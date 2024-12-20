2025 World Juniors Roster Breakdown by NHL Team

The 2025 World Junior Championship is just around the corner and the teams involved are quickly finalizing their roster for those that’ll be attending this year’s tournament. As a result, it’s time to look at which prospects from NHL teams made the cut and will compete to claim World Junior supremacy.
Like previous tournaments, it’s always a great opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of the players of tomorrow that can potentially suit up for their favourite NHL team. In total, there are 103 drafted prospects participating this year. In addition, 52 players were selected in the first two rounds, while 25 were first round selections.
In terms of who will be representing their NHL club, the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues lead the way with eight players representing their club. The only team that won’t have any players attending is the Boston Bruins after they had two last year with Dans Locmelis and Matthew Poitras.
Here’s the complete breakdown of who will be representing their NHL club at the 2025 World Junior Championship.
Anaheim Ducks (4)
- Darels Uljanskis – Austria – 2024 7th round pick (214th)
- Vojtech Port – Czechia – 2023 6th round pick (161st)
- Austin Burnevik – United States – 2024 6th round pick (182nd)
- Carey Terrance – United States – 2023 2nd round pick (59th)
Buffalo Sabres (6)
- Konsta Helenius – Finland – 2024 1st round pick (14th)
- Norwin Panocha – Germany – 2023 7th round pick (205th)
- Maxim Strbak – Slovakia – 2023 2nd round pick (45th)
- Anton Wahlberg – Sweden – 2023 2nd round pick (39th)
- Adam Kleber – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (42nd)
- Brodie Ziemer – United States – 2024 3rd round pick (71st)
Calgary Flames (1)
- Axel Hurtig – Sweden – 2023 7th round pick (208th)
Carolina Hurricanes (3)
- Bradly Nadeau – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (30th)
- Felix Unger Sörum – Sweden – 2023 2nd round pick (62nd)
- Oskar Vuollet – Sweden – 2024 5th round pick (133rd)
Chicago Blackhawks (2)
- Jiri Felcman – Czechia – 2023 3rd round pick (93rd)
- Oliver Moore – United States – 2023 1st round pick (19th)
Colorado Avalanche (1)
- Calum Ritchie – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (27th)
Columbus Blue Jackets (2)
- Luca Pinelli – Canada – 2023 4th round pick (114th)
- Melvin Strahl – Sweden – 2023 5th round pick (156th)
Dallas Stars (2)
- Emil Hemming – Finland – 2024 1st round pick (29th)
- Aram Minnetian – United States – 2023 4th round pick (125th)
Detroit Red Wings (4)
- Jesse Kiiskinen – Finland – 2023 3rd round pick (68th)
- Axel Sandin-Pellikka – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (17th)
- Trey Augustine – United States – 2023 2nd round pick (41st)
- Max Plante – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (47th)
Edmonton Oilers (2)
- Beau Akey – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (56th)
- Paul Fischer – United States – 2023 5th round pick (138th)
Florida Panthers (1)
- Linus Eriksson – Sweden – 2024 2nd round pick (58th)
Los Angeles Kings (3)
- Carter George – Canada – 2024 2nd round pick (57th)
- Jakub Dvorak – Czechia – 2023 2nd round pick (54th)
- Hampton Slukynsky – United States – 2023 4th round pick (118th)
Montreal Canadiens (1)
- Rasmus Bergqvist – Sweden – 2024 7th round pick (224th)
Minnesota Wild (4)
- Aron Kiviharju – Finland – 2024 4th round pick (122nd)
- Rasmus Kumpulainen – Finland – 2023 2nd round pick (53rd)
- Sebastian Soini – Finland – 2024 5th round pick (140th)
- Zeev Buium – United States – 2024 1st round pick (12th)
Nashville Predators (8)
- Tanner Moldendyk – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (24th)
- Andrew Gibson – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (42nd)
- Jakub Milota – Czechia – 2024 4th round pick (99th)
- David Edstrom – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (32nd)
- Viggo Gustafsson – Sweden – 2024 3rd round pick (77th)
- Felix Nilsson – Sweden – 2023 2nd round pick (43rd)
- Teddy Stiga – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (55th)
- Joey Willis – United States – 2023 4th round pick (111th)
New Jersey Devils (1)
- Herman Träff – Sweden – 2024 3rd round pick (91st
New York Islanders (4)
- Jesse Nurmi – Finland – 2023 4th round pick (113th)
- Marcus Gidlöf – Sweden – 2024 5th round pick (147th)
- Cole Eiserman – United States – 2024 1st round pick (20th)
- Danny Nelson – United States – 2023 2nd round pick (49th)
New York Rangers (3)
- Rico Gredig – Switzerland – 2024 6th round pick (191st)
- Gabe Perreault – United States – 2023 1st round pick (23rd)
- Drew Fortescue – United States – 2023 3rd round pick (90th)
Ottawa Senators (1)
- Vladimir Nikitin – Kazakhstan – 2023 7th round pick (207th)
Philadelphia Flyers (5)
- Carson Bjarnason – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (51st)
- Oliver Bonk – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (22nd)
- Jett Luchanko – Canada – 2024 1st round pick (13th)
- Heikki Ruohonen – Finland – 2024 4th round pick (107th)
- Jack Berglund – Sweden – 2024 2nd round pick (51st)
Pittsburgh Penguins (3)
- Tanner Howe – Canada – 2024 2nd round pick (46th)
- Kalle Kangas – Finland – 2023 7th round pick (223rd)
- Emil Pieniniemi – Finland – 2023 3rd round pick (91st)
San Jose Sharks (4)
- Sam Dickinson – Canada – 2024 1st round pick (11th)
- Kasper Halttunen – Finland – 2023 2nd round pick (36th)
- Christian Kirsch – Switzerland – 2024 4th round pick (116th)
- Brandon Svoboda – United States – 2023 3rd round pick (71st)
Seattle Kraken (8)
- Berkly Catton – Canada – 2024 1st round pick (8th)
- Carson Rehkopf – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (50th)
- Caden Price – Canada – 2023 3rd round pick (84th)
- Eduard Sale – Czechia – 2023 1st round pick (20th)
- Jakub Fibigr – Czechia – 2024 7th round pick (202nd)
- Julius Miettinen – Finland – 2024 2nd round pick (40th)
- Kim Saarinen – Finland – 2024 3rd round pick (88th)
- Zeb Forsfjäll – Sweden – 2023 6th round pick (180th)
St. Louis Blues (8)
- Adam Jecho – Czechia – 2024 3rd round pick (95th)
- Adam Jiříček – Czechia – 2024 1st round pick (16th)
- Ondrej Kos– Czechia – 2024 3rd round pick (81st)
- Jakub Stancl – Czechia – 2023 4th round pick (106th)
- Juraj Pekarcik – Slovakia – 2023 3rd round pick (76th)
- Theo Lindstein – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (29th)
- Otto Stenberg – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (25th)
- Colin Ralph – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (48th)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2)
- Ethan Gauthier – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (37th)
- Joona Saarelainen – Finland – 2024 5th round pick (149th)
Toronto Maple Leafs (2)
- Easton Cowan – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (28th)
- Miroslav Holinka – Czechia – 2024 5th round pick (151st)
Utah Hockey Club (5)
- Cole Beaudoin – Canada – 2024 1st round pick (24th)
- Vojtech Hradec – Czechia – 2024 6th round pick (167th)
- Michael Hrabal – Czechia – 2023 2nd round pick (38th)
- Veeti Väisänen – Finland – 2024 3rd round pick (96th)
- Melker Thelin – Sweden – 2023 5th round pick (134th)
Vancouver Canucks (3)
- Sawyer Mynio – Canada – 2023 3rd round pick (89th)
- Tom Willander – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (11th)
- Basile Sansonnens – Switzerland – 2024 7th round pick (221st)
Vegas Golden Knights (3)
- Mathieu Cataford – Canada – 2023 3rd round pick (77th)
- Tuomas Uronen – Finland – 2023 6th round pick (192nd)
- Trevor Connelly – United States – 2024 1st round pick (19th)
Washington Capitals (6)
- Eriks Mateiko – Austria – 2024 3rd round pick (90th)
- Petr Sikora – Czechia – 2024 6th round pick (178th)
- Miroslav Satan – Slovakia – 2024 7th round pick (212th)
- Leon Muggli – Switzerland – 2024 2nd round pick (52nd)
- Ryan Leonard – United States – 2023 1st round pick (8th)
- Cole Hutson – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (43rd)
Winnipeg Jets (1)
- Brayden Yager – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (14th)
