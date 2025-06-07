NHL Rumours: Stars Head Coach, Batherson, Senators, Hagens, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars head coach position is open, and just hours after Pete DeBoer was fired, there are already some reported front-runners for the job. Elsewhere, despite his name being mentioned as a trade candidate, all rumours surrounding Drake Batherson have been shut down by the Ottawa Senators. Finally, 2025 NHL Entry Draft top prospect James Hagens has spoken about his desire to play for the New York Islanders and be selected first overall.

Woodcroft & Laviolette Linked to Stars

Just hours after the Stars announced that they would be parting ways with DeBoer, two reports came out about what the future may look like behind the bench.

Andy Strickland, who is tapped into the St. Louis Blues very well, as well as the rest of the league, stated that the positive relationship between Stars general manager Jim Nill and Ken Holland could lead to Jay Woodcroft being a target for the Stars.

Strickland writes, “Jay Woodcroft is a person of interest in Dallas. Jim Nill and Ken Holland are close; Holland thinks highly of Woodcroft. Would think Dallas has identified a name or two to replace Pete Deboer, considering how late he’s being let go.”

Woodcroft was reportedly in the running for the head coaching positions with the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins, but was ultimately passed over for other candidates. Woodcroft had a good run with the Edmonton Oilers, but failed to get the team going at full speed to start the 2023-24 season, and was fired just a month into the season.

Another coach linked to the Stars is Peter Laviolette. After being fired by the New York Rangers, Laviolette’s name hasn’t been out there as much, but Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli linked Laviolette to the Stars as well, and it would make sense for them to want to target a coach with experience and could bring them over the hump of the third round.

Senators Shut Down All Batherson Rumours

Over the past few weeks, there have been some reports that the Senators could look to move Batherson. The 27-year-old winger has set a new career-high in points in each of the past three seasons, is a regular 60-point player with physicality, and is signed for under $5 million for two more seasons. All of those things add together to make a player that it doesn’t make much sense to trade.

Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Of course, everything is for sale for the right price, but to be actively shopping him, as some reports suggested, it didn’t make much sense.

During a media availability at the team’s alumni golf tournament, Michael Andlauer and Steve Staios addressed the rumours, which stemmed from Post Media’s Bruck Garrioch’s report on May 5 (from Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios keeps all options on the table heading into off-season, Ottawa Sun, May 5, 2025)

“I know things get out there and are written, and you know that there’s no truth to it. I talk to our players often through the offseason anyway, but I just thought the timing was right to make sure that Drake knows that there’s no truth to it” Staios said. “Was Drake concerned? No, he didn’t seem concerned at all, really…I mean, I talked to him mostly about his training and, you know, what he’s been doing and how he’s going to approach the summer.”

Hagens Hoping to Join Islanders at NHL Draft

While every player eligible is hoping to go first overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, it is only a realistic goal for very few. James Hagens was well within that conversation at the start of the season, but had fallen slightly, and is probably more likely to go behind Michael Misa and Matthew Schaefer, but with the Islanders holding the first overall pick, they could look to take Hagens, anyway.

Hagens was born on Long Island and spoke about how great it would be to play for the Islanders and what it would mean to him to be able to bring the Stanley Cup to his home.

As a guest on the NHL Draft Class podcast, Hagens said, “The last time I think they raised the cup, my dad was a little kid, and it’d mean a lot to my family, to the people of Long Island, to everyone that supports the team, to be able to bring the Stanley Cup home and raise it one day on the island.”

It is no surprise this is how Hagens feels, but it is also fairly uncommon for a player to be this candid about where he wants to be drafted.

