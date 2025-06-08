Canadiens Should Target Kashawn Aitcheson With 1st Round Draft Pick

The Montreal Canadiens head into the 2025 NHL Entry Draft with two first-round picks in hand, currently slotted around the 16th and 17th overall selections. With this kind of flexibility, the Habs have the opportunity to address organizational needs, swing for upside, or simply take the best player available. One name that keeps surfacing in that mid-first-round range is Kashawn Aitcheson, and for good reason. Despite the Canadiens already having a strong group of left-handed defencemen in the system, passing on a player like Aitcheson just because he’s a lefty would be a mistake. If he’s still on the board when Montreal steps up to the podium, Aitcheson should be their guy.

Overall View

It’s no secret that the Canadiens’ pipeline leans heavily toward the left side of the blue line. Between Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, and Jayden Struble, Montreal has built a strong core of left-handed defencemen. But NHL organizations shouldn’t draft based purely on positional fit, especially not in the first round. Talent trumps handedness, and Aitcheson is simply too good to ignore.

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Aitcheson stands at 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, a frame that brings immediate intrigue when matched with his style of play. He’s a big-body defenceman who isn’t just willing to be physical, he thrives on it. He’s known for delivering punishing hits, stepping up to make opposing forwards think twice before entering the zone. This is the kind of edge that Montreal clearly lacked during their brief playoff run. While Arber Xhekaj brings a certain level of physicality, the Canadiens still need more players on the blue line who can mix toughness with reliability and upside. Aitcheson fits that mold perfectly.

More than just a bruiser, Aitcheson showed serious offensive progression this season. He tallied 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points in 64 games, an impressive mark for any defenseman. Those numbers show a player who doesn’t just activate from the point, he contributes like a fourth forward when the situation calls for it. There’s a confidence to his game with the puck on his stick, and it’s that blend of physical edge and offensive firepower that makes him a compelling fit in Montreal’s long-term plans.

The beauty of Aitcheson’s game lies in his versatility. He is an offensive-minded defenceman who isn’t scared to jump into the rush, but he doesn’t neglect his responsibilities in his own end. He is willing to drive the play, confident in his breakout passes, and capable of helping transition from defence to offence in a flash. What separates Aitcheson from many other physical defencemen is that he knows when to pick his spots.

His defensive game is decent, not elite yet, but more than reliable. He understands positioning well and closes gaps with purpose. He has the reach and strength to be effective along the wall, and his hockey sense in the defensive zone is developing nicely.

That said, his skating is an area that needs some refinement. He’s not a poor skater for his size, but he lacks that extra gear and fluid edgework that separates the top-tier puck-moving defencemen. Still, considering his frame and the progress he’s made this season, this isn’t a red flag. With professional development, especially under the Habs’ revamped player development staff, it’s something that can absolutely improve.

Why Montreal Makes Sense

Aitcheson is a player whose game checks a lot of boxes for what Montreal needs moving forward. He adds size and strength to a blue line that, while talented, still leans on smaller, more mobile players like Hutson. He also brings an attitude to the game, a physical tone-setter that teams need in the postseason. Think of how many recent Cup-winning teams had big, mobile, two-way defencemen who could hurt you with either a pass or a hit.

Even though he shoots left, Aitcheson’s style is distinct enough to carve out a role on this team long-term. He doesn’t replicate what other Habs defencemen do, he complements them. He’s not just another puck mover or stay-at-home defender.

And when you look at Montreal’s draft philosophy under Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, it’s about collecting top-tier talent and letting development shape the future roster. They’re not afraid to draft for value, and they’ve consistently targeted players with high hockey IQ and skill who play with pace and passion. Aitcheson fits that mold and fills a profile this team doesn’t currently have much of.

Aitcheson has all the makings of a solid NHL defenceman: size, skill, edge, and upside. His 26-goal season showed he can produce offensively, and his physical play and two-way potential make him a unique option in the middle of the first round. The Canadiens shouldn’t be deterred by the fact that he’s a lefty. This is a player who can elevate their blue line in multiple ways.