NHL Rumours: Shanahan, Islanders, Berube, Maple Leafs, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Islanders have hired Mathieu Darche as their general manager, which could indicate that Brendan Shanahan will not be joining the team in an executive role. Elsewhere, it seems as if Keith Pelley of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment is very fond of Craig Berube and could have more say in managerial decisions than most coaches. Finally, the Ottawa Senators could look to make a deal for a top-four right-shot defenseman this offseason.

Shanahan May Not Join the Islanders

After the report broke about Shanahan receiving permission to speak with the Islanders about a front office job, likely as the president, many assumed he would be the one to fill that position. Once the Maple Leafs announced that he would not be returning, it seemed like a slam-dunk that he would join the team.

Related: Maple Leafs Announce Brendan Shanahan Will Not Return as President

While the announcement of the Islanders hiring Darche as their general manager didn’t come as a huge surprise, having this decision being made before the predicted hiring of Shanahan as president has some people doubting whether he will get the job or not.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Usually, when a team hires a president in the offseason, they allow that candidate to choose their own general manager to work with. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that he is hearing that Darche would be the only management hire by the Islanders, which adds up.

What the future holds for Shanahan is unclear now. While the hurdle of winning in the playoffs is a bit of a blemish on his resume, there is no doubt that most teams would be happy to have him in their front office helping make decisions after the great stretch of hockey, at least in the regular season, Shanahan has been a part of.

Berube In Unique Position With Maple Leafs

While most of the time, a head coach is in charge of the on-ice performance and doesn’t have much say in the roster moves, a report from The Athletic’s Chris Johnston suggests that Berube could have more responsibility as a head coach.

Following the release of Shanahan, there were some questions about what the front office structure would look like in Toronto. Would they hire a new president, or keep things the way they are?

During a press conference at Scotiabank Arena, Pelley had quite a few statements that announced his confidence in Berube and Treliving.

“I’m a firm believer that the coach has to be involved more than just on the day of the game and in the dressing room. And we have a wonderful asset in Craig…Culture and chemistry is critical. I do believe that if you have the right culture and the right chemistry, it can make the difference between a goal, a touchdown.” Keith Pelley, MLSE President and CEO

One of the biggest problems Maple Leafs fans have expressed over the tenure of the “Shanaplan” was that no matter what decisions the general manager made, it would always seem to go back to Shanahan and it would be the same decisions over and over again. Now, with Pelley and the MLSE board being above Treliving, there is no promise that that changes, but it seems to be a step in the right direction.

Senators Scouring Market for Defenseman

After the acquisition of Nick Jensen last offseason, the Senators’ defense seemed totally transformed and was finally strong enough to get them to the playoffs. However, through the second half of the season, when Jensen was injured, it was clear that the team didn’t have the players to jump higher in the lineup. Nikolas Matinpalo had an excellent season on the third pair, but is much better suited in that role than in the top four.

Bruce Garrioch of Post Media, Pagnotta, and others have all linked the Senators to a number of defensemen who could be options. (from Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios needs to prioritize acquiring a right-shot defenceman, Ottawa Sun, May 20, 2025). Some of the names that have been thrown out there for the Senators to target include Rasmus Ristolainen from the Philadelphia Flyers, Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames, or free agent option Aaron Ekblad.

The problem with looking for a strong right-shot top-four defenseman is that everybody else is, too.