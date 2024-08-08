2025 NHL Draft: Which Defenseman Gets Picked First?

As we approach the start of the 2024-25 hockey season, the big names of the 2025 NHL Draft class are ready to make an impact and show why they deserve to be selected early on. Which defenseman could be taken first when all is said and done?

Matthew Schaefer, Erie Otters (OHL)

As of today, albeit nearly 11 months before the draft, it looks like 6-foot-1, 174-pound Matthew Schaefer is the early favorite to be the first defender off the board. The former first overall pick of the 2023 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Draft, he entered juniors with lots of promise—he has lived up to it and a lot more.

Schaefer only had 17 points in 56 OHL games in 2023-24 with the Erie Otters, which isn’t particularly noteworthy, but his on-ice play is what really sets him apart. Based on his performances thus far in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Canada, it’s hard not to obsess over his potential.

Matthew Schaefer of the Otters (Photo Credit: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

In just three games, he has two goals and three assists for five points overall—that’s the highest mark among defensemen in the tournament. And he’s not putting up routine points, either. Schaefer has dazzled with his talent when he scores, putting both his skill and smarts on display.

Matthew Schaefer dances to the net and snipes it to put Team Canada up by 5.



WHAT A GOAL. #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/87ZKBpnonj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 6, 2024

One thing you’ll notice quickly about Schaefer is that he is an exceptional skater. He glides along the ice as very few players can. This sort of skill is usually seen as more of an offensive trait, which is definitely true, but he uses his speed to extinguish chances on defense. Only the smartest players can make use of this at both ends of the ice, but Schaefer seems to have that part of his game figured out.

Even though he is just barely old enough to be eligible for the 2025 class (born in September of 2007), Schaefer has the potential to light up the stat sheet in 2024-25. The production wasn’t there with Erie last season, but an explosion might be on the horizon. If it is, expect him to be selected very high.

Though the 2025 NHL Draft has a high-end forward class, Schaefer could be taken early by a defense-needy team (or one selecting the best player on the board). After James Hagens and Porter Martone, it’s not a stretch to say he could go right after.

Logan Hensler, Wisconsin (NCAA)

Someone who could certainly make it a tight contest for Schaefer is Logan Hensler of the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP). The 6-foot-2, 194-pound right-shot defender had an impressive 32 points in 61 games with the U18 team, finishing behind only Hagens in points among eligible players for the 2025 class.

Hensler has great mobility and breakout passing ability along with good size. There’s potential for him to be an effective player at both ends of the ice—he’s very responsible for his age and is the type of player that NHL teams adore. While he doesn’t exactly have an outlier trait, he does so many things at a high level that he’s hard not to like.

Set to join the University of Wisconsin in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for the 2024-25 season, it could be a big campaign for him as he faces the next tier of competition. He has already proven that he is in the upper echelon of defensemen in this class, but his stock could soar.

For a Wisconsin team that finished 26-12-2 in 2023-24 but lost in the opening round of the NCAA postseason, Hensler is a key addition who should make a noticeable impact. Last season was the year of freshmen Artyom Levshunov and Zeev Buium—it’s time for a different newcomer to take charge.

Sascha Boumedienne, Boston University (NCAA)

Sascha Boumedienne—committed to the NCAA with Boston University for 2024-25—is a 6-foot-2, 183-pound left-handed defenseman who plays an offensively-minded game. With solid production in 2023-24, it’s time for him to take it to the next level.

Boumedienne is terrific on his edges and is a great skater overall. His vision is impressive and there’s some passing and two-way upside to his game. With 27 points in 49 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) last season, he had the second-highest scoring season for a 16-year-old defender in league history. In point-per-game scoring among defensemen with at least 20 games played, he sits at eighth all-time—just a hair ahead of Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, most notably.

Through three contests at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Sweden, Boumedienne has not registered a point but didn’t complete either the second or third period of his most recent game—he was reportedly injured somewhere along the way, but it’s unclear exactly when that could have happened. If he’s unable to return for the rest of the tournament for Sweden, that’d be a devastating blow for both himself and his team—let’s hope that’s not the case.

Ultimately, this upcoming season is what is most important for the young defenseman. Even with stars Macklin Celebrini and Lane Hutson leaving Boston likely to pursue NHL hockey, the team still has a strong roster. Boumedienne is versatile as he can play on either the left or the right side if necessary, so that should give him some options. He’ll have to put on a show to be considered for the first defenseman off of the draft board, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.

Other Names to Know

There are some other important names to know for the 2025 NHL Draft before the players actually begin their seasons. For starters, Charlie Trethewey is a notable one.

Another Boston University commit, Trethewey had 35 points in 52 games with the U17 USNTDP team in 2023-24. He has decent size and certainly plays with it, possessing a physical edge but also some offensive upside. It’s doubtful that he’ll be the first defenseman off the board, but he could go relatively early.

Kashawn Aitcheson has a two-way upside and drops the gloves pretty often. He’s about 11 months and two weeks older than Schaefer, but he still ranks among the top defenders in the class—he scored 39 points in 64 OHL games last season.

Luka Radivojevic is another name to be aware of. Playing in J20 Nationell last season, he had 33 points in 43 games a year before being draft-eligible—that point total was tied with offensive defenseman Alfons Freij of the Winnipeg Jets, who was taken with the 37th overall pick in 2024. Radivojevic’s smaller frame might be a bit of an issue for some teams, but the offensive upside is definitely there.

Jackson Smith and the massive Artyom Vilchinsky are two other defenders who have the potential to be taken in the first round. They’re the two tallest players mentioned here.

If there had to be just one answer, Schaefer seems to have the edge when it comes to being the best defenseman of the class. But things can change drastically over the course of a draft season—they could in 2024-25, as well.

