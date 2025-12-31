Biggest Steals From the 2012 NHL Draft

Thirteen years later, we can now confirm the biggest steals of every round of the 2012 Entry NHL Draft, excluding the first round. We will look at where they are now and note some honorable mentions for players who have had decent careers.

Second Round: Damon Severson, Jordan Martinook, Jake McCabe

Splitting his career between the New Jersey Devils, who drafted him 60th overall, and the Columbus Blue Jackets, Damon Severson has been a steady, second-pairing defenseman for more than a decade. At his peak in 2021-22, he posted 46 points in 80 games with the Devils, proving he could drive offense while staying defensively responsible. Now on a long-term deal with the Blue Jackets worth $6.25 million annually through 2031, Severson’s numbers have dipped — just 25 points in 70 games last season. He’ll need to rediscover his offensive form soon, or risk becoming a buyout candidate.

Jordan Martinook, drafted 58th overall by the Phoenix Coyotes (now the Utah Mammoth), has carved out a long NHL career as a glue-guy and leader. Though not known for offense, he set a career high with 36 points last season for the Carolina Hurricanes and has logged 750 career games between Carolina and the Arizona Coyotes (now Utah Mammoth). Martinook also shines when it matters most, with strong playoff runs highlighted by 12 points in 15 games during the 2023 Playoffs. His grit, energy, and leadership make him one of the true steals of the 2012 Draft.

Damon Severson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe rounds out this group. Known more for his defensive reliability than offensive production, McCabe is a stabilizing force on the back end and capable of logging big minutes in tough matchups. Acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2023 Trade Deadline, the 44th overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres impressed the Maple Leafs enough to secure a deal worth $4.5 million annually through 2030. Injuries limited him to 66 games last season, but with 23 points and steady defensive play, McCabe has proven to be a reliable part of Toronto’s blue line.

Honorable Mentions: Brock McGinn, Colton Sissons, Chris Tierny, Devin Shore, Phil Di Giuseppe, Anthony Stolarz

Third Round: Frederik Andersen, Colton Parayko, Shayne Gostisbehere

Frederik Andersen is a rare example of a player who was drafted twice. Originally selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round of the 2010 Draft, Andersen didn’t sign with the team and re-entered the draft two years later when he was taken 87th overall by the Anaheim Ducks.

After a stellar 2015-16 season in Anaheim, he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he quickly became the starter and a fan favorite. Following five strong years in Toronto, Andersen signed with Carolina in the 2021 offseason. His time with the Hurricanes has been up and down, with stretches of elite play mixed with bouts of injury trouble. Still, with 531 NHL games to his credit as a starter, Andersen firmly qualifies as a steal.

Like McCabe, Colton Parayko isn’t known for flashy offense, but at 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds, he is a defensive force. His career high of 16 goals and 36 points last season is impressive considering he suffered a knee injury, but his true value lies in his ability to shut down top opponents. A key piece of the St. Louis Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup run, the 86th overall pick by the Blues remains the cornerstone of their blue line, locked in at $6.5 million annually until 2030.

Shayne Gostisbehere, drafted 78th overall out of Union College, has long been one of the league’s premier offensive defensemen. At his peak, he recorded 65 points in the 2017-18 season with the Philadelphia Flyers and has consistently been an offensive catalyst from the back end. Now in his second stint with the Hurricanes, he tallied 45 points in 70 games last season, bringing his career totals to 434 points in 710 games. That production alone makes Gostisbehere one of the steals of the 2012 Draft.

Honorable Mentions: Matt Grzelcyk, Chandler Stephenson, Esa Lindell, Adam Pelech, Matt Murray

Fourth Round: Jaccob Slavin, Erik Gustafsson, Josh Anderson

Another fantastic defensive defenseman, Jaccob Slavin has played 745 NHL games, all with the Hurricanes. With a career high of 42 points during the 2021-22 season, the 120th overall pick remains one of the most reliable second-pairing defensemen in the league. Under contract until the summer of 2033, his defensive awareness, consistency, and leadership continue to make him an invaluable piece of the team’s blue line.

Six seasons removed from his 17-goal, 60-point campaign, Erik Gustafsson has developed into a journeyman defenseman, having suited up for eight different NHL franchises. Though he never matched his breakout year, the 93rd overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers has carved out a steady role as a second- or third-pairing blueliner with offensive upside. Currently on a $2 million deal with the Detroit Red Wings until next summer, Gustafsson still provides strong value as a depth option.

Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A gritty 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward, Josh Anderson, like Gustafsson, is six seasons removed from his best offensive season, which was a 27-goal, 47-point performance. Unfortunately, Anderson, who was drafted 95th overall by the Blue Jackets, has been unable to return to that form, and his current production, around 15 goals and 27 points, does not match his $5.5 million cap hit through 2026-27. Despite this, Anderson has proven to be a tough, physical presence and has logged 616 NHL games, cementing himself as another notable steal from the 2012 Draft.

Honorable Mentions: Brett Kulak, Andreas Athanasiou

A three-time Vezina Trophy winner, two-time William Jennings Trophy winner, and Hart Trophy winner in 2023-24. Yeah, the Winnipeg Jets got themselves the biggest steal of the 2012 Draft in Connor Hellebuyck. One of the best goaltenders of his generation, Hellebuyck has been the backbone of the Jets for nearly a decade, regularly keeping the team that drafted him 130th overall competitive even in seasons when the team in front of him faltered.

Related: Biggest Steals From the 2011 NHL Draft

It took Alex Kerfoot five seasons after being drafted 150th overall by the Devils to finally make his NHL debut, as he spent an extra year with the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League before playing four full seasons at Harvard University. But when he joined the Colorado Avalanche, he made an immediate impact, scoring 19 goals and 43 points as a rookie. His best season came in 2021-22 with the Maple Leafs, when he posted 13 goals and 51 points while playing in a versatile, middle-six role. Now with the Mammoth, Kerfoot’s usage has been reduced, but he continues to provide smart, dependable two-way hockey as a middle-six forward.

Sixth Round: Connor Brown

With a career high of 21 goals during the 2020-21 season and a career high of 43 points in 2019-20, Connor Brown has carved out a reputation as a steady and reliable depth option. Although he is currently with the Devils, Brown was drafted 156th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He brings grit, a touch of physicality, and the ability to step up in key moments. Brown has appeared in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals when he was with the Edmonton Oilers, proving his value to contending teams as a dependable middle-six forward who can be trusted in all situations.

Honorable Mentions: Matt Benning, Vinny Hinostroza

Seventh Round: No One

Unfortunately, no one from the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft would be considered a steal. There are a few fringe NHL players, but there’s no one who has cemented themselves as a quality NHLer.

Honorable Mentions: Jaycob Megna

The 2012 Draft Was Deep and Talented

The 2012 NHL Draft had a lot of talent outside the first round, especially in the middle rounds. Rounds three to five are definitely the best, while rounds two and six produced some decent talent as well. Overall, this was a very well-rounded draft, with few superstars but many reliable NHL players who have had solid careers.