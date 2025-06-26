Contract-Year Gamble: What the Canucks See in Evander Kane

The reaction to the Vancouver Canucks acquiring Evander Kane for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 Draft has been mixed—ranging from confused head-scratching to cautious optimism. On the surface, it might seem like a strange move: a 32-year-old power forward with a history of off-ice drama and declining numbers is brought in during a pivotal summer for the team. But dig a little deeper, and the logic behind this trade starts to take shape.

Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy and Elliotte Friedman broke down the deal recently, and their take was clear: this is a calculated bet by the Canucks. One with risk, yes—but also real upside.

If Friedman Is Right, the Canucks Get a Motivated Kane

Friedman pointed out the low cost of this acquisition. Edmonton needed cap space badly—clearing over $5 million by moving Kane—and Vancouver pounced. The Oilers didn’t want to retain salary and didn’t get a top pick back either. This was about cap relief. For the Canucks, it meant adding a motivated player in a contract year for a mid-round asset. That’s a roll of the dice, Friedman believes, that was worth taking.

“Anytime you get a player in the last year of their contract,” Friedman noted, “what’s the ultimate goal? To go out and get the next one.” Translation: Kane has every reason to perform—his next deal depends on it.

Why the Canucks Made the Move to Get Kane

Vancouver needs a spark. The second half of last season revealed cracks—not just in performance but also in the room. President Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin spent much of their year-end press conference discussing leadership, accountability, and a locker room that fell apart under pressure.

Kane, for all his baggage, brings edge. He’s physical, can score, and plays a playoff-style game. He also comes with a history—but the Canucks are betting that with so much at stake, Kane will be more focused on his future than his past. Combined with Dakota Joshua, he gives the team grit.

Friedman said, “It doesn’t help him if he’s a problem. The current motivation for Evander Kane is to have a big year.”

Kane’s Fit—and the Canucks’ Gamble

This is a big year for Vancouver. They need to prove last season wasn’t their ceiling. They need to show Quinn Hughes they’re serious about building a winner. And they need to give new head coach Adam Foote players who play a gritty, north-south system. Kane, when dialled in, checks those boxes. But it’s still a gamble.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If things go south—on the ice or behind closed doors—it could drag down a group that’s already shown signs of fracture. Yet, for $5 million and no long-term risk, the Canucks aren’t betting the farm. They’re placing a side bet on a player with something to prove. And while Kane’s past might be a bit iffy, he’s a team-first player and sticks up for his teammates.

Why the Move Makes Sense for Edmonton

Don’t overlook the other side of this deal. Edmonton needed space to get things done—like locking up Evan Bouchard and deciding what to do with other pending unrestricted free agents Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen, and maybe Corey Perry. Kane was expendable, not because he can’t play, but because his salary stood in the way of the Oilers’ broader goals.

Friedman said Edmonton is likely to make more trades, but clearing Kane’s contract was step one. They got the space, and the Canucks grabbed the deal.

The Bottom Line: A Motivated Kane Is Worth the Risk

Ultimately, this trade only makes sense if Kane shows up on time, in shape, and ready to perform. But the Canucks believe he will. And in a season where the margin for error is slim, they’re betting that, in a contract year, Kane will do what he’s always done best when backed into a corner: perform. It’s a risk. But it’s also the kind of risk the team needed to take.