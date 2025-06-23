3 Canadiens Set to Take the Next Step

While the organization has drafted well and added some intriguing talent over the past few years, development is far from linear, and opportunity is everything. With certain roster spots opening up and roles evolving, a few young players are perfectly positioned to take a major step forward in 2025-26.

Here are three Canadiens players set to embrace expanded responsibilities and potentially become key contributors next season.

Kaiden Guhle

Kaiden Guhle has already proven to be one of the most dependable defencemen on the Habs’ roster. Since entering the league, his poise, skating, and defensive maturity have stood out, especially given his age. But up to this point, circumstances, mainly injuries and a rotating cast of partners, have prevented him from stringing together a fully healthy and consistent NHL campaign. That could change next season.

What makes this upcoming season so important for Guhle is the projected opportunity to skate alongside Lane Hutson full-time. The pairing was tested this season and showed good chemistry. With Hutson’s dynamic offensive style and natural puck-moving instincts, Guhle could be the perfect stabilizing presence on his side, a mobile, reliable partner who also has the tools to contribute more offensively.

That offensive side of his game is something that hasn’t been fully tapped yet. Guhle has always had the skating and IQ to activate off the rush or sneak into soft areas in the offensive zone, but his role has often been more conservative due to team needs. A full season next to a high-end puck mover like Hutson could change that. More offensive zone starts, and the ability to jump into the play with a safety net behind him, all of that sets up well for a spike in Guhle’s production.

It’s also worth noting that he’s never played a full 82-game NHL season. Injuries have slowed his momentum, but if he can stay healthy, there’s no reason Guhle can’t firmly establish himself as a true top-pairing defenceman.

Jakub Dobeš

With Cayden Primeau potentially gone and no veteran backup currently signed, the path appears wide open for Jakub Dobeš to grab the number two job behind Samuel Montembeault. After a solid start to the American Hockey League (AHL) campaign with the Laval Rocket and a recall in December, the 24-year-old Czech goaltender is looking to establish himself as the number two behind Montembeault next season.

Dobeš has steadily adjusted to the pro game since arriving from Ohio State. At 6-foot-4, he brings size and athleticism to the crease, along with a calm presence that has developed with experience. He regularly showed the ability to make difficult saves under pressure.

Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Assuming Montreal doesn’t bring in a veteran goalie, Dobeš should see somewhere between 30 and 40 games next season, ample opportunity to prove he’s ready for the NHL grind. Those games will come in various situations: back-to-backs, stretches where Montembeault needs rest, and potentially more if injuries arise.

The Canadiens aren’t necessarily expecting Dobeš to steal games every night, but if he can bring stability and show he can be trusted, he might just solidify himself as the long-term backup, and possibly more down the line. A breakout campaign from Dobeš would go a long way in giving management peace of mind when it comes to the crease.

Jayden Struble

Jayden Struble’s path to the NHL has been slower than some of his draft classmates, but his progression over the past two seasons has been undeniable. After back-to-back 56-game seasons in the NHL with stints between Montreal and Laval, the 2025-26 campaign could be his true breakout year, with a permanent spot on the Canadiens’ third pair within reach.

Struble’s game is built on physicality, skating, and intensity. He doesn’t shy away from contact and plays with a certain edge that can energize a team. But what stood out this season was the increasing poise with the puck and improved decision-making in his own end. There’s still room to grow, but the tools are clearly there.

What could unlock Struble’s game even more is more stability down the line. This season, Struble played with a couple different partners. He also played in Laval and saw long stretches in the stands. His minutes could increase, his penalty-killing usage might grow, and if he builds trust with the coaching staff, he could become a part of Montreal’s bottom pair.

It’s easy to forget that Struble is only 23. He’s still young and has now built a solid foundation of pro experience. With a clearer path to playing time and some momentum on his side, next season presents a golden opportunity for him to step up and solidify his place as an everyday NHL defenceman.

The Canadiens’ focus remains long-term, but progress must come from within. Not every breakout has to be spectacular; sometimes it’s about players stepping into roles, playing responsible hockey, and helping the team stabilize. For Guhle, Dobeš, and Struble, this upcoming season could mark a turning point in their careers.

Whether it’s taking on more minutes, facing tougher competition, or simply being relied upon nightly, each of them is poised to take the next step. If they do, the Habs will be one step closer to turning potential into a playoff run.