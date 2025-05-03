2025 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 OHL Prospects

Heading into the 2025 NHL Draft, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) finds itself with many players considered some of the best in the draft class. Last year’s draft saw players like Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks), Sam Dickinson (San Jose Sharks), and Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames), among others, see their lifelong dreams of being drafted into the NHL become a reality. Who are some of the top players representing the OHL in this year’s draft?

10. Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener Rangers

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 23rd (among NA skaters)

One of the 2025 NHL Draft’s most all-around defencemen, Cameron Reid, has the tools to be an impactful player at the NHL level. He saw his offensive game take a massive step this season while being one of the Kitchener Rangers’ most consistent defenders. He does not play a “flashy” game compared to some other defensive prospects in this year’s draft class; rather, he is just a fundamentally sound player on the ice.

Among Reid’s tools in his toolbox are his footwork and skating abilities, which help him at both ends of the ice. Defensively, he is strong enough, skating-wise, to keep a good gap on opponents coming at him, and he uses this to keep them within the perimeter of the zone. On the flip side, offensively, Reid uses his skating ability to work through the neutral zone, leading rushes and finding his teammates with his playmaking ability. He has the hockey IQ to know when and when not to engage from his point spot and has a strong shot from there, leading him to be Kitchener’s lead power play “quarterback” this season.

9. Henry Brzustewicz, D, London Knights

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 19th

On a London Knights team that has plenty of talent from their defence, led by 2024 first-round pick Sam Dickinson and 2023 first-round pick Oliver Bonk, Henry Bruzstewicz has taken full advantage of being able to learn and play with a duo like that this season. Henry, the younger brother of Calgary Flames prospect Hunter Brzustewicz, has taken on a bigger role this season with the Knights and has done an admirable job.

Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and Kashawn Aitcheson (The Hockey Writers)

Much like Reid, Brzustewicz’s game starts with his strong skating ability. He has shown a strong ability to play a shutdown defensive game, turning that into rushes the other way. He has no problem jumping into the play and joins the offensive game well. Once in the offensive zone, he has a strong enough shot that he places well to be impactful. He has played on the Knights’ power play unit this season and has used his one-timer well. Brzustewicz could be a hot commodity in this year’s draft as a right-handed shot from the back end of the ice.

8. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 17th

Simply put, Malcolm Spence is a pest to play against. He is a player that any team would love to have wearing their jersey and, in the same breath, someone that teams hate to play against. He is a nonstop hard worker at both ends of the ice. He has no problem getting involved in physical play and gets into scrums and mix-ups to further let his opponent know he is there.

In addition, his skill set is impressive. He flies around the ice with strong skating, and once he gets the puck on his stick, he can do anything from finding his teammates for a chance to taking the puck to the net. When given the chance, Spence also possesses a strong shot from any spot in the offensive zone. His hard-working mentality and play have made him a force on both the power play and the penalty kill again this season for the Erie Otters.

7. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 15th

Jack Nesbitt, one of the biggest risers among OHL players this season, put his entire repertoire on display on a Windsor Spitfires team that surprised many with its play. Nesbitt’s strong season was rewarded by being voted the Western Conference’s Most Improved Player in the OHL Coaches Poll at the end of the regular season. Standing at 6-foot-4, Nesbitt uses his size and reach well at both ends of the ice. Offensively, he protects the puck with his body, allowing him to work toward the net for a chance. He has great awareness, both with and without the puck.

Without the puck, he uses his awareness and vision to work himself into a spot to get the puck on his stick. Once he does have it, Nesbitt has a great shot that helped lead to his offensive breakout this season (25 goals this season compared to nine last season). Defensively, he has no issue going to the dirty parts of the ice to make a play, and with his size, he gets involved physically quite a bit. From his centre spot, he supports his defencemen in the defensive zone to help eliminate traffic at the front of the net. The all-around game Nesbitt plays will make him a prospect that will make an NHL organization very happy to have in their system.

6. Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 11th

When playing the Soo Greyhounds, opponents surely knew when Brady Martin was on the ice. He makes his presence felt immediately, with or without the puck on his stick. Defensively, Martin is relentless on the forecheck and has no issue throwing his weight around. He is considered one of the hardest hitters in the entire OHL. Once he gets possession of the puck, Martin has great vision and IQ to be a playmaker or turn himself into a shooting option. His offensive instincts are top-notch and stand out in a big way.

After missing part of the 2023-24 season, Martin took a big step in development and production this season, helping lead to him playing for Canada at the Under-18 World Hockey Championship, where he has totalled nine points in just five games as of May 1. He will be a player who can fill many roles in an NHL lineup down the line and will likely be a first-round pick come June.

5. Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie Colts

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 9th

Coming into this season, Kashawn Aitcheson was known as a physical presence on the ice. Offensively, he made a big jump in his development, which has paid off big-time for the Barrie Colts. One of the most clutch players in the OHL, Aitcheson can skate from the back end of the ice to lead rushes and plays in the offensive zone. He has the playmaking skill to be a threat with his potent shot and to set up and find his teammates well.

As mentioned, Aitcheson is a defensive force. He has learned to find a good medium of throwing his body around and using his stickwork to make a play. He has cut down on the penalties due to his physicality and played very well defensively. His all-around game has helped him be strong both on the man-advantage and the penalty kill. With his type of game, he is another player teams love to have in their lineup and hate to play against. Representing the OHL at the inaugural CHL/USA Top Prospects Game, he made his physical presence be felt and stood out for the CHL team in the two-game series.

4. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 6th

Someone who does anything and everything to help his team win, Porter Martone’s toolbox is full of tools. He has the size to play a physical, power forward style of game and has the overall skillset to take over a game offensively. With a relentless work ethic and nonstop motor, Martone is constantly all over the ice, making plays at both ends. Defensively, he places himself in a good position to break up plays to the point and throws his body around when given the chance to separate an opponent from the puck.

Porter Martone, Mississauga Steelheads (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Martone’s work defensively translates into his offensive game, where he is fully capable of being either a playmaker or a shooter himself. His power forward style helps him work to the net and open up lanes for teammates for a pass, or he uses his lethal shot to beat a netminder. In open space, Martone has the hands and skating ability to make a defender miss him and make the opposing team’s goaltender look silly with his stickhandling. He will be a player who could easily hear his name being called in the top-five selections of this year’s draft.

3. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 4th (among NA skaters)

One of the OHL’s best players when it comes to natural instincts, Jake O’Brien is a skating definition of a playmaker. He has great instincts, both with and without the puck on his stick. When he does have the puck, he constantly surveys the ice to look for a lane to the net or a pass to a teammate. His passing is top-notch, helping him tally 66 assists this season for the Brantford Bulldogs. While the passing aspect of his game is the true calling card, the shot in O’Brien’s arsenal is strong enough to keep defenders on their toes when he has the puck, making him even harder to defend.

Defensively, O’Brien’s instincts and IQ in his offensive game translate well. More often than not, he finds himself in the right place to break up an opponent’s attempt and is strong down low defensively to help support his end of the ice.

2. Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 2nd

After playing more of a secondary role on the 2024 Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit, Michael Misa took his game to a different level this season. Misa’s production in his first two seasons in the OHL was not bad by any means, but being the lead guy this season proved not to be too much for him. There is not much he can’t do on the ice. He transitioned back to his center position this season after spending most of last season on the wing, and he proved to be positionally sound defensively. He also seemed to bulk up a bit more this last offseason and used his frame well to engage physically to help make defensive plays.

Offensively, Misa’s game is all-around top-notch. When he is away from the puck, he has the awareness and hockey IQ to work himself into a spot to be found by a teammate. Where he really shines is when he does have the puck. Not only does he have a lethal shot, but his stickhandling is superb and can undress a defender in a heartbeat when given the room and time. Misa’s all-around game and skillset make him a player who could be in the running for the first-overall selection in this year’s draft. His potential leads many to believe he will be a massively impactful player at the NHL level.

1. Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie Otters

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 1st (among NA skaters)

While Matthew Schaefer was limited to only 17 games with the Erie Otters after breaking his collarbone at the World Junior Championship with Canada, his skillset and potential are undeniable. One of the younger players in this year’s draft class, Schaefer has the ability to drive the play from the backend of the ice. His shiftiness and skating ability with the puck on his stick help him weave his way through the defensive and neutral zones. When he gets into the offensive zone, he has the vision and IQ to see the ice and lanes opening up before anyone else, making opponents pay for it.

His defensive game, while overall still a bit of a work in progress, is strong, thanks partly to his skating. His edge work and smooth movement on the ice help keep his opponents at bay. When he has to, he does throw his body around to make a play. Schaefer has shown flashes of Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes with his play, and at the age of 17, the sky is the limit for him to develop into a player like the two aforementioned. At this point, Schaefer should hear his name called as the first selection in the draft.

Plenty of Talent Coming From the OHL

Last year’s draft saw plenty of players hear their names called who played and still play in the OHL. This year should be no different with the deep class of NHL Draft-eligible players from the league, led by the ten mentioned above.

