, and the Frost took the 5-3 lead into the final period.

The Sceptres again got the scoring started, this time in the third period. Anna Kjellbin scored off a deflection to make it 5-4. Emma Maltais recorded the lone assist. The Frost answered back as Michela Cava scored to make it 6-4. Channell-Watkins and Heise recorded the assists. Cava scored again just two minutes later on the power play to make it 7-4; Stecklein and Heise tallied the assists.

That wasn’t the end of the scoring either, as Blayre Turnbull scored for the Sceptres to get her team back within two goals. Savannah Harmon and Compher assisted her. That turned out to be the final goal as the Frost went on to win 7-5 and took a series lead of 2-1. The Frost can eliminate the Sceptres with a win on Wednesday, May 14, on home ice in Minnesota.