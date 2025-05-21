NHL Will Invite Russian-Based Prospects to 2025 NHL Combine

We are now within a couple weeks of the start of the 2025 NHL Combine at Buffalo’s Harborcenter. NHL teams along with many of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles will gather for a week of interviews, fitness testing and more.

This year’s NHL Combine will take place the week of June 1-7. It will feature one massive change from the recent past.

For the first time since 2022, Russian-based prospects will be invited to attend the NHL Combine.

Background

The 2019 NHL Combine was the last to feature Russian and Belarusian-based prospects. There was no Combine held in 2020 or 2021 thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Then in the summer of 2022, the NHL made the decision to not extend invites to Russian-based prospects. This was directly linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine coupled with various sanctions and restrictions imposed on Russia.

This stance prevailed for three years from 2022-2024. During that time, Russian prospects already in North America were allowed to attend the NHL Combine.

The NHL will invite Russian-based prospects to the 2025 NHL Combine. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

Starting this year, assuming a prospect can get to Buffalo, Russian-based prospects will be invited and allowed to attend. The full list of invitees has not been made public as of yet but the expectation is that the invitation list will be available in the coming week or so.

Why Change Course?

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the news to the Hockey Writers on Wednesday. Here’s what he had to say about why the change in course was made.

“I think travel restrictions for Russian citizens have lessened over the last several years, making Russian travel to North America easier and more routine,” Daly said. “Ultimately, we made the decision that if Russian prospects were free to travel, there should be nothing that precludes us welcoming them at the Draft Combine. Similar to the approach we take with our Russian Players. We don’t hold them responsible for the decisions of their government.”

According to NHL Central Scouting, some of the top Russian prospects include forward Alexander Zharovsky, defenseman Kurban Limatov and defenseman Artyom Gonchar, all three of which are ranked within the top-11 on the International Skaters list. We’ll see if they are among the invites once the list is revealed.

We’ll be on site for full coverage of the 2025 NHL Combine starting on Friday afternoon June 6 and then all day on Saturday June 7 as the prospects will complete much of their fitness testing. You can stay up-to-date on all things 2025 NHL Draft with our Draft Guide, which is continually updated with new profiles and content on a daily basis.