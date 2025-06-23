Zegras Trade Coming, Plus More NHL News & Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Noah Dobson is looking for a big payday and there is talk he could be traded before the NHL Draft as a result. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are exploring several options with their roster, particularly their goaltending. Are the Anaheim Ducks trading Trevor Zegras this week? Finally, how far apart are the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares on an extension?

Rumors Swirl Around Islanders’ Noah Dobson Ahead of NHL Draft

Trade speculation continues to mount around New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, with multiple reports suggesting GM Mathieu Darche faces a major decision ahead of the NHL Draft. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Isles have three options: re-sign Dobson and potentially trade him later, go through arbitration and risk losing him next summer, or move him now.

Dobson, 25, is reportedly seeking a new deal worth around $10-$11 million annually, and while that figure may be a negotiation tactic, it complicates talks. Detroit Hockey Now’s Bob Duff linked the Red Wings to Dobson in a rumored deal involving J.T. Compher and Jonatan Berggren — though that report has been disputed.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Frank Seravalli calls Dobson’s future a “toss-up,” with a trade before the draft still very much in play.

Oilers Working on a Few Different Ideas

On the latest episode of 32 Thoughts, Friedman noted that netminding remains their free agency and trade priority. “The best goalie available in free agency is Jake Allen,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s the route they’ll go, but they’re definitely looking into the trade market.” He suggested that management has consulted some of their top players about possible goalie targets, adding, “I wouldn’t be surprised if they go over some options and say, ‘Here’s what we could do, what do you like?’”

Friedman also hinted that Viktor Arvidsson might be open to a trade, if it’s a place he wants to go, and that Edmonton might be looking to retain Kasperi Kapanen.

Finally, Friedman said a source told him that a short-term deal for Evan Bouchard doesn’t seem likely, especially given that his arbitration award is still going to put him around $10 million per season. There isn’t really a savings to be had for Edmonton if they opt for short-term versus long-term.

Keep an Eye on Trevor Zegras

Friedman posted on Monday to “keep an eye on Zegras” and added in a quick news report that multiple sources say the Anaheim Ducks are in “significant discussions” with multiple teams on a Trevor Zegras trade. He believes Zegras could be traded this week.

Despite injuries and a less productive season, there is a market for the 24-year-old, who posted back-to-back 20-goal, 60-point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Maple Leafs and Tavares Not Close on an Extension

According to sources, including Pierre LeBrun, negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares are “not close at all.” Elliotte Friedman believes the going rate for Tavares will be $7.5 million over at least three seasons, while other reports suggest the Leafs have lowballed Tavares to the tune of under $4 million per season.

It will be intriguing to see if the Leafs are willing to come up with their offer or if Tavares might feel forced to explore the free agency market, even though he’s not interested in playing elsewhere. The Leafs may be standing firm, in which case both Mitch Marner and Tavares leaving would open up a great deal of cap space.

It was also reported that Toronto pushed hard for Mason Marchment, but was unable to acquire him before the forward was traded to the Seattle Kraken.

