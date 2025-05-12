Canadiens’ No. 16 & 17 Picks in 2025 NHL Draft Could Be Gold

The Montreal Canadiens will head into the 2025 NHL Draft with back-to-back selections at 16th and 17th overall, barring any trade activity. While all eyes tend to be on the top 10, the middle of the first round has historically been a rich ground for finding NHL-caliber talent. Whether it’s a future star, a core player, or a difference-making role piece, these selections offer a chance to significantly boost the Canadiens’ depth chart.

Montreal’s scouting department has made solid picks in this range before, and with two consecutive shots this year, the organization has a valuable opportunity to shape its long-term future. Let’s explore some notable players who were drafted in these exact positions, and why they offer encouraging precedent for Habs fans.

Kaiden Guhle – 16th Overall, 2020 (Montreal Canadiens)

The Canadiens don’t need to look far for proof that value can be found at No. 16. Kaiden Guhle, selected by Montreal in the 2020 Draft, has quickly earned his place as one of the team’s most reliable defencemen. Known for his calm under pressure, physical edge, and mature decision-making, Guhle regularly plays big minutes against top lines. In many ways, he already plays a veteran’s game despite being only 23 years old.

Kaiden Guhle, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What’s particularly impressive is Guhle’s ability to adjust to various pairings and responsibilities, often being tasked with shutdown duties while contributing offensively when needed. For a mid-first-round pick, he’s already exceeded expectations and become a building block on the Canadiens’ blue line. His development stands as a testament to Montreal’s ability to identify key pieces outside the top 10.

Alex Newhook – 16th Overall, 2019 (Colorado Avalanche)

Another example of the talent available at pick 16 is Alex Newhook. Drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2019, Newhook was acquired by Montreal in a 2023 trade and is now part of the Canadiens’ forward core. Though he dealt with injuries in his first full season with the team, Newhook showed promise as a fast, versatile forward capable of playing both center and wing.

His speed in transition and ability to create off the rush give Montreal a dynamic offensive element, and at just 24, there’s still plenty of room for growth. If he can stay healthy and continue developing, Newhook could become a key offensive piece in the team’s middle-six and potentially push higher. His presence reinforces the idea that 16th overall picks can blossom into meaningful contributors, even if they take a few seasons to fully hit their stride.

Mathew Barzal – 16th Overall, 2015 (New York Islanders)

One of the league’s most skilled playmakers, Mathew Barzal was taken 16th overall by the New York Islanders in 2015. His blend of elite vision, skating, and creativity made him an instant fan favourite in New York. Barzal won the Calder Trophy in 2018 after posting 85 points in his rookie season, and has since continued to be the engine of the Islanders’ offence.

His case is a prime example of how teams can land a franchise-level talent in the middle of the first round. For a team like Montreal, which already has strong foundational players in Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky, adding a Barzal-type playmaker would be game-changing.

Kyle Connor – 17th Overall, 2015 (Winnipeg Jets)

Drafted one spot after Barzal, Kyle Connor has turned into one of the league’s most underrated stars. With seven 30-plus goal seasons, Connor has been a consistent offensive weapon for the Winnipeg Jets. He possesses a deadly shot, excellent skating, and a nose for open ice, making him a threat every time he’s on the ice.

Connor wasn’t considered an elite lock on draft day, but Winnipeg’s development staff helped him grow into one of the most efficient scorers in the NHL. For the Canadiens, a player with that kind of upside at pick 17 would be a massive addition to their top-six forward group.

Tom Wilson – 16th Overall, 2012 (Washington Capitals)

Not all impact players come in the form of pure offence. Tom Wilson, taken 16th in 2012, has built a reputation as one of the league’s most feared power forwards. With a little under 400 points and more than 1,500 penalty minutes to his name, Wilson brings a rare blend of toughness and skill.

He’s played a vital role for the Capitals for over a decade, including during their 2018 Stanley Cup win. His physical presence, leadership, and ability to score timely goals make him invaluable. Wilson’s career illustrates that teams can find unique, identity-defining players even in the middle of the first round.

Why Do Picks 16 and 17 Matter for Montreal?

All of these examples reinforce the idea that picks 16 and 17 carry tremendous potential. Whether it’s a defence-first cornerstone like Guhle, an offensive engine like Barzal, or a gritty presence like Wilson, the range is full of possibilities. Montreal’s two selections give them a rare opportunity to reshape their roster with high-upside, cost-controlled talent.

In the 2025 Draft, the Canadiens will have the chance to add key pieces with similar potential. Names to watch include Kashawn Aitcheson, a big, mobile center with a 200-foot game and leadership qualities. Justin Carbonneau is a skilled winger who brings elite scoring instincts and could thrive on a line with a playmaker. Another intriguing option is Lynden Lakovic, a solid winger with great skating ability to lead rushes.

Related: How the Canadiens Should Use Their Two 1st-Round Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Having two mid-first-round picks allows flexibility, too. General manager Kent Hughes could choose to keep both and add two future NHLers, or package them to move up for a player the organization covets. But even if Montreal stays put, recent history suggests they can absolutely find difference-makers.

The Canadiens’ rebuild is well underway, and with promising young players already in place, picks 16 and 17 could be the final touches that push the roster into the next phase. As past drafts have shown, stars can absolutely be found at these spots, and Montreal is in a perfect position to find the next one.