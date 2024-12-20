2025 World Juniors Roster Breakdown by NHL Team

The 2025 World Junior Championship is just around the corner and the teams involved are quickly finalizing their roster for those that’ll be attending this year’s tournament. As a result, it’s time to look at which prospects from NHL teams made the cut and will compete to claim World Junior supremacy.

Like previous tournaments, it’s always a great opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of the players of tomorrow that can potentially suit up for their favourite NHL team. In total, there are 103 drafted prospects participating this year. In addition, 52 players were selected in the first two rounds, while 25 were first round selections.

In terms of who will be representing their NHL club, the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues lead the way with eight players representing their club. The only team that won’t have any players attending is the Boston Bruins after they had two last year with Dans Locmelis and Matthew Poitras.

2025 IIHF World Junior Championship (The Hockey Writers)

Here’s the complete breakdown of who will be representing their NHL club at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Anaheim Ducks (4)

Darels Uljanskis – Austria – 2024 7 th round pick (214 th )

round pick (214 ) Vojtech Port – Czechia – 2023 6 th round pick (161 st )

round pick (161 ) Austin Burnevik – United States – 2024 6 th round pick (182 nd )

round pick (182 ) Carey Terrance – United States – 2023 2nd round pick (59th)

Buffalo Sabres (6)

Konsta Helenius – Finland – 2024 1 st round pick (14 th )

round pick (14 ) Norwin Panocha – Germany – 2023 7 th round pick (205 th )

round pick (205 ) Maxim Strbak – Slovakia – 2023 2 nd round pick (45 th )

round pick (45 ) Anton Wahlberg – Sweden – 2023 2 nd round pick (39 th )

round pick (39 ) Adam Kleber – United States – 2024 2 nd round pick (42 nd )

round pick (42 ) Brodie Ziemer – United States – 2024 3rd round pick (71st)

Calgary Flames (1)

Axel Hurtig – Sweden – 2023 7th round pick (208th)

Carolina Hurricanes (3)

Bradly Nadeau – Canada – 2023 1 st round pick (30 th )

round pick (30 ) Felix Unger Sörum – Sweden – 2023 2 nd round pick (62 nd )

round pick (62 ) Oskar Vuollet – Sweden – 2024 5th round pick (133rd)

Chicago Blackhawks (2)

Jiri Felcman – Czechia – 2023 3 rd round pick (93 rd )

round pick (93 ) Oliver Moore – United States – 2023 1st round pick (19th)

Colorado Avalanche (1)

Calum Ritchie – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (27th)

Calum Ritchie, Colorado Avalanche (Photo credit: LA Kings)

Columbus Blue Jackets (2)

Luca Pinelli – Canada – 2023 4 th round pick (114 th )

round pick (114 ) Melvin Strahl – Sweden – 2023 5th round pick (156th)

Dallas Stars (2)

Emil Hemming – Finland – 2024 1 st round pick (29 th )

round pick (29 ) Aram Minnetian – United States – 2023 4th round pick (125th)

Detroit Red Wings (4)

Jesse Kiiskinen – Finland – 2023 3 rd round pick (68 th )

round pick (68 ) Axel Sandin-Pellikka – Sweden – 2023 1 st round pick (17 th )

round pick (17 ) Trey Augustine – United States – 2023 2 nd round pick (41 st )

round pick (41 ) Max Plante – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (47th)

Edmonton Oilers (2)

Beau Akey – Canada – 2023 2 nd round pick (56 th )

round pick (56 ) Paul Fischer – United States – 2023 5th round pick (138th)

Florida Panthers (1)

Linus Eriksson – Sweden – 2024 2nd round pick (58th)

Los Angeles Kings (3)

Carter George – Canada – 2024 2 nd round pick (57 th )

round pick (57 ) Jakub Dvorak – Czechia – 2023 2 nd round pick (54 th )

round pick (54 ) Hampton Slukynsky – United States – 2023 4th round pick (118th)

Montreal Canadiens (1)

Rasmus Bergqvist – Sweden – 2024 7th round pick (224th)

Minnesota Wild (4)

Aron Kiviharju – Finland – 2024 4 th round pick (122 nd )

round pick (122 ) Rasmus Kumpulainen – Finland – 2023 2 nd round pick (53 rd )

round pick (53 ) Sebastian Soini – Finland – 2024 5 th round pick (140 th )

round pick (140 ) Zeev Buium – United States – 2024 1st round pick (12th)

Zeev Buium, University of Denver (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nashville Predators (8)

Tanner Moldendyk ­– Canada – 2023 1 st round pick (24 th )

round pick (24 ) Andrew Gibson – Canada – 2023 2 nd round pick (42 nd )

round pick (42 ) Jakub Milota – Czechia – 2024 4 th round pick (99 th )

round pick (99 ) David Edstrom – Sweden – 2023 1 st round pick (32 nd )

– Sweden – 2023 1 round pick (32 ) Viggo Gustafsson – Sweden – 2024 3 rd round pick (77 th )

round pick (77 ) Felix Nilsson – Sweden – 2023 2 nd round pick (43 rd )

– Sweden – 2023 2 round pick (43 ) Teddy Stiga – United States – 2024 2 nd round pick (55 th )

round pick (55 ) Joey Willis – United States – 2023 4th round pick (111th)

New Jersey Devils (1)

Herman Träff – Sweden – 2024 3rd round pick (91st

New York Islanders (4)

Jesse Nurmi – Finland – 2023 4 th round pick (113 th )

round pick (113 ) Marcus Gidlöf – Sweden – 2024 5 th round pick (147 th )

round pick (147 ) Cole Eiserman – United States – 2024 1 st round pick (20 th )

round pick (20 ) Danny Nelson – United States – 2023 2nd round pick (49th)

New York Rangers (3)

Rico Gredig – Switzerland – 2024 6 th round pick (191 st )

round pick (191 ) Gabe Perreault – United States – 2023 1 st round pick (23 rd )

round pick (23 ) Drew Fortescue – United States – 2023 3rd round pick (90th)

Ottawa Senators (1)

Vladimir Nikitin – Kazakhstan – 2023 7th round pick (207th)

Philadelphia Flyers (5)

Carson Bjarnason – Canada – 2023 2 nd round pick (51 st )

round pick (51 ) Oliver Bonk – Canada – 2023 1 st round pick (22 nd )

round pick (22 ) Jett Luchanko – Canada – 2024 1 st round pick (13 th )

round pick (13 ) Heikki Ruohonen – Finland – 2024 4 th round pick (107 th )

round pick (107 ) Jack Berglund – Sweden – 2024 2nd round pick (51st)

Jett Luchanko, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pittsburgh Penguins (3)

Tanner Howe – Canada – 2024 2 nd round pick (46 th )

round pick (46 ) Kalle Kangas – Finland – 2023 7 th round pick (223 rd )

round pick (223 ) Emil Pieniniemi – Finland – 2023 3rd round pick (91st)

San Jose Sharks (4)

Sam Dickinson – Canada – 2024 1 st round pick (11 th )

round pick (11 ) Kasper Halttunen – Finland – 2023 2 nd round pick (36 th )

round pick (36 ) Christian Kirsch – Switzerland – 2024 4 th round pick (116 th )

round pick (116 ) Brandon Svoboda – United States – 2023 3rd round pick (71st)

Seattle Kraken (8)

Berkly Catton – Canada – 2024 1 st round pick (8 th )

round pick (8 ) Carson Rehkopf – Canada – 2023 2 nd round pick (50 th )

round pick (50 ) Caden Price – Canada – 2023 3 rd round pick (84 th )

round pick (84 ) Eduard Sale – Czechia – 2023 1 st round pick (20 th )

round pick (20 ) Jakub Fibigr – Czechia – 2024 7 th round pick (202 nd )

round pick (202 ) Julius Miettinen – Finland – 2024 2 nd round pick (40 th )

round pick (40 ) Kim Saarinen – Finland – 2024 3 rd round pick (88 th )

round pick (88 ) Zeb Forsfjäll – Sweden – 2023 6th round pick (180th)

St. Louis Blues (8)

Adam Jecho – Czechia – 2024 3 rd round pick (95 th )

round pick (95 ) Adam Jiříček – Czechia – 2024 1 st round pick (16 th )

round pick (16 ) Ondrej Kos– Czechia – 2024 3 rd round pick (81 st )

round pick (81 ) Jakub Stancl – Czechia – 2023 4 th round pick (106 th )

round pick (106 ) Juraj Pekarcik – Slovakia – 2023 3 rd round pick (76 th )

round pick (76 ) Theo Lindstein – Sweden – 2023 1 st round pick (29 th )

round pick (29 ) Otto Stenberg – Sweden – 2023 1 st round pick (25 th )

– Sweden – 2023 1 round pick (25 ) Colin Ralph – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (48th)

Otto Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning (2)

Ethan Gauthier – Canada – 2023 2 nd round pick (37 th )

round pick (37 ) Joona Saarelainen – Finland – 2024 5th round pick (149th)

Toronto Maple Leafs (2)

Easton Cowan – Canada – 2023 1 st round pick (28 th )

round pick (28 ) Miroslav Holinka – Czechia – 2024 5th round pick (151st)

Utah Hockey Club (5)

Cole Beaudoin – Canada – 2024 1 st round pick (24 th )

round pick (24 ) Vojtech Hradec – Czechia – 2024 6 th round pick (167 th )

round pick (167 ) Michael Hrabal – Czechia – 2023 2 nd round pick (38 th )

round pick (38 ) Veeti Väisänen – Finland – 2024 3 rd round pick (96 th )

round pick (96 ) Melker Thelin – Sweden – 2023 5th round pick (134th)

Vancouver Canucks (3)

Sawyer Mynio – Canada ­­– 2023 3 rd round pick (89 th )

round pick (89 ) Tom Willander – Sweden – 2023 1 st round pick (11 th )

round pick (11 ) Basile Sansonnens – Switzerland – 2024 7th round pick (221st)

Vegas Golden Knights (3)

Mathieu Cataford – Canada – 2023 3 rd round pick (77 th )

round pick (77 ) Tuomas Uronen – Finland – 2023 6 th round pick (192 nd )

round pick (192 ) Trevor Connelly – United States – 2024 1st round pick (19th)

Washington Capitals (6)

Eriks Mateiko – Austria – 2024 3 rd round pick (90 th )

round pick (90 ) Petr Sikora – Czechia – 2024 6 th round pick (178 th )

round pick (178 ) Miroslav Satan – Slovakia – 2024 7 th round pick (212 th )

round pick (212 ) Leon Muggli – Switzerland – 2024 2 nd round pick (52 nd )

round pick (52 ) Ryan Leonard – United States – 2023 1 st round pick (8 th )

round pick (8 ) Cole Hutson – United States – 2024 2nd round pick (43rd)

Winnipeg Jets (1)

Brayden Yager ­– Canada – 2023 1st round pick (14th)

