3 Hidden Gems of the 2025 NHL Draft

Welcome to the final part of our countdown to the 2025 NHL Draft. We turn our attention to those players that would be considered diamonds in the rough.

Good teams can identify talent in the first few rounds of the draft. Great teams can find talent in the late rounds. In reviewing what sets great teams apart, they can find a player or two from Rounds 4-7 that not only can make the NHL, but have a massive impact on their team.

The question to consider is how do some of these players get ranked so low only to see them outperform every expectation? With hundreds of prospects available and really not much separating players lower in the rankings, it’s only natural that a couple of players fall through the cracks.

Maybe teams don’t see a certain player enough. Perhaps they bloom later than usual. Some are in a position where their numbers don’t scream top pick. But their circumstances have to be explored in order to get a clearer picture. In some cases, there’s a hidden upside uncovered underneath the surface.

We are going to reveal three players who are ranked to potentially hear their name called late in the draft that have elements that make them a potential hidden gem. We’ll start with a player that clearly needs work in a lot of areas but does have one big thing going for him.

William Belle

The best teams at drafting can identify what a player might look like in 5-7 years as opposed to just 1-3 years. That difference means the world when deciding who to invest in.

Perhaps the player that best personifies that is William Belle of the U.S. National Development Program. The numbers aren’t going to scream at you. But if you believe he can become a force as a power forward in the future, he’s the kind of player you take later in the draft.

Standing already at 6-foot-4 and over 220 pounds, Belle is an imposing player. He wins more battles than he loses. He uses his power to his advantage in all areas of the ice whether it’s along the boards or in front of the net. He’s hard to move once he’s set. His presence gives confidence to his teammates.

With that said, Belle is a work in progress in the other areas of his game. He is considered a pass-first player and has occasionally shown an ability to finish. This is where the development in a player will become paramount to what they’ll become.

If Belle can improve his skating and skillset, he becomes a scary player opponents don’t want to see. He’s off to Notre Dame in 2025-26 in the hopes of realizing that development.

We just saw the Florida Panthers win a second-straight Stanley Cup. They have size all over their team. Belle is the perfect kind of prospect to take a chance on later in the draft knowing if he hits his upside, he’ll massively outperform what any numbers say about him now.

Liam Pettersson

There’s always room for another Pettersson in the NHL someday, right? Liam Pettersson hopes to be that player. In order to do that, there are some areas of his game he needs to improve on.

Pettersson is a mobile defenseman who is good in transition. But the offensive output isn’t as big as you would see for a top prospect with just 21 points in 39 games for Vaxjo HC J20.

This is where an examination of the rest of his game comes into play. Anyone who makes the SHL in his draft-eligible season is doing something right. Pettersson got into five games for Vaxjo this past season.

Pettersson will need to produce more offensively and smooth out his defensive game in the process. But with the puck on his stick, he pops on tape. As a potential later-round pick, that’s a great start.

Pettersson will continue to play for Vaxjo next season. Whoever invests in him could eventually get a hidden gem of a mobile defenseman to help their team a few years down the road.

Another method to find hidden gems are players who enjoyed a good postseason where they produced at a higher rate than in the regular season. It’s a sign they can step up when the lights are brigher.

Portland Winterhawks forward Ryan Miller did just that in 2024-25. After a regular season that saw him score 16 goals and 31 points in his 50 games, he took his game to another level in the WHL playoffs.

Miller scored 4-9-13 in his 16 games while still playing the same kind of relentless game he’s known for. He isn’t the biggest player at just 5-foot-11 and 174 pounds, but he plays the game as though he’s well over 6-feet.

Miller’s motor and compete stand out. He isn’t afraid to be physical and is able to win his share of pucks along the wall despite not being the biggest or strongest.

Miller used the postseason to show he has made some progress both finishing and playmaking. He’s off to the University of Denver in 2026-27 to further develop his game. He’s the kind of player that will bring energy to his line. Teams can usually never get enough of that especially in bigger games.

Assuming he continues on a good development path, Miller should be able to exceed value if taken in the sixth or seventh round in Los Angeles. He’s a natural leader who is willing to pull his teammates into the fight.

