Senators Mock Draft 1.0 – Ottawa Picks 21st

For the first time since 2017, the Ottawa Senators were not involved in the NHL Draft Lottery, which saw the New York Islanders jump up to first overall on May 5. Thanks to their first playoff berth in seven years, the Senators have the 21st selection.

Although the Senators could use some more top-tier prospects, picking lower isn’t an issue for general manager Steve Staios. The team’s playoff window is open now, and the active roster is the top priority. However, Staios has been balanced in his approach, never fully selling off the future for short-term gains, so if he chooses to keep the pick, then there are plenty of players he could look at.

Predicting Picks 1-20

The 2025 NHL Draft could go several different ways, especially after the top 10 are selected, opening up the draft for several intriguing prospects. Although it’s difficult to predict at this time, I looked at organizational needs and past draft trends while referencing my own draft ranking. Before the Senators lock in their selection, the draft could go something like this:

New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit Chicago Blackhawks: Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens Utah Mammoth: Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats Nashville Predators: James Hagens, C, Boston College Philadelphia Flyers: Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads Boston Bruins: Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds Seattle Kraken: Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds Buffalo Sabres: Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings Anaheim Ducks: Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs Pittsburgh Penguins: Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens New York Rangers: Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts Detroit Red Wings: Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips Columbus Blue Jackets: Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans Vancouver Canucks: Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors Montreal Canadiens: Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainsville-Boisbriand Armada Montreal Canadiens: Logan Hensler, RD, U. of Wisconsin Calgary Flames: Ben Kindel, C, Calgary Hitmen St. Louis Blues: Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers Columbus Blue Jackets: Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters

Pick #21 – Who’s Available?

If the draft plays out like above, the Senators will have their picks of several talented prospects, all of whom could improve certain weaknesses in the organization. One of the most intriguing is Cameron Schmidt, who starred with the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He was one of the league’s most dangerous goal-scorers, finishing the season with 40 goals in 61 games. Although he is on the smaller side at 5-foot-7, he plays a similar style to Conor Garland, Logan Stankoven, and Cole Caufield, blending speed and tenacity with high-end offensive skills. For a team that didn’t have enough scoring chances, he’s a great option.

Cullen Potter is another excellent offensive threat who shone as a freshman with the University of Arizona last season. Like Schmidt, Potter is excellent at creating scoring chances, but where he shines is in his movement. He’s arguably one of the best skaters of his draft class, and with his high level of speed and deceptiveness, he scored 13 goals and 22 points in 35 games. He’s also on the smaller side at 5-foot-10, but is a dangerous transition player who promises to be a dangerous offensive player when he leaves college and could mix well with Tim Stutzle’s speed.

Goaltending is another area the Senators had some issues in throughout the season, struggling to find consistent performers behind Linus Ullmark and Leevi Merilainen. While there aren’t many high-end options available, Joshua Ravensbergen is the highest-ranked goalie heading into the 2025 Draft and is projected to be a late first-round pick. He’s a big presence in net, standing 6-foot-5, and he uses it well, playing a strong positional game. He doesn’t project to be a starting NHL goalie, but having a reliable backup in the system would be a significant upgrade for the Senators.

Ottawa Selects Braeden Cootes

However, my favourite and arguably the best fit for Ottawa is Braeden Cootes, whose play style fits very well with the Senators’ core. He’s an incredibly hard worker, driving hard into the tough areas of the ice to retrieve pucks and create scoring chances, driving back just as aggressively on defence, fighting to regain possession and help out his team. He’s not flashy like Schmidt or Potter, but what he lacks in flair, he makes up for with intensity, which makes him a highly effective player. Even on a weaker Seattle Thunderbirds team, he still scored 26 goals and 63 points in 60 games, plus another eight points in six playoff games. It’s no surprise that his team made him one of the youngest captains in franchise history. That sounds like a great complement to Brady Tkachuk’s gritty style.

Braeden Cootes, Seattle Thunderbirds (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

But Cootes can also match the Senators’ other half, that being the fast, skilled stars like Stutzle, Drake Batherson, and Jake Sanderson. One criticism has been that Cootes doesn’t have the highest offensive upside, but he proved doubters wrong at the U18 World Junior Championship, leading Canada with six goals and 12 points while also serving as team captain en route to the nation’s first back-to-back gold medals at the tournament. For that reason, he could be gone by the time the Senators pick at 21, but so far, he’s projected to be available in that range.

The intangibles and energy he brings are excellent, and it’s easy to envision Cootes as an energetic third-line center at the NHL level who can be trusted defensively and produce offense at a respectable clip. If an NHL team can develop more offensive skill from him, there’s potential for him to become a second-line center, but for now, he’s a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2025 draft. Kareem Elshafey, FC Hockey

Aside from Carter Yakemchuk, the Senators don’t have any top-tier prospects in their system. Adding Cootes gives them a fantastic depth piece who has the potential to emerge as a middle-six contributor. In that sense, he’s reminiscent of Ridly Greig, who projected to be a solid third-line centre, but became a valuable middle-six winger who can contribute at both ends of the ice. Cootes has that same aggression and tenacity and is sure to be an NHL player sooner rather than later.

The one concern some fans may have is that Cootes’ description also sounds like Tyler Boucher, who has yet to play an NHL game after going 10th overall in 2021. However, Cootes is much more well-rounded than Boucher was at that age, playing an effective two-way game and doesn’t rely on his physicality as heavily as his American counterpart. Both are hard workers, but Cootes has remained healthy and suspension-free (he only had 18 penalty minutes last season) and has raised no concern that he’ll flame out like Boucher.

Overall, the Senators can’t make a wrong choice with the 21st pick. Cootes is a great choice, but Schmidt, Potter, and Ravensbergen all offer something the franchise is looking for, and the Senators could also offer it up as trade bait to continue building a playoff-ready roster. That’s a great place to be in when the draft arrives in June.