Meet the Newest New Jersey Devil: Connor Brown

On July 1, free agency opened, and many teams signed players who were no longer under contract with their previous teams. The New Jersey Devils were one of the teams signing new players. One of the players heading to New Jersey was Connor Brown. The Devils signed him to a four-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $3 million. Let’s look at Brown’s career in the NHL so far.

Brown’s Beginnings in Toronto

Brown was drafted in the sixth round, 156th overall, by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012. However, he did not start with the Maple Leafs. Before he was drafted, he played with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he played 68 games and recorded 53 points. After he was drafted, he played with the Otters for two more seasons. In the 2012-13 season, he played in 63 games and recorded 69 points. In the 2013-14 season, he played 68 games and recorded 128 points. He recorded the most points in the league, which earned him the award for Most Outstanding Player of the Year.

Related: 2025 NHL Free Agency Tracker

In the 2014-15 season, Brown played his first season with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League (AHL). He played 76 games and recorded 61 points. The 2015-16 season was a big one for Brown, as he played in his first NHL game on March 17, 2016, recording 19 shifts and 15:40 total ice time. He recorded his first NHL point on March 24, 2016. Throughout the 2015-16 season, he played seven total games and recorded six points. Throughout the majority of the 2015-16 season, though, Brown played with the Marlies, where he played 34 games and recorded 29 points.

In 2016-17, Brown played his first full season in the NHL. He played all 82 games, scoring 20 goals and recording 16 assists. He continued his success in the next season, recording 28 points via 14 goals and 14 assists. Brown played his final season with Toronto in 2018-19 and scored eight goals and recorded 21 assists. However, this would be the last time he would play in Toronto colors.

Brown Traded Twice

On July 1, 2019, Brown was traded with Nikita Zaitsev and Michael Carson to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk, and a third-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He recorded his best point total in the 2019-20 season, when he recorded 43 points in 71 games. He spent two more seasons in Ottawa, playing in 120 games and recording 74 points.

On July 13, 2022, Brown was traded to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 Draft. His time in Washington did not last long, though. He played four games in the 2022-23 season before he suffered a torn ACL, which required surgery and a recovery time of 6-8 months. He was out for the rest of the season, and it was the last time he wore a Capitals jersey.

Brown Found a Second Chance in Edmonton

Brown hit the free agency market during the offseason heading into the 2023-24 season. The Edmonton Oilers decided to take a chance on him. He played 71 games and recorded 12 points via four goals and eight assists. He also played 19 postseason games, scoring two goals and recording four assists. After having to sit out practically an entire season the year before, this was a great return to his career in hockey.

Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the 2024-25 season, Brown picked up his point production once more, recording 30 points in 82 games. Once again, the Oilers reached the postseason, and Brown scored five goals and recorded four assists. Despite his success throughout the season, it was not enough to give him a new contract.

Brown’s Future in New Jersey

Brown typically played right wing on the third line back in Edmonton. He could likely see the same placement in New Jersey. The Devils already have their top-six players set; it is about ensuring their bottom six is in top shape as well. With Dawson Mercer centering the third line, Brown would be a great addition to the Devils’ bottom six. He will likely find success in New Jersey, adding extra depth to an already solid group of forwards.