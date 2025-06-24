Senators’ Brady Tkachuk Should Be Team USA’s Captain at the Olympics

With the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, less than a year away, each team’s roster has begun taking shape. Last week, each competing nation unveiled the first six members of their respective teams. Among Team USA’s first selections was Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. He’s accompanied by his brother Matthew, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes, and Charlie McAvoy. There’s plenty of star power among this crop of Americans, but sooner or later, a team leader will have to be chosen before next February. Here’s why the Senators’ captain should don the ‘C’ for his country next winter in Italy.

Argument for Tkachuk

The 4 Nations Face-Off not only served as a return of best-on-best action and a tease for the 2026 Winter Olympics, but also a coming-out party for the Tkachuk brothers and established them as American sports stars. Whether it was the infamous three fights to begin the round robin matchup against Canada, or Tkachuk’s ability to raise his game in high-stakes moments, he proved he belongs in the spotlight of international competition. Alongside his now two-time Stanley Cup champion brother, Tkachuk became the face of American hockey in February, and should be rewarded for the passion and leadership he showed while rocking the red, white, and blue.

While many consider Matthews to be the best American currently playing in the NHL, a change of leadership could propel Team USA to avenge their loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Final. Tkachuk wears his heart on his sleeve, and after experiencing playoff hockey for the first time this season, his leadership qualities should continue to grow. Not to take anything away from Matthews, who was dealing with health issues and the pressure of being the Toronto Maple Leafs captain for the first time, but Tkachuk feels like he’d be able to embrace the role with full commitment and enthusiasm.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a way, Tkachuk’s rugged and physical play style, along with his offensive skillset, captured America’s hockey heart and having him lead them into the Olympics would only heighten the growth of the game within the states. Politics aside, Canada is Team USA’s biggest competition in this tournament, and the fact Tkachuk has a chance to lead his country into a potential gold medal game against Canada, and avenge the 4 Nations Face-Off Final loss at the same time, is something he would take pride in potentially accomplishing.

Being named captain would benefit Tkachuk tremendously as well. He was heartbroken with how the season ended for the Senators, but he certainly showed up in the first round defeat. Tkachuk’s four goals and seven points in six games proved he’s built for high-stakes hockey and is entering superstar status. The more experience he gains leading a team in an elimination tournament format, like the Olympics, for example, the more his leadership and clutch gene will develop. In what will be the first best-on-best Olympics since 2014, getting the chance to captain possibly the greatest American team in history is a great way to prepare for next year’s postseason as well.

The remainder of each Olympic roster will be announced in January, and captains are bound to be announced shortly after as well. While there may be more talented Americans heading to Milan in just under eight months, it’s hard to argue that anyone plays the game with as much passion and intensity as the 25-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona. He should get the chance to lead Team USA, and regardless of what medal he leaves with, there’s no doubt Tkachuk would do everything in his power to be the best captain possible for his teammates and country.