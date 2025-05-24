Lucas Karmiris — 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Lucas Karmiris

2024-25 Team: Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Date of Birth: Sept. 27, 2006

Place of Birth: Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Sustaining an injury in the middle of his draft-year season, Lucas Karmiris saw his 2024-25 season chopped up a bit when he missed around a month of action due to injury in November. When he was healthy and on the ice, Karmiris showed plenty of promise and potential with his play. Playing at just below a point-per-game pace (35 points in 40 games played), his game was driven by his two-way game.

Lucas Karmiris, Mississauga Steelheads (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Karmiris’ game starts with his work on the forecheck, where he constantly pressures his opponents and battles it out in the dirty parts of the ice while being on the smaller side. His work ethic and motor help lead him to winning battles for the puck on the forecheck, leading to offensive chances for his teammates or himself. With the puck on his stick, while he does have good hockey IQ, Karmiris struggles from time to time with his decision-making and could use further development to help him become a more impactful offensive player. He does show the ability to read and react in the offensive zone fairly well, which helps offset his decision-making to a certain degree.

Defensively, Karmiris’ motor and work ethic continue to stand out. He is strong on the backcheck, and his awareness and IQ stand out when he is set up in the defensive zone. He uses these to position himself well to support his defensemen and take away passing lanes for opponents. Overall, his defensive game does not have many flaws. Still, being limited to only 40 regular-season games and a quiet six games in the OHL postseason (zero points), Karmiris may be a pick in the middle rounds of June’s draft.

Lucas Karmiris – NHL Draft Projection

With limited play this season, mixed in with inconsistencies in his overall game, Karmiris still shows potential and upside to his game. He will likely be a mid-round pick, probably more towards the fourth round.

Quotables

“He has great top-end speed and is adept at carrying the puck out of his own end and creating space in open ice. His foot speed limits his agility and acceleration, but he is very tough to knock off stride and can fight his way to the middle lane despite his size. His puck skills are evident when set up in the offensive zone, maintaining control through checks and showing the ability to beat defenders one-on-one at times.” – Joseph Aleong, Future Considerations (from ‘Saginaw vs. Brampton’, FC Hockey, 10/19/2024).

“Karmiris hasn’t taken the next step offensively this year the way that I hoped he would, but I think a lot of that has had to do with both injuries and a decreased role due to the team’s additions. He’s still a potential pro pivot because of his skating ability and improving two-way game.”- Brock Otten, OHL Prospects

Strengths

Strong forecheck helps lead to offensive zone chances

Plays a strong two-way game

While not the biggest player on the ice, he plays well physically and is not afraid to get into the dirty areas.

High energy player

While not a dynamic offensive player, he uses his vision and smarts to read and react to make a play.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Consistency in his overall game needs to improve to make more of an impact on the game.

Foot speed lacks; working on the first few strides in his skating is an area of improvement

His decision-making with the puck on his stick is spotty; becoming more effective with the puck will also help him become more consistent.

NHL Potential

Karmiris has the tools and upside to carve out a role in the bottom six of an NHL lineup, likely in an energy-type role. His game can also turn him into a penalty kill specialist.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 5/10 Defense: 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2025 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Lucas Karmiris Stats

Videos

Get to know Steelheads forward and NHL Draft Prospect Lucas Karmiris, ahead of the 2025 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game! pic.twitter.com/5Ry3UqnKPy — Brampton Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) January 14, 2025

Lucas Karmiris 🤝 Gabe Chiarot 🔨 pic.twitter.com/8OFAlmdibn — Brampton Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) January 4, 2025

