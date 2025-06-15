10 Must-Have Prospects For the 2025 NHL Draft

We continue our countdown to the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles. You’ve met our Steal of the Draft. Now it’s time to meet some must-have prospects.

Most in the industry believe the 2025 draft class is weaker than in previous years once the obvious names are gone. While that can be debated, what cannot be debated is that there are quality players available later in the first round and beyond.

This year, we have 10 players we believe are must-have prospects given where they might be drafted. For the purposes of this exercise, we are not including anyone in the top-20 of Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for North American skaters nor are we including anyone like Anton Frondell or Victor Eklund from the international list.

While each of these players have questions and some risk, there is one quality of each player that make them an attractive option for teams. The list comprises of four centers, three wingers, two defensemen and a goalie.

10 Must-Have Prospects

Cameron Reid

Best quality? One of the best skaters in the draft from the blueline.

Why is Reid must have? All the talk at the top of the draft is about the explosive skater Matthew Schaefer is. Reid isn’t that far behind in that regard. Teams late in the first and early in the second if he’s available who need a play-driving defenseman who can skate and lead the breakout will covet Reid.

Cameron Reid has the speed and skill on the blueline that make him a must-have prospect. (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Theo Stockselius

Best quality? One of the better playmakers in this draft.

Why is Stockselius must have? Stockselius enjoyed a great second half of the season on a team in which Frondell gets the attention. Teams looking for two-way centers with some offensive upside will prioritize him. He’s up to 6-foot-3 and just short of 200 pounds as of the Combine.

William Horcoff

Best quality? Strong, physical two-way center.

Why is Horcoff must have? Horcoff was one of the standouts at the Combine setting a new record on the long jump. In addition, he jumped over 20 pounds from what was listed for him. At near 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds, he has the potential to be a shutdown center in the NHL who is a pain to play against. He plays a game that fits what’s expected in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Alexander Zharovsky

Best quality? Offensive skill.

Why is Zharovsky must have? One of the fastest risers in the entire draft, Zharovsky dominated in the MHL. While he has obvious questions about other parts of his game, if you’re a team outside the first round looking for pure skill, he is likely your best option. There’s not many in this draft that can turn defenders inside out in tight spaces.

Blake Fiddler

Best quality? Big, right-handed defenseman with NHL pedigree.

Why is Fiddler must have? Fiddler has the combination of size and speed that NHL teams crave. Players who are already 220 pounds shouldn’t be able to skate the way he does. He will likely hear his name later in the first round. Outside the top-20, he’s one of the best players available in the draft given his ability to play the shutdown role.

Daniil Prokhorov

Best quality? Size and physicality.

Why is Prokhorov must have? Prokhorov immediately stands out the first time you see him. He uses his 6-foot-6 frame to play a violent game that opponents know is coming. With teams always looking to develop potential power forwards, he becomes a must have after the first round. Patience will be required but the potential makes it worth the risk.

Cole McKinney

Best quality? All-around center who can play in any situation.

Why is McKinney must have? McKinney is the perfect example of a player who does a lot of things really well but doesn’t have that one elite quality that makes him a top-10 kind of player. The one thing he will give teams though is consistent effort. He can fit in multiple roles which makes him a coveted player on Day 2 of the draft.

Michal Svrcek

Best quality? Offensive skill played at a high pace.

Why is Svrcek must have? Considered one of the fastest risers in this draft, Svrcek used the U-18’s to make a final impression. The way he thinks the game coupled with the speed he plays it at will have some teams consider him late in the first round. Should he fall to Day 2, he will be the topic of discussion with multiple teams.

Mason West

Best quality? Combination of size and speed.

Why is West must have? West will be the talk of the NHL Draft. While he’s finishing out playing football, he has committed to hockey. At 6-foot-6 and with above average speed, he’s going to put teams to the ultimate test of when to take him. He’s raw and has a lot of development ahead of him. But the upside is as tantalizing as it gets. The further he slips, the more must-have he becomes given his upside as a premier power forward.

Michal Pradel

Best quality? Size and agility in net.

Why is Pradel must have? The goaltending conversation has focused on the likes of Joshua Ravensbergen and Jack Ivankovic for good reason. But don’t sleep on Pradel. He posted impressive numbers for Team Slovakia at the U-18’s which has led to some buzz about him. At 6-foot-5 with quickness in his game, teams that don’t want to use a high pick on a goalie will take a long look at him given how much of the net he can cover.

Stay tuned for the next part of our countdown to the NHL Draft when we reveal our five super-deep sleepers far down draft lists.