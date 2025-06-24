Blackhawks 2025-26 Roster Projections 1.0: Pre-Draft & Free Agency

Here we are at the end of June, with the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and the free agency period right around the corner. It’s definitely an exciting part of the offseason. But it’s still the offseason, with no actual games to watch. On that note, it’s never too early to start thinking about the 2025-26 campaign!

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to go young this upcoming season, as a plethora of their prospects are graduating to the NHL level. There are also some veteran pieces already in place to complement the young group. Let’s put together a blueprint of the team from what we currently know. We can then round it out as the offseason progresses and more decisions are made.

Blackhawks’ Forwards

Utilizing Puckpedia as our starting point, the Blackhawks are already in pretty good shape at the forward position. Here’s a depth chart of the players who are currently signed and projected to make the roster, in line combination format. I did reference the forward lines from the end of last season here, but please bear in mind these are not line combination predictions. We’ll get to that later on during training camp.

Ryan Donato – Connor Bedard – Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen – Frank Nazar – Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno – Jason Dickinson – Andre Burakovsky

Landon Slaggert – Lukas Reichel – Oliver Moore

Others: Colton Dach, Ryan Greene, Nick Lardis?

Restricted Free Agents: Phillip Kurashev (not expected to be re-signed)

Let’s break this down even further.

Veteran Forwards for the Blackhawks

Both Foligno (who is currently serving as the Blackhawks’ captain) and Dickinson are on the last year of the two-year contracts they signed in Jan. 2024. Both were awarded these contracts because they were seen as two veteran players who understood the assignment; mentoring the kids so they could eventually take over.

Veteran forward Nick Foligno currently serves as the captain for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bertuzzi, Teravainen and Mikheyev, on the other hand, were free agents the Blackhawks picked up during last year’s offseason to help get the team to the next level. For the most part, they lived up to expectations. Hopes might have been higher (especially for Bertuzzi), but these three all have plenty of time to prove themselves moving forward. Bertuzzi is signed for three more seasons, while Teravainen is signed for two. Mikheyev, who actually exceeded his expectations last season, is on the books for one more season.

The Blackhawks also just recently committed to keep Donato in the fold. They extended the unrestricted free agent to a four-year, $16 million contract on June 18. After being a depth player for the team in the 2023-24 season and a fringe forward entering the 2024-25 campaign, Donato proved he could be more than that with hard work and commitment. The now 29-year-old led the Blackhawks in goals (31) and points (62) last season, and the organization rewarded him with more money and the stability he’s been seeking, especially since starting a family.

Finally, on June 21 the Blackhawks traded 25-year-old depth player Joe Veleno for 30-year-old Burakowsky. This 11-year veteran is coming off a three-year stint with the Seattle Kraken where he was plagued by injuries and inconsistencies. He and the Blackhawks hope a change of scenery will do him good. For simplicity sake, I plugged Burakowsky onto the third line.

Blackhawks’ Young Forwards Expected to Make the Roster

Bedard and Nazar are the two young stud centers the Blackhawks are building their team around. The first overall pick in 2023 and the 13th overall pick in 2022, respectively, have shown they have high ceilings and they’re just getting started. They’re projected to be the No. 1 and No. 2 centers next season, and hopes are high they can both have breakout campaigns to continue their positive trajectory.

Connor Bedard is slated to be the Chicago Blackhawks’ No. 1 center next season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There’s been some talk of getting Reichel traded, and it’s true the German native hasn’t lived up to expectations in his first four seasons with the Blackhawks. But some players take longer to develop, and conditions haven’t exactly been ideal for Reichel, or for any of the young players for that matter. But the hope is new head coach Jeff Blashill will bring some stability, and hopefully this benefits Reichel if he remains with the team. In the last year of his current contract, this feels like a make-it-or-break-it season for Reichel (I know, we said that last season too).

I would expect depth forward Slaggert to make the team out of camp as well. The 22-year-old suited up for 16 games in the 2023-24 season and 33 contests in 2024-25. He also wasn’t sent down to the Rockford IceHogs for their playoff push at the end of the Blackhawks’ season, leading one to believe the Blackhawks consider him an NHL player now.

Finally, Moore joined the Blackhawks last season for nine games after the end of his collegiate career with the University of Minnesota. It was impressive how the 20-year-old seemed to fit right in, even contributing four assists (two of them primary). Depending on if the Blackhawks pick up any more forwards during free agency or via trade, Moore could potentially make the team out of training camp. Otherwise, he could be Rockford-bound.

Restricted Free Agent Kurashev

Kurashev had a very disappointing 2024-25 campaign, posting just seven goals and 14 points in 51 games. He was a frequent healthy scratch, and when he did play he was often lazy in his defensive coverage. The Blackhawks are not expected to give the restricted free agent (RFA) a qualifying offer, therefore ending his tenure as a Blackhawk.

Blackhawks’ Forwards Who Are a Longshot to Make the Roster

Dach has been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons, which certainly hasn’t helped his cause. But he did suit up for 25 games for the Blackhawks last season. If he can remain healthy, the team sees him as a power forward with a physical edge.

Greene was signed to an entry-level contract with the Blackhawks after three seasons with Boston University. He played in two games for the Hawks instead of being sent to the IceHogs. At 21-years old he’s one of the older forward prospects, but he’s still a longshot to make the team out of training camp.

A few other longshot names to keep an eye on are 21-year-old Savoie, who projects to be the perfect instigator-type player, and 19-year-old Lardis, who tore up the OHL last season with 71 goals and 117 points in 65 games last season (plus 11 goals and 15 points in seven playoff games).

Blackhawks’ Defense

Moving on to defense, here are the players that are currently signed and projected to make the roster. Again, this is based on the pairings at the end of last season for the most part, but it’s not yet a prediction of the defensive pairings to start the 2025-26 campaign.

Alex Vlasic – Sam Rinzel

Kevin Korchinski – Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan – Artyom Levshunov

Others: Ethan Del Mastro, Taige Harding, Wyatt Kaiser (RFA), Louis Crevier (RFA)

Defensemen Projected to Make the Blackhawks’ Roster

First off, we already know the last year of veteran defenseman T.J. Brodie’s contract was bought out by the Blackhawks. Brodie did not live up to expectations last season and didn’t play the last 22 games.

Vlasic, on the other hand, is already considered a veteran on this defense corps even though he just turned 24 a few weeks ago (June 5). After all, this will be Vlasic’s third full season with the Blackhawks, and he’s already proven he’s one of the best shutdown defensemen out there (with room to grow!). The organization rewarded him last April with a shiny new six-year contract worth $4.6 million a year, indicating Vlasic is considered a member of the new core on the back end.

Defenseman Alex Vlasic has established himself as a core member of the future Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

32-year-old Murphy is the only true veteran among this very young defensive group. I feel like Murphy has been part of trade rumors pretty much since he came to the Blackhawks in the 2017-18 season. So, it’s no surprise the rumors are out there again this offseason. But if Murphy is traded, it likely won’t be until the trade deadline in March. The Blackhawks might also acquire another veteran defenseman this offseason for some added depth. Or, they just bite the bullet and throw the kids out there. Considering their individual and collective upward progression, this might not be a bad thing to do.

21-year-old Korchinski played in 76 games for the Blackhawks in the 2023-24 season, but that was mostly because he wasn’t eligible to play in Rockford due to CHL rules. He was eligible last season, and the organization prudently played Korchinski most of the year with the IceHogs (he appeared in 16 games for the Blackhawks). Korchinski showed significant growth and improvement, leading me to believe he’ll graduate to a regular NHL defenseman this season.

Rinzel (20), like Moore up in the forwards’ section, came to the Blackhawks for nine games at the tail end of the season, after his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota ended. He impressed so much that he was promoted to the top D-pairing alongside Vlasic after just a few contests. He more than held his own, contributing five assists and averaging 23:22 minutes of ice time. Many pundits (this one included) feel Rinzel will never play an AHL game and simply jump straight into the NHL.

Sam Rinzel hit the ground running with the Chicago Blackhawks, and projects to be an everyday defenseman next season. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

19-year-old Levshunov, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, played in 18 games for the Hawks and 52 contests for the IceHogs (plus seven playoff games). His talent is undeniable, but his inexperience also reared its ugly head. Nonetheless, I see the Belarus native graduating to a full-time NHLer this season as well.

Blackhawks’ Defensemen on the Fringes

I inserted Allan on the third pairing in the lineup above, since he played 43 games (albeit at the beginning of the season) to Del Mastro’s 24 games up with the big club last season. Both showed promise with both the Blackhawks and the IceHogs, and will likely carve out NHL careers either in Chicago or elsewhere. 23-year-old Harding is an older prospect that played in eight games for the IceHogs this past season after four years at Providence College. I’m sure he’ll be gunning for a spot at training camp.

Defensive RFA’s for the Blackhawks

Finally, 22-year-old Kaiser and 24-year-old Crevier are both restricted free agents that have also seen time both with the Blackhawks and the IceHogs over the last few seasons. According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, the Blackhawks are expected to give them both qualifying offers to keep them in the mix. (from ‘Blackhawks offseason primer: What to expect from NHL Draft, free agency, buyouts’, The AthleticCHI – 6/19/25)

As you can see, the Blackhawks have a plethora of defensemen that are all very young. This gives them tons of options. It also allows them the flexibility to give these guys learning stints in Rockford if they’re struggling. But don’t be surprised to see one or more of these D-prospects packaged into trades during the draft or free agency. We’ll revisit this again closer to training camp, once we know more.

Blackhawks’ Goaltending

Goaltending for the Blackhawks in the 2025-26 season revolves around Spencer Knight, Laurent Brossoit and Arvid Soderblom. It’s funny, because there’s the sure thing here, and then the big question mark when it comes to goaltending.

Knight, who was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Florida Panthers as part of the Seth Jones trade on Mar. 1, took on the No. 1 goaltender role as soon as he came to Chicago. He made his Blackhawks’ debut the very next game (on Mar. 3), and suited up for 15 of the Blackhawks’ final 22 contests. Veteran netminder Petr Mrazek, who was signed with the Blackhawks for one more season, was promptly traded to the Detroit Red Wings on Mar. 7 after being told he would be sitting out for the rest of the season. Obviously, the Blackhawks consider Knight their goaltender of the future.

Netminder Spencer Knight immediately took over No. 1 goaltender duties upon his arrival with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

Soderblom, on the other hand, put together a redemption campaign after a disappointing 2023-24 season. This was all made possible because 32-year-old Laurent Brossoit was unable to play for the entire season due to knee problems. Soderblom suited up for 36 games in the 2024-25 season, including seven of the games after Knight was brought on. He proved he could be a very viable backup, with improved confidence, puck tracking and rebound control.

The catch in all this is Brossoit is the one signed for one more season, while Soderblom is a restricted free agent. But Powers of the Athletic does expect the Blackhawks to tender Soderblom a qualifying offer.

Will Brossoit be healthy enough to play in 2025-26? If so, what happens to Soderblom? These are all questions that are yet to be answered.

Final Considerations Approaching the 2025 Draft & Free Agency

Here are some final thoughts on this roster projection before we head into the draft and free agency.

Will the third overall pick in this year’s draft, whoever it is, be NHL-ready for the 2025-26 season? The general consensus is the Blackhawks will choose one of forwards Anton Frondell, Porter Martone, Caleb Desnoyers or James Hagens. While all these players have talent, it’s unlikely any of them make the jump straight to the NHL. You also certainly don’t want to rush anyone’s development. The Blackhawks will likely have to wait a year of two before any of these players are ready to contribute in the NHL.

Regarding free agency, we know the Blackhawks have already wrapped up Donato, their top scorer from last season, for another four years. They also added veteran middle-six forward Burakowsky in exchange for depth forward Veleno. Does this mean the Blackhawks won’t be very active in free agency?

Well, if you’re looking for a big splash, it’s probably not going to happen. The Blackhawks aren’t far enough along in their rebuild to attract a big name like Mitch Marner or Sam Bennett. These and other top free agents will likely want to go to a contending team. But Chicago is in a unique position right now to really see what they have in their youth. Once they have a better idea of what they already have in the fold, then they can build around it accordingly. I know, I know; it’s tough to be patient.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his first NHL goal. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

That said, I do expect the Blackhawks to pick up another complementary forward or two, or perhaps a veteran defenseman, as mentioned above. And let’s all remember I’m just projecting here. I also wouldn’t be surprised if general manager Kyle Davidson does something crazy like trade his two first-round picks for a high-level NHL talent. He has to work with what’s available to him, but I have no doubt he’s exploring all his options.

Consider this the first installment of the Blackhawks’ roster projection for the 2025-26 season. We’ll revisit this later on in the offseason, once we know more about the results of the draft and free agency. Until then, enjoy the suspense and excitement that both events bring! Keep it here at The Hockey Writers with all the news, updates and analysis.