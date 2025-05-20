3 Takeaways From the Charge’s 2-1 OT Win Over the Frost in Game 1

On Tuesday, May 20, the Ottawa Charge hosted the Minnesota Frost for Game 1 of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Final. While the Frost are hoping to bring the Walter Cup back to Minnesota, the Charge are making their first run for the Cup. This game was a tough battle, but the Charge took the victory 2-1 after the game went into overtime.

Clark Is the Charge’s Secret Weapon

Game 1 was a tough back-and-forth match, with both teams putting up one goal before the end of the 60 minutes. The game headed into overtime, and everyone was worried it would be similar to the Charge’s Game 2 in the Semi-Finals, where the game went into quadruple overtime. Luckily, the game ended quickly thanks to Emily Clark. Two minutes into overtime, Clark stole the puck from the Frost within their offensive zone. She skated the puck through the neutral zone and into the Charge’s offensive zone. She skated close to the net and took a shot, putting the game away early.

Emily Clark, Ottawa Charge (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

Clark has been stellar for the Charge, not just in this game, but throughout their whole time in the playoffs. She currently leads Ottawa in playoff points, recording four points in the five games the Charge have played. Clark has recorded two goals and two assists in the playoffs. On top of this, she was second overall on the Charge in regular season points, recording 19 via nine goals and ten assists. Clark is a playmaker, and as the Charge continue their quest for the Walter Cup, Clark is a player they will want to pass the puck to when she is in front of the net.

Charge Kept Special Teams Strong

The Charge took three penalties in this game, one in each period. In the third period, the Charge and the Frost played 4-on-4, as both teams took a penalty on the same play. While the Charge failed to score on their three power-play chances, they kept themselves alive with their penalty killing.

The Frost have the best power-play percentage in the playoffs (45.5%), scoring five power-play goals. The Charge come in at the bottom of the pack at 9.1%, scoring only one power-play goal. Both teams have had eight power play opportunities within the first round, but the Frost made the most of their chances here. The Charge had other plans heading into the Final. It helps that Ottawa has the second-best penalty-kill percentage out of the four teams in the playoffs, with 81.8%. The Charge have only allowed two power-play goals in their time in the playoffs, and both were scored by the Montreal Victoire in the Semi-Finals. As the Charge continue in the Walter Cup Final, they must keep their penalty kill alive to deny the Frost their extra-player chances.

Charge Took Advantage of Home Ice Once Again

In the three games the Charge have hosted in the playoffs, they have won every game. In the Semi-Finals, the Charge won Game 1 in Montreal. While the Victoire took Game 2, which was the longest game in PWHL history, the Charge brought the series back home. In both Games 3 and 4, the Charge won, including a shutout in Game 3. Now, in the Walter Cup Final, they look to repeat their success. On top of winning Game 1, the first goal for the Charge was scored by Rebecca Leslie, who is an Ottawa native. The home-ice advantage is working in many ways for Ottawa.

The Charge have already won Game 1 on home ice, and now they are getting ready to host the Frost for Game 2. Will Ottawa be able to keep their home playoff record alive?

Game 2 on Thursday

The Walter Cup Final will continue in Ottawa on Thursday, May 22, as the Charge and the Frost play Game 2 at 7:00 P.M. EDT.