Hurricanes Could Benefit from Drafting Cole McKinney at 29th Overall

We’re 18 days from Day 1 of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, which is scheduled for June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles, CA. Despite being decentralized, the same anticipation for the draft is high. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, they will once again have a pick in the late stages of Round 1 with the 29th overall pick. They’ve been known to find gems in the later picks of Round 1, especially Bradly Nadeau at the 30th overall pick in 2023. However, during the 2024 Draft, they traded out of the first round with the Chicago Blackhawks to claim the 34th and 50th overall picks. Are we in store for a repeat from the Hurricanes, or will they keep it and draft a position of need at 29th overall?

Possibly Another Cole in Carolina

If there is someone who fits the mold of what makes a Hurricanes player, they can look no further than Cole McKinney of Chicago, IL. McKinney is ranked 32nd for North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round selection. The 6-foot, 200-pound right-shot center had himself a 2024-25 season with the U.S. National U-18 team and the USNTDP Junior team in the United States Hockey League (USHL). When McKinney was with the U-18 team, he tallied 27 goals and 61 points in 60 games. While with the USNTDP team in the USHL, he finished with 15 goals and 26 points in 23 games. His plus/minus rating for both teams was a plus-18 (U-18 team) and a plus-8 (USNTDP Juniors).

What makes McKinney a dynamic player who fits the Hurricanes’ system is his high motor and two-way, relentless play. It’s his relentlessness on the forecheck and backcheck that can turn a play from defense to offense quickly. Furthermore, his offensive IQ is what makes him a dynamo on and off the puck. What sticks out about McKinney is his playmaking abilities, which begin with his stickwork. This leads him to anticipate plays before his opponents have time to react. All of that leads to McKinney beating defenders one-on-one, which creates chances for him as he crashes the net. He analytically has good zone entry numbers that ultimately lead to more scoring chances for him and his teammates.

Cole McKinney, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

What also makes him an impressive forward is his strong edgework, which allows him to change direction quickly. It’s his intensity on and off the puck. The hard forechecking makes opponents battle for the puck in more contested board battles for possession. McKinney never shies away from contact or battles for puck possession, something the Hurricanes are known for as a team that puck hounds a ton.

Moreover, McKinney is not only impressive offensively, but defensively as well. He is considered a strong two-way player and a penalty kill specialist. His IQ can turn penalty kills into power kills, something Hurricanes fans should know, especially from players like Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho. He’s a two-way center who can also block shots and is a tough customer in the faceoff dot. The Hurricanes are known to be masters of winning faceoffs, and adding someone like McKinney fits that philosophy. It helps that head coach Rod Brind’Amour knows a thing or two about being a faceoff wizard, winning the Selke Trophy in 2026 and 2007. Also, Jordan Staal is known to be the hardest guy to win pucks off of in the circle.

McKinney is comfortable playing in all situations, i.e., a Jarvis 2.0 when it comes to being a Swiss Army knife on the ice. He never stops engaging opponents and turns any situation into an opportunity for his team to transition the play into a chance for them in the offensive zone.

While there is some stuff to work on: shot, explosiveness, and pace of play with the puck on his stick, there is a ton of upside when it comes to McKinney. The Hurricanes have built a system that makes two-way players better, and giving McKinney that tutelage will take his game to another level. He is a quintessential mold of what the Hurricanes look for in a two-way player who never stops moving. If there was ever a time to select someone at the 29th overall pick, it’s McKinney from the USNTDP.

Could McKinney Be the Selection at 29?

The next major event for the Hurricanes will be the 2025 NHL Draft, scheduled for June 27-28, 2025. It will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA. This will be the first decentralized draft, with the teams making their picks at their home arenas. However, the top drafted players will be in attendance when their names are called. It’ll be interesting to see who the Hurricanes will select with the 29th pick. Cullen Potter from Arizona State has been mock-drafted to be selected by the Hurricanes. However, it would make sense for them to pick McKinney at that spot instead. Only time will tell in what direction they will go come draft day.