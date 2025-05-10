Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Rielly, Woll, Matthews & Tavares

Game 3 of the playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers was chaotic. Toronto had the game in hand early, holding 2–0 and 3–1 leads before eventually falling 5–4 in overtime. It was a night of wild deflections, missed chances, and a dramatic swing in momentum.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours, I’ll unpack the key moments and what they mean for the team moving forward.

Item One: Maple Leafs Goals Come With Bounces

Five of the nine goals scored in Game 3 resulted from deflections, many off defending players. Aleksander Barkov’s opening goal bounced off Morgan Rielly’s stick. A Mitch Marner shot tipped by John Tavares found its way in off Gustav Forsling. Evan Rodrigues scored after his shot struck Brandon Carlo and was nudged over the line by Joseph Woll.

Rielly got one back with a point shot that rebounded off Sergei Bobrovsky and Seth Jones. Ultimately, Brad Marchand’s overtime winner deflected off Rielly again and looped over Woll. If only clean goals counted, the score might have been 2–2.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Lose Control Despite Fast Start

The game started strong for Toronto. Matthew Knies opened the scoring, and John Tavares added two more, giving the Maple Leafs a commanding 3–1 lead. But Florida stormed back, scoring four unanswered goals and taking over the game.

The Maple Leafs have been reliable with early leads all season — they were 44–3–1 when up by two — but they couldn’t hold on this time. Head coach Craig Berube summed it up postgame: “It’s a bounce.”

Item Three: Morgan Rielly – From Spark Plug to Unlucky Target

Rielly was at the heart of the action all night. He scored to tie the game 4–4 midway through the third, continuing his strong offensive output in these playoffs. But he also found himself on the wrong end of Marchand’s OT winner, as the puck caromed off his body and in. Rielly’s transition game and positioning remain crucial, even during a night of bad breaks.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rielly had a solid game despite being a bit snakebitten with some unfortunate bounces. From scoring a crucial goal to being part of the overtime mishap, it was a game of highs and lows for him. It’s a goofy series of events that likely won’t happen again, so perhaps the other side of the coin will fall in Toronto’s favor in Game 4.

Item Four: Maple Leafs and the Joseph Woll Dilemma

Woll made 32 saves, but it was a tough-luck night in the crease. Goals came off fluky bounces and missed clears. Still, Woll looked jittery at times, especially when handling the puck. That nervous energy affected the team in front of him. He needs to find his rhythm again, possibly by revisiting his standout performances from last year’s postseason. With Matt Murray reportedly sick, Woll remains the go-to, but pressure is mounting.

Item Five: Maple Leafs Waiting on Matthews to Explode

Auston Matthews has 10 points in nine games and is playing strong without the puck, but he only has two goals so far. He hasn’t had the dominant breakout performance he’s capable of. The Maple Leafs need their top player to assert himself offensively, and all signs point to it happening soon.

Matthews isn’t playing poorly but is struggling to find space on the ice. While William Nylander seems to find open ice, Matthews hasn’t been able to break free and capitalize on it.

Item Six: Maple Leafs Monitoring Chris Tanev’s Tough Minutes

Chris Tanev has left two playoff games briefly after heavy hits but returned both times. Berube attributed his most recent absence to equipment issues, though Tanev has taken more postseason hits than any player by a significant margin. His hang-in-there is admirable, but his status will be something to watch in Game 4.

Maple Leafs fans can only hope that Tanev’s recent issues are equipment-related. If that’s the case, it’s excellent news, as Tanev is a game-changer for this team and a key defensive presence.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Game 4 in Sunrise is now pivotal. Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Maple Leafs still lead the series, and their core players — Tavares, Rielly, and Knies — have been impactful. Expect Berube to refocus the team on defensive structure, especially around the crease, where second-chance opportunities have haunted them.

A bounce-back effort, tighter net-front play, and a spark from Matthews could tilt the series back in Toronto’s favour. This is a test. If this team is the real deal, it will show up soon, like Game 4.