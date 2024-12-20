2025 World Juniors Roster Breakdown by NHL Team

The 2025 World Junior Championship is just around the corner and the teams involved are quickly finalizing their roster for those that’ll be attending this year’s tournament. As a result, it’s time to look at which prospects from NHL teams made the cut and will compete to claim World Junior supremacy.

Like previous tournaments, it’s always a great opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of the players of tomorrow that can potentially suit up for their favourite NHL team. In total, there are 103 drafted prospects participating this year. In addition, 52 players were selected in the first two rounds, while 25 were first round selections.

In terms of who will be representing their NHL club, the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues lead the way with eight players representing their club. The only team that won’t have any players attending is the Boston Bruins after they had two last year with Dans Locmelis and Matthew Poitras.

2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Ottawa, Canada
2025 IIHF World Junior Championship (The Hockey Writers)

Here’s the complete breakdown of who will be representing their NHL club at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Anaheim Ducks (4)

  • Darels Uljanskis – Austria – 2024 7th round pick (214th)
  • Vojtech Port – Czechia – 2023 6th round pick (161st)
  • Austin Burnevik – United States – 2024 6th round pick (182nd)
  • Carey Terrance – United States – 2023 2nd round pick (59th)

Buffalo Sabres (6)

  • Konsta Helenius – Finland – 2024 1st round pick (14th)
  • Norwin Panocha – Germany – 2023 7th round pick (205th)
  • Maxim Strbak – Slovakia – 2023 2nd round pick (45th)
  • Anton Wahlberg – Sweden – 2023 2nd round pick (39th)
  • Adam Kleber – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (42nd)
  • Brodie Ziemer – United States – 2024 3rd round pick (71st)

Calgary Flames (1)

  • Axel Hurtig – Sweden – 2023 7th round pick (208th)

Carolina Hurricanes (3)

  • Bradly Nadeau – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (30th)
  • Felix Unger Sörum – Sweden – 2023 2nd round pick (62nd)
  • Oskar Vuollet – Sweden – 2024 5th round pick (133rd

Chicago Blackhawks (2)

  • Jiri Felcman – Czechia – 2023 3rd round pick (93rd)
  • Oliver Moore – United States – 2023 1st round pick (19th

Colorado Avalanche (1)

  • Calum Ritchie – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (27th
Calum Ritchie Colorado Avalanche
Calum Ritchie, Colorado Avalanche (Photo credit: LA Kings)

Columbus Blue Jackets (2)

  • Luca Pinelli – Canada – 2023 4th round pick (114th)
  • Melvin Strahl – Sweden – 2023 5th round pick (156th

Dallas Stars (2)

  • Emil Hemming – Finland – 2024 1st round pick (29th)
  • Aram Minnetian – United States – 2023 4th round pick (125th

Detroit Red Wings (4)

  • Jesse Kiiskinen – Finland – 2023 3rd round pick (68th
  • Axel Sandin-Pellikka – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (17th)
  • Trey Augustine – United States – 2023 2nd round pick (41st)
  • Max Plante – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (47th

Edmonton Oilers (2)

  • Beau Akey – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (56th)
  • Paul Fischer – United States – 2023 5th round pick (138th

Florida Panthers (1)

  • Linus Eriksson – Sweden – 2024 2nd round pick (58th

Los Angeles Kings (3)

  • Carter George – Canada – 2024 2nd round pick (57th)
  • Jakub Dvorak – Czechia – 2023 2nd round pick (54th)
  • Hampton Slukynsky – United States – 2023 4th round pick (118th

Montreal Canadiens (1)

  • Rasmus Bergqvist – Sweden – 2024 7th round pick (224th

Minnesota Wild (4)

  • Aron Kiviharju – Finland – 2024 4th round pick (122nd)
  • Rasmus Kumpulainen – Finland – 2023 2nd round pick (53rd)
  • Sebastian Soini – Finland – 2024 5th round pick (140th)
  • Zeev Buium – United States – 2024 1st round pick (12th
Zeev Buium University of Denver
Zeev Buium, University of Denver (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nashville Predators (8)

  • Tanner Moldendyk ­– Canada – 2023 1st round pick (24th)
  • Andrew Gibson – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (42nd)
  • Jakub Milota – Czechia – 2024 4th round pick (99th
  • David Edstrom – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (32nd)
  • Viggo Gustafsson – Sweden – 2024 3rd round pick (77th)
  • Felix Nilsson – Sweden – 2023 2nd round pick (43rd)
  • Teddy Stiga – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (55th)
  • Joey Willis – United States – 2023 4th round pick (111th

New Jersey Devils (1)

  • Herman Träff – Sweden – 2024 3rd round pick (91st

New York Islanders (4)

  • Jesse Nurmi – Finland – 2023 4th round pick (113th)
  • Marcus Gidlöf – Sweden – 2024 5th round pick (147th)
  • Cole Eiserman – United States – 2024 1st round pick (20th)
  • Danny Nelson – United States – 2023 2nd round pick (49th

New York Rangers (3)

  • Rico Gredig – Switzerland – 2024 6th round pick (191st)
  • Gabe Perreault – United States – 2023 1st round pick (23rd)
  • Drew Fortescue – United States – 2023 3rd round pick (90th

Ottawa Senators (1)

  • Vladimir Nikitin – Kazakhstan – 2023 7th round pick (207th

Philadelphia Flyers (5)

  • Carson Bjarnason – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (51st
  • Oliver Bonk – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (22nd)
  • Jett Luchanko – Canada – 2024 1st round pick (13th)
  • Heikki Ruohonen – Finland – 2024 4th round pick (107th)
  • Jack Berglund – Sweden – 2024 2nd round pick (51st
Jett Luchanko Philadelphia Flyers
Jett Luchanko, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pittsburgh Penguins (3)

  • Tanner Howe – Canada – 2024 2nd round pick (46th)
  • Kalle Kangas – Finland – 2023 7th round pick (223rd)
  • Emil Pieniniemi – Finland – 2023 3rd round pick (91st

San Jose Sharks (4)

  • Sam Dickinson – Canada – 2024 1st round pick (11th)
  • Kasper Halttunen – Finland – 2023 2nd round pick (36th
  • Christian Kirsch – Switzerland – 2024 4th round pick (116th)
  • Brandon Svoboda – United States – 2023 3rd round pick (71st

Seattle Kraken (8)

  • Berkly Catton – Canada – 2024 1st round pick (8th)
  • Carson Rehkopf – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (50th)
  • Caden Price – Canada – 2023 3rd round pick (84th)
  • Eduard Sale – Czechia – 2023 1st round pick (20th)
  • Jakub Fibigr – Czechia – 2024 7th round pick (202nd)
  • Julius Miettinen – Finland – 2024 2nd round pick (40th)
  • Kim Saarinen – Finland – 2024 3rd round pick (88th)
  • Zeb Forsfjäll – Sweden – 2023 6th round pick (180th

St. Louis Blues (8)

  • Adam Jecho – Czechia – 2024 3rd round pick (95th)
  • Adam Jiříček – Czechia – 2024 1st round pick (16th)
  • Ondrej Kos– Czechia – 2024 3rd round pick (81st)
  • Jakub Stancl – Czechia – 2023 4th round pick (106th)
  • Juraj Pekarcik – Slovakia – 2023 3rd round pick (76th)
  • Theo Lindstein – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (29th)
  • Otto Stenberg – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (25th)
  • Colin Ralph – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (48th
Otto Stenberg Team Sweden
Otto Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning (2)

  • Ethan Gauthier – Canada – 2023 2nd round pick (37th)
  • Joona Saarelainen – Finland – 2024 5th round pick (149th

Toronto Maple Leafs (2)

  • Easton Cowan – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (28th)
  • Miroslav Holinka – Czechia – 2024 5th round pick (151st

Utah Hockey Club (5)

  • Cole Beaudoin – Canada – 2024 1st round pick (24th)
  • Vojtech Hradec – Czechia – 2024 6th round pick (167th)
  • Michael Hrabal – Czechia – 2023 2nd round pick (38th)
  • Veeti Väisänen – Finland – 2024 3rd round pick (96th)
  • Melker Thelin – Sweden – 2023 5th round pick (134th

Vancouver Canucks (3)

  • Sawyer Mynio – Canada ­­– 2023 3rd round pick (89th)
  • Tom Willander – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (11th)
  • Basile Sansonnens – Switzerland – 2024 7th round pick (221st

Vegas Golden Knights (3)

  • Mathieu Cataford – Canada – 2023 3rd round pick (77th)
  • Tuomas Uronen – Finland – 2023 6th round pick (192nd)
  • Trevor Connelly – United States – 2024 1st round pick (19th

Washington Capitals (6)

  • Eriks Mateiko – Austria – 2024 3rd round pick (90th)
  • Petr Sikora – Czechia – 2024 6th round pick (178th)
  • Miroslav Satan – Slovakia – 2024 7th round pick (212th)
  • Leon Muggli – Switzerland – 2024 2nd round pick (52nd)
  • Ryan Leonard – United States – 2023 1st round pick (8th)
  • Cole Hutson – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (43rd

Winnipeg Jets (1)

  • Brayden Yager ­– Canada – 2023 1st round pick (14th

