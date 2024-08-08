Maple Leafs Prioritize Goal Prevention in Key Offseason Moves

It hasn’t taken long for Toronto Maple Leafs fans to notice the distinct difference between the approaches of the two general managers (GMs.) Former GM Kyle Dubas built his team around a strong puck-possession offense and focused on generating scoring opportunities and maintaining game control. Under his leadership, the team was constructed to maximize offensive output, with a core designed to play a fast, skilled style.

However, since Dubas departed for the Pittsburgh Penguins, his successor, Brad Treliving, has charted a new course by shifting the focus from scoring goals to preventing them. His first offseason at the helm has clearly emphasized shoring up the defense and strengthening the goaltending. This new direction marks a notable change in philosophy.

​​Do The Maple Leafs Need More Scoring?

The Maple Leafs have focused heavily on bolstering their defense and working prevent goals, but they haven’t yet taken steps to enhance their offense. This leads to an important question: Do the Maple Leafs need more scoring?

Last season, the Maple Leafs were one of the highest-scoring teams in the league. They scored 303 goals during the 2023-24 season, second only to the Colorado Avalanche, who scored 304. Despite this, the Maple Leafs finished third in the Atlantic Division, trailing the Florida Panthers, who scored 268 goals, and the Boston Bruins, who scored 267 goals.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Case for Letting Mitch Marner Leave in Free Agency

However, when we look at goals against, the story changes. The Maple Leafs allowed 263 goals, while the Panthers and Bruins were much stingier, giving up 200 and 224 goals, respectively. Toronto’s 263 goals against put them in a three-way tie for 19th in the league with the New York Islanders and the Minnesota Wild.

Given these numbers, the Maple Leafs were right to concentrate on shoring up their defense rather than chasing more goal scorers. While their offensive production is already strong, their defensive weaknesses were a significant factor in their third-place finish. Improving their ability to prevent goals could be the key to climbing higher in the standings this season.

However, while the defense is crucial, the team must ensure its offensive firepower doesn’t dwindle, especially with the loss of key players like Tyler Bertuzzi. Internal growth from young players like Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann, Nick Robertson, and likely Easton Cowan will help the team maintain its scoring edge. Balancing defense and offense will be vital for Toronto’s success in the upcoming season.

DO the Maple Leafs Have the Second-Best Goalie in the League?

The Maple Leafs have made some intriguing moves regarding their goaltending this offseason. They signalled their confidence in Joseph Woll by not acquiring an established number-one NHL goalie. Instead, they added Panthers’ backup Anthony Stolarz and brought back the injury-prone veteran Matt Murray as a third option. This decision has raised questions about whether the Maple Leafs are taking a risk by relying on two relatively-unproven goaltenders with limited NHL experience.

Anthony Stolarz, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Stolarz, in particular, is an interesting case. While he has played just 108 regular season games and zero playoff games in his NHL career, his performance last season was outstanding. Many Toronto fans might not realize that Stolarz posted the second-best Goals Against Average (GAA) and Save Percentage (SV%) among goalies who played in 20 or more games during the 2023-24 season. In 27 appearances, Stolarz recorded a 2.03 GAA and a .925 SV%. The only goalie with a better stat line was the Winnipeg Jets’ Laurent Brossoit, who put up a .927 SV% and a 2.00 GAA.

It’s important to consider that Stolarz played behind the Panthers, one of the best defensive teams in the league last season. However, his performance in prior seasons with the Anaheim Ducks is also noteworthy. Over 56 games in three seasons with Anaheim, Stolarz posted a respectable .913 SV% and a 2.88 GAA, which suggests his success in Florida wasn’t just a fluke but a continuation of solid play.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Nylander, Jarnkrok & Cowan

While Stolarz isn’t an established number-one goalie, his track record indicates he could be a valuable asset to the Maple Leafs. Combined with Woll, who has shown promise in his limited appearances, the team might have more stability in the net than some might assume. The key will be whether these goaltenders can maintain their form and handle the pressure of a full NHL season and, potentially, a deep playoff run.

The Maple Leafs’ decision to go with a tandem of unproven goaltenders might seem like a gamble, but Stolarz’s numbers suggest it could pay off. If he can replicate his performance from last season, the Leafs could find themselves with one of the most-underrated goaltending duos in the league.

The Bottom Line Will Be the Postseason

Because the Maple Leafs have consistently excelled in the regular season, it’s hard to gauge whether Treliving’s shift toward a defense-first approach will pay off until the postseason. That’s where the team has repeatedly fallen short of expectations. Fans can reasonably expect the Maple Leafs to secure a playoff spot with relative ease this season—barring any significant setbacks. The roster seems capable of continuing their regular-season success.

Related: NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Capitals, Maple Leafs, Jets

However, the true test of Treliving’s strategy will come in the playoffs. While the regular season promises to be exciting, the Maple Leafs’ ultimate measure of success will be their postseason performance. As always, the postseason will decide whether Treliving’s focus on defense can finally push the team beyond its past playoff disappointments.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]