Swedish Prospects Frondell & Eklund Have “Cool” NHL Combine Experience

It has been a long road to the NHL for the Swedish draft-eligible duo, Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund. Both players are expected to be selected in the top half of picks at the 2025 NHL Draft. On Thursday night, the pair spoke to assembled media at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, at the 2025 NHL Combine.

While both players are excited to get drafted into the best hockey league in the world, both of them are expected to return to Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) next season. The Swedish squad earned a promotion from the Allsvenskan to the best league in Sweden for the 2025-26 season.

Swedes Battled Nearly a Decade Ago as Kids

The Swedish forwards have known each other most of their lives, according to Eklund. “We actually played against each other when we were young. He played for Forster, and I played for Hanigan,” Eklund said. “Ten years old. I remember playing him. He actually made a move on me, like the puck between my legs… and I just can’t forget that.”

Victor Eklund at the 2025 NHL Draft Combine (Photo by Christopher Babos / The Hockey Writers)

“I actually do remember that movement,” Frondell chimed in. “Really good.” That joke drew an uproar of laughter from the media and a smile from his buddy. “Yeah, since we both moved to Djurgardens, is probably when we started knowing each other [better].”

Eklund Fought for Playing Time Alongside Frondell in 2024-25

It was actually Eklund who lobbied head coach Robert Kimby for playing time alongside his draft-eligible compadre. “We didn’t get to do it at the start of this season,” Eklund stated. “We had to go tell the coach we needed to play [together]. I think I told him, like, 10 times.” Eklund stated that Kimby finally played the duo together starting in January. “I just knew from the beginning that if we get the opportunity, we’ll take it and we’ll be the best line. The coach probably got sick of me asking, so they finally put us together.”

That decision led to 31 points in 42 games for Eklund and 25 points in 29 games for Frondell. “He wins every battle, even when we play against men,” Frondell said of Eklund’s play style. “Victor wins all the puck battles, and it’s just easy for me finding an open spot, and most of the time, I get the puck in the right place, right on the tape, so it’s easy for me.”

A “Cool” NHL Combine Experience for Both Athletes

Starting at the beginning of the week, many NHL front offices have met and interviewed many of the 90 players that were scheduled to appear in Buffalo. “This whole week has been really cool,” Frondell told the media on Thursday night. “I also feel like my English has been getting a little better for every interview I have. Like the schedules, you have a lot of things to do, but it’s cool.”

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Eklund used the same word – cool – to describe his experience in northern New York this week. ”This is something you’ve dreamt of ever since you were young,” Eklund said. “So, to be part of the mock rankings and start to realize you are soon to be drafted. It’s pretty cool.”

Eastern Conference NHL Comparisons

While neither player expects to play in the NHL next season, that hasn’t stopped the pair of teenagers from dreaming big when commenting on which NHL player they are most similar to.

For Frondell, he said he’ll get to watch him skate on Friday in Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. “I will see him play tonight,” Frondell said. “Barkov in Florida. Captain, good size, strong, and good hockey sense. [He’s] a smart player that likes to compete. I would say Barkov, I play like him.” Similar to Aleksander Barkov, Frondell hopes his compete level is his greatest attribute in the NHL. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a game or practice. I always compete. Winning is really important for me, and I work hard.”

As for Eklund, he plays like a winger that can be located further up the Interstate 95 corridor with the Philadelphia Flyers. “Travis Konecny,” Eklund responded. “Definitely plays with a lot of energy. Tries to get under the skin of the opponent, and just plays pretty physical… like I do.”

It will be fascinating to see where these two highly-prized first-round draft selections end up at the end of the month. It will be up to their individual teams on where Eklund and Frondell lace up the skates next season. As it sits right now, the duo is expecting to have at least one run at the SHL Title with Djurgardens IF in 2025-26.

Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!