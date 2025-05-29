2025 NHL Draft – Top 10 WHL Prospects

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has a long history of seeing players from the league being selected early in the NHL Draft, including the likes of Connor Bedard (2023, Chicago Blackhawks) and Seth Jarvis (2020, Carolina Hurricanes). They also had four players selected in the top ten picks of the 2024 NHL Draft, including Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Tij Iginla (Utah Mammoth). There is a chance the league will see another handful of its players selected in the early rounds of the 2025 Draft.

10. Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer Rebels

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 37th (among NA skaters)

A good showing at the U18 World Championship (WC) while representing Canada, Matthew Gard certainly made the most of the limited ice time he was given in the tournament to open the eyes of many. What stands out most about Gard’s game is his strong two-way play, which allows him to impact all three zones of the ice. The 6-foot-4 centre skates really well for a player his size and also uses his size to his advantage quite well.

Gard plays a strong power forward style and has plenty of offensive skill to make an impact in the offensive zone. His defensive play is also toe-to-toe with his offensive game. He uses his body well to separate his opponents from the puck when given the chance and is fundamentally sound in his zone. He should be a player picked in the late second round of June’s draft.

9. Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton Oil Kings

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 26th

With a father who played his fair share of games in the NHL (Vernon Fiddler is his father), Blake Fiddler has carved out his own route to being one of the 2025 class’s top prospects. The younger Fiddler has made his calling card as a two-way defenceman who uses his size to his advantage, standing 6-foot-4. He is another player who, despite his size, is a strong skater. This helps aid his defensive game, which is very sound, and he is a reliable player from the back end of the ice.

Braeden Cootes, Carter Bear, and Radim Mrtka (The Hockey Writers)

While not having the most explosive offensive game and production this season, the two-way potential is there for Fiddler. Being a right-handed shot from his defenceman position will be a hot commodity amongst defence-needy NHL organizations in June.

8. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 25th

One of the best playmakers in this year’s draft class, Cole Reschny, has plenty of skills to make an NHL organization happy to have him in their system. While being on the smaller side (5-foot-10, 187 pounds), Reschny has elite hockey smarts and sense to keep himself out of bad positions. He uses his vision to get himself or a teammate into a better position to make a play, whether it be in the offensive or defensive zone.

Reschny’s vision is on full display when he has the puck on his stick in the offensive zone, as he constantly scans the ice for an open teammate or an open lane to take a shot himself. His passing and playmaking skills are his bread and butter at this point in his development, complemented by a strong willingness to play a sound defensive game.

7. Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary Hitmen

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 21st

Another player whose biggest downside is his size, Benjamin Kindel stands at 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds. He does not let that slow him down as a player, though, as he tallied an impressive 99 points for a deep Calgary Hitmen team this season. Not only does Kindel have the ability to put the puck in the back of the net himself, but he also has great playmaking skills and vision on the ice.

As strong as he is with the puck, Kindel is just as strong away from it. He is always moving around and trying to get himself in a spot offensively to receive a pass. Defensively, he scans the ice and positions himself well to support his defencemen down low as a centre. If he can bulk up a bit, he could become a top-six player in the NHL at some point.

6. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 20th

Coming off a strong U18 WC performance with Canada, where he led the team with 12 points, Braeden Cootes is seeing his draft value continue to rise with his play. He is easily one of, if not the hardest working, players whenever he is on the ice and is non-stop trying to make a play or fill a lane to generate for his team.

While not necessarily being the most offensively skilled, Cootes’ awareness, IQ, and vision on the ice make him a strong playmaking threat. With a high motor and bringing energy, he is still able to keep himself out of trouble when it comes to penalties. Overall, Cootes brings a game to the ice that many NHL teams would love to have in their lineup.

5. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 14th

A player who plays an interesting style of game, Lynden Lakovic, is not your typical big-framed forward. Standing at 6-foot-4, Lakovic plays more of a skilled or finesse style game. He does use his size to his advantage to protect the puck, but relies more on his senses and awareness when he has the puck on his stick to make a play. In his toolbox, offensively, also comes a strong shot that is backed by a quick release.

Even though Lakovic may not play the “power forward” style many would believe he would due to his size, he has gotten better at playing a more physical game and showed that at the CHL/USA Top Prospects Challenge earlier this year, where he stood out for the CHL team in the two-game series. Overall, Lakovic has a game that can be molded into either the power forward role or that of an all-around offensive force, utilizing his full toolbox to make an impact. He also has the leadership qualities any NHL organization would love to have in their players, as well as bringing a winning mentality with him after making the 2024 Memorial Cup alongside Brayden Yager (Winnipeg Jets prospect) and Denton Mateychuk (Blue Jackets prospect).

4. Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City Americans

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 13th

Considered one of the most all-around and offensively gifted defencemen in this year’s draft class, Jackson Smith checks plenty of boxes when it comes to being a strong two-way defenceman in the NHL. Not afraid to get involved in the offensive game, Smith has shown himself to be strong as a playmaker with great passing skills. He also has no problem with jumping up to make a play in transition, whether it is defensively or offensively.

Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

After a strong showing at the U18 WC with Canada, Smith showed his goal-scoring touch, scoring four times in the seven games he played in the tournament. With the offensive upside he has, Smith does have to develop a bit on the defensive side, but his potential makes him a player who should hear his name fairly early in the first round in June.

3. Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 10th

While not a big player by any means (standing 6 feet tall), Carter Bear loves to play a physical game. He has no problem going at opponents and fighting through contact, and is almost always in the middle of board battles. What helps him in his physical game is the instincts he possesses. He is a very smart player on the ice and knows when and when not to make a play. Bear also has the skill to be one of the most dangerous players on the ice when he is given the chance to be.

Defensively, Bear’s motor and willingness to get involved physically come into play again. He also has a knack for being in the right spot at the right time to break up a pass attempt or even getting into shooting lanes to block a shot or deter an opponent. An Achilles injury toward the end of the season brought his impressive draft-year season to an end, but the style and upside in Bear’s game make him a strong bet for an early-to-mid first-round pick.

2. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 8th

Another high-end prospect who saw their draft-year season hampered by injury, Roger McQueen, had his injury limit him to only 17 games. Heading into the season, many believed McQueen could push to be a top-three selection in this year’s draft, and while the injury may change that, whatever NHL organization drafts him is going to be getting a player who can do it all and does whatever is needed for his team.

McQueen can do it all offensively, especially with his size (6-foot-5). He has great hands for a player his size and can keep the puck on a string to make a play around opponents, while also being strong in tight with the puck on his stick. He has a strong enough shot to be a threat to score, but does a lot of his work as a playmaker. Once he finds a teammate for a scoring chance, McQueen is a strong net-front presence and uses his size to get to the net to create screens for tips or rebounds for himself. While he may have had a shortened season due to injury, the skill set that he has should help make him a top-ten pick this year.

1. Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle Thunderbirds

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 5th

In his first season of North American junior hockey, Radim Mrtka made a strong impact for the Seattle Thunderbirds and has entrenched himself in the conversation as one of the best defencemen in this year’s draft after being picked in the second round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft. More of a defensive defenceman, Mrtka plays a great defensive game led by his mobility on the back end of the ice. He has the skating ability to keep opponents to the outside of the zone when they come rushing down the ice.

In the defensive zone, his vision is on full display, as Mrtka is always looking around the zone and keeping his head on a swivel to take away passing lanes and pick up an opponent. He uses his frame well, too, when he needs to. The biggest knock against his game at this stage is that his offensive game needs development and more consistency. With more experience in the North American style of game, there is plenty of reason for hope that he will be able to develop more offensively.

Plenty of Talent From the WHL

As is the case each year, the WHL has plenty of talent representing the league at the 2025 NHL Draft, and there is a good chance that a handful of them are selected in the first round of this June’s draft.

