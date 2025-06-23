3 Players the Penguins Should Target in the 2025 NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins have already been busy this offseason with the hiring of new head coach Dan Muse. General manager Kyle Dubas still has a lot to do, and with the draft less than a week away, he won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Pittsburgh will have at least ten picks in this year’s draft. Dubas has been clear about his plan to build for the future, so who should he be targeting?

Malcolm Spence, LW, University of Michigan, NCAA

Forward Malcolm Spence is definitely a player to watch. He played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season for the Erie Otters and had 32 goals in 65 games. At 6-foot-2, he’s a relentless forechecker who gets to the net. He has good defensive awareness and speed, which he uses to his advantage to create offense. He’s also good at breaking up the play at 5v5 and on the penalty kill, and can get the puck up the ice.

Spence still needs to work on his consistency, but he is a natural-born leader who works hard every shift. He will be attending the University of Michigan next season where he will continue to refine his skills. There is no denying his raw talent, and there is a strong chance he will be a first-round selection. He should definitely be on the Penguins’ radar.

Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF

Forward Victor Eklund is already on Dubas’ radar, and it is not hard to see why. This season, Eklund played professional hockey in Sweden’s second league with Djurgardens IF, and he did not look out of place. He had 19 goals in 42 games and ranked fifth on his team with 31 points. He added two goals and five assists in 16 games in the postseason. He also played for Team Sweden in the World Junior Championship where he had seven goals in 14 games.

Victor Eklund at the 2025 NHL Draft Combine (Photo by Christopher Babos / The Hockey Writers)

Eklund is a strong skater with a good release. He has good hand-eye coordination and a strong net front presence. At 5-foot-11 and 169 pounds, there have been concerns about his size, but at 18 years old, he has plenty of time to bulk up.

Dubas flew to Sweden this season to watch Eklund play, so there is definitely interest there. The Penguins pick at No. 11 in the first round, and there is a chance the young winger will already be off the board. If he is still available, or if Pittsburgh moves up a few spots to possibly get him, they could end up with a future star.

Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie Colts, OHL

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson is an extremely talented blueliner who is more than likely on Pittsburgh’s radar. This season, he finished third in the OHL in goals by a defenceman with 26 in 64 games. During his time with the Barrie Colts, every area of his game has improved. His play is strong in all three zones, and he is good with his stick. His offensive game has come a long way this season, but will it be able to translate to the NHL?

Aitcheson may not be an offensive defenseman in the NHL, but he is a strong skater who is good at breaking up line rushes. He is solid on the forecheck, and his all-around game is good enough that he could probably hold his own in the NHL towards the middle of next season. He has two junior-eligible years left, and his development still needs some work. He could definitely turn into a defensive powerhouse, and if he’s available when the Penguins are up, they should seriously consider taking him.

Penguins Need to Choose Wisely

Dubas understands the state of his team, and he knows how important this draft is to their future. He is not looking for a quick fix in Pittsburgh. The draft will begin Friday, June 27, and it will be interesting to see what the Penguins do when they are on the clock.