Flyers Mock Draft 2.0: Full Seven Rounds

The wait is nearly over. Following a pretty miserable 2024–25 season, the Philadelphia Flyers were rewarded with the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, which they will use on June 27. But it’s not just their top selection to look out for—the Orange and Black are loaded with picks.

Even after the Trevor Zegras trade, the Flyers have six picks inside the top 48 and 10 overall. In my final mock draft, I’m using all of them. From No. 6 to 164, how does it shake out?

6. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

With reporters anticipating his fall, it’s reasonable to believe that James Hagens could be available for the Flyers. In this mock, they gleefully scoop him up. He’s a smaller center at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, but the skill is far too great to pass on. Hagens’ elite passing ability, skating, and smarts give him first-line potential.

2025 NHL Draft Philadelphia Flyers Mock Draft (The Hockey Writers)

Hagens set a record with 22 points at the under-18 World Championship last year, and was a point-per-game player as an NCAA freshman in 2024–25. He didn’t have the greatest draft year despite that fact, but this is a swing that the Flyers could be seriously rewarded for taking.

22. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

To complement their smaller, skillful centermen, the Flyers may be eyeing a hard-working winger. Here, that’s Malcolm Spence. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound left wing has an elite two-way motor and offensive totals to justify this selection. He was one of four players eligible for this year’s class to put up at least 60 points in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2023–24, then saw moderate growth in 2024–25 with 32 goals and 41 assists for 73 points across 65 games.

At 22nd overall, Spence is a worthy pick. He may have top-six upside in the NHL, which would be a steal in this range. His traits being an objective need for the Flyers may put him on their radar.

31. Henry Brzustewicz, RD, London Knights (OHL)

It’s not just that Henry Brzustewicz plays for the London Knights, but his team was admittedly a factor in this pick. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound right-shot blueliner is active in all three zones with strong skating ability and on-puck decision-making. He had 42 points in 67 games this past season, tying him for 17th among OHL defensemen.

The Flyers have splurged a bit on this position in recent drafts, selecting Oliver Bonk and Spencer Gill with top-64 picks. But it wouldn’t be a bad idea to triple down, considering how coveted right-shot defensemen are.

36. Václav Nestrašil, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Instead of opting for a non-physical center, the Flyers swing at a huge right-winger at No. 36. Václav Nestrašil is 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds, with surprisingly solid skating ability at his size. He has smarts and decent upside for a pick outside the first round. Production-wise, Nestrašil’s 42 points in 61 regular-season games were just okay, but he had a nice playoff run with 13 points in 14 games en route to a championship win.

40. Semyon Frolov, G, MHK Spartak Moskva (MHL)

Due to uncertainty around Aleksei Kolosov’s future and it being a good idea, in general, to keep the goaltending cupboards stocked, the Flyers may take a gamble on a rising Semyon Frolov. Athleticism and size (6-foot-3, 203 pounds) are his main standout traits. Frolov had a .921 save percentage, 2.12 goals-against average, and a 16–7–3 record across three MHL clubs this past season, mimicking Egor Zavragin’s draft-year totals.

48. Carter Klippenstein, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

While a reach based on production (28 points in 58 games), Carter Klippenstein is a relentless hitter with a 6-foot-3, 180-pound frame. He has some valuable offensive traits, but the selling point will be his physical involvement. There’s a potential two-way, bottom-six future here.

68. Sean Barnhill, RD, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)

With almost the exact same frame as Michael Kesselring, who was a huge part in bringing star winger JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth via trade, Sean Barnhill‘s stock may be at an all-time high. The 6-foot-5, 214-pound right-handed defenseman has decent skating ability and should leverage his shutdown ability throughout his career. He had 11 points in 54 USHL games this past season.

132. Kirill Yemelyanov, C, Yaroslavl Loko (MHL)

If he slips to the beginning of the fifth round (perhaps slightly optimistic), Kirill Yemelyanov would be an exciting pick. But the 6-foot, 170-pound center isn’t your stereotypical high-skill, no-defense Russian. He has a fine motor, plays in his own zone, and has intelligent offensive habits. Yemelyanov recorded 23 points in 35 regular-season MHL contests, but was a point-per-game producer in the playoffs, with eight points in as many games.

157. Aron Dahlqvist, LD, Brynäs IF J20 (Nationell)

A big, physical, mobile, and smart left-shot defenseman would be a fair pickup late in the fifth round. Aron Dahlqvist had 12 points in 37 games in J20 Nationell (Sweden’s top junior league) this past season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defender has bottom-pairing NHL upside.

164. David Granberg, C, Luleå HF (SHL) He’s a two-year overager, but David Granberg has a case to get drafted this time. In what was a championship-winning campaign, he had 10 points in 43 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games, which is notable in such a demanding league. With solid physicality, two-way play, vision, and skating ability, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound center has bottom-six NHL traits. Being Mikael Renberg’s nephew, there’s at least one person the Flyers respect who can vouch for the 20-year-old.

Flyers’ Under-25 Depth Chart

Following such a huge draft class, what would the Flyers’ future look like? Below is a depth chart of their forwards under the age of 25:

Left Wing Center Right Wing Malcolm Spence James Hagens Matvei Michkov Denver Barkey Trevor Zegras Tyson Foerster Alex Bump Jett Luchanko Bobby Brink Jakob Pelletier Carter Klippenstein Václav Nestrašil Alex Čiernik Jack Berglund Nikita Grebenkin

Just one calendar year ago, none of the centers listed above were members of the organization. Of course, Hagens and Klippenstein are just mock picks, but the Flyers can make tremendous progress in cementing their core down the middle at the 2025 NHL Draft.

While I think Matvei Michkov will be the face of the league at some point, the wings may need a bit of help down the line. But there are some hard-working guys in the mix who can complement the small, high-end playmaking setup at the center position.

Now, for the defense:

Left Defense Right Defense Cam York Jamie Drysdale Emil Andrae Oliver Bonk Hunter McDonald Henry Brzustewicz Aron Dahlqvist Spencer Gill

The Flyers’ depth on their right defense in this scenario is quite good, considering the exclusion of Ethan Samson (who I really like), Helge Grans, and Barnhill. The left side could use some work, on the contrary. It may be worthwhile to make some high-profile additions through trading at a later date.

Lastly, here are the goalies:

Goaltenders Egor Zavragin Semyon Frolov Carson Bjarnason Aleksei Kolosov

This is a nice group of young netminders. The hope is that Zavragin is the real deal, but there are some backup plans in case his development stalls (or he turns out to be an average NHL starter rather than a great one).

Who do you want the Flyers to pick in the 2025 NHL Draft? Anybody that scouts are sleeping on?