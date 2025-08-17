Biggest Steals From the 2011 NHL Draft

With the 2011 NHL Draft being 14 years behind us, we can finally talk about the biggest steals from the draft. Besides an absolutely loaded first round, there was and still is plenty of talent in the remaining six rounds. Let’s go over who stood out the most.

Second Round: Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Saad, William Karlsson

In a stacked second round, these three stand out as some of the best players from the 2011 Draft.

Nikita Kucherov needs little introduction. A three-time Art Ross Trophy winner, a Hart Trophy winner, a two-time Ted Lindsay Award winner, and a two-time Stanley Cup champion, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward has cemented himself as one of the greatest offensive players of his era.

Brandon Saad may not have the hardware or flash of Kucherov, but he has carved out a long, productive career. With 935 NHL games played, he is also a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks. He hit a career-high 53 points in both the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons and continues to be a reliable complementary piece for contending teams.

Then there’s William Karlsson, one of the infamous “Original Misfits” selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in their expansion draft. After putting up just six goals and 25 points with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he erupted for 43 goals and 78 points in Vegas’ inaugural season. A Lady Byng Trophy winner and now a Stanley Cup champion, Karlsson has proven to be one of the biggest steals of the draft.

Honorable Mentions: Boone Jenner, Scott Mayfield, Matthew Nieto

Third Round: Vincent Trocheck, Blake Coleman, Jordan Binnington

A feisty top-six forward with stints on the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and New York Rangers, Vincent Trocheck has established himself as a fantastic NHL player. Known for combining skill with physicality, he hit a career-high 77 points in the 2023–24 season, cementing his place as a reliable, two-way center.

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Blake Coleman, another two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning, was long considered more of a depth piece until joining the Calgary Flames. There, he broke out with a career-high 30 goals and 54 points in 2023–24, though he followed it with a more modest 15-goal, 39-point campaign last season. Signed at $4.9 million per year through 2026–27, Coleman will look to rediscover his scoring touch while continuing to bring grit and versatility to Calgary’s lineup.

Jordan Binnington is one of the NHL’s most entertaining goalies to watch, and his rise to stardom is the stuff of legend. Called up during the 2018–19 season, he went from an American Hockey League (AHL) netminder to the Blues’ starter almost overnight, ultimately backstopping St. Louis to its first Stanley Cup. Since then, he’s remained the team’s number one goalie. This past season, Binnington posted a 28-22-5 record with a .900 save percentage. While those numbers aren’t elite, he remains a dependable starter and a cornerstone in net for the Blues.

Honorable Mentions: Adam Lowry, Nick Cousins

Fourth Round: Johnny Gaudreau, Jean-Gabriel Pageau

A Hobey Baker Award winner at Boston College, a Lady Byng Trophy recipient with the Flames, and the owner of a career-best 40-goal, 115-point season in 2021–22, Johnny Gaudreau was a true NHL star. After signing with the Blue Jackets in the summer of 2022, he continued to deliver elite offensive numbers before his life was tragically cut short in the summer of 2024. One of the greatest draft steals of all time, Gaudreau’s legacy as an electrifying, game-changing winger lives on. The hockey world still misses him dearly. Rest in peace.

Often seen as more of a depth player, Jean-Gabriel Pageau carved out a strong NHL career split between the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders. While his career-high of 43 regular-season points doesn’t jump off the page, Pageau’s true value shines in the playoffs, where he consistently elevates his game. That postseason reliability makes him a sneaky-good steal in his own right.

Honorable Mention: Mike Reilly

Fifth Round: Sean Kuraly, Andrew Shaw

Sean Kuraly may not be the flashiest player, but his value as a depth forward is clear. With a career high of 14 goals and 30 points in the 2021–22 season, Kuraly provides grit, physicality, and reliable two-way play. He’s currently with the Blue Jackets, though many fans best remember him from his time with the Boston Bruins, where he carved out his reputation as a hard-working bottom-six presence.

Although Andrew Shaw hasn’t played an NHL game since the 2020–21 season, he left a lasting impression during his career. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, Shaw was the definition of a pest — a gritty, relentless forward who got under opponents’ skin while contributing offensively. His career high came in 2018–19 with 47 points as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, but he’ll be remembered most for his toughness, energy, and knack for performing when it mattered most.

Honorable Mention: Nick Seeler

Sixth Round: Josh Manson, Dylan DeMelo

Josh Manson has never been known for his offensive game, with a career high of 37 points back in the 2017–18 season. What makes him valuable is his steady, physical presence on the back end. A true defensive defenseman, Manson plays with grit and edge, making life difficult for opposing forwards every time he steps on the ice.

Josh Manson, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dylan DeMelo is cut from a very similar cloth as Manson. While he doesn’t play with quite the same level of physicality, he is every bit as effective in shutting down opposing offenses. He set a career high of 31 points during the 2023–24 season, proving he can contribute offensively when needed, but like Manson, his calling card is reliability and defensive awareness.

Together, both represent the type of stay-at-home defenseman who may not pile up points, but are indispensable pieces to a contending blue line.

Honorable Mention: Travis Boyd

Seventh Round: Ondrej Palat, Ryan Dzingel

One of the best late-round steals in recent memory, Ondrej Palat was taken 208th overall by the Lightning in the 2011 Draft. He quickly became a key part of their core, posting a career-high 63 points in the 2014–15 season and winning two Stanley Cups along the way. Now with the New Jersey Devils, Palat isn’t quite the offensive force he once was, but he remains a reliable, effective contributor who can step up when it matters most.

Ryan Dzingel, like Shaw, wrapped up his NHL career a few years ago, with his last game coming during the 2021–22 season. His best season came in 2018–19, when he recorded 56 points in 78 games, but his career was defined by bouncing around the league, suiting up for five different teams. Even with all that movement, Dzingel carved out 404 NHL games — a strong return for a player drafted outside the early rounds, and a clear sign he was a steal in his own right.

Honorable Mentions: Colin Blackwell, Anton Forsberg

Final Thoughts

The 2011 draft class was a real mixed bag when it came to steals. Some late picks blossomed into true NHL stars, while others carved out careers as steady depth pieces who made a noticeable impact for their teams. All in all, it was a decent draft year — not the deepest, but one that still produced some excellent value picks and memorable careers.

