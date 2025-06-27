Joe Wahlund – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Joe Wahlund

2024–25 Team: Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

Date of Birth: April 20, 2007

Place of Birth: Karlstad, SWE

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 190 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 53 rd (European skaters)

(European skaters) Future Considerations: 168th

Joe Wahlund is a polished left-shot defenseman with decent size for his age. Though competent offensively, he particularly shines in the neutral and defensive zones with his strong anticipation and positioning. Wahlund is a late-round candidate for the 2025 NHL Draft, arguably deserving more love than he’s gotten.

Points-wise, Wahlund had a standard season for someone with aspirations of being drafted. Among defensemen in J20 Nationell, he was tied for 29th in point-scoring, with 20 in 43 games (four goals, 16 assists). While that’s underwhelming in a weaker junior league on paper, the Florida Panthers’ Gustav Forsling produced at a worse rate in his draft year, yet has four 30-point campaigns in the NHL.

Wahlund was more of a standout at the World Junior A Challenge, recording six points in five games. That beat out all draft-eligible defenders in the tournament. He also competed in the U18 World Championship and had two points in six games.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Wahlund’s smarts mostly stand out away from the offensive zone. He has exceptional anticipation, able to break up passing plays and put his team on the attack. This shows both in the neutral and defensive zones. On top of stealing pucks, Wahlund is disruptive in the slot through his positioning. He’s useful on the penalty kill in this way—that’s where a lot of goals are scored.

Wahlund also displays good gap control. He’s rarely beaten by opposing forwards. His intelligence is apparent when he’s aggressive on the puck carrier when they don’t have any optimal places to pass—Wahlund forces them into a bad decision, shutting the play down.

Getting away from his shutdown ability, Wahlund has good transitional qualities. He’s calm when opting for breakout passes, showing patience for a lane to open up. His vision isn’t necessarily an X-factor, but it comes into play here. Additionally, Wahlund positions himself well to receive passes inside his zone, which he uses as leverage for a clean exit.

With sufficient mobility and strength, too, Wahlund has the traits to be successful at the next level. But do NHL clubs agree?

Joe Wahlund – NHL Draft Projection

If Wahlund doesn’t go undrafted, he’s a late-round pick. The former may be in his future, but he’s worthy of consideration.

Quotables

“Wahlund doesn’t have many glaring weak points. He’s a rather smart two-way defender who does his job on both sides of the puck without jumping out too much. He doesn’t play a hyper-active style of game, but has sneaky offensive potential at the next level through his playmaking and smarts. He activates frequently but picks his spots wisely and – as of result – usually gets something concrete accomplished.” – Elite Prospects

“Wahlund possesses a strong and imposing frame, and his size allows him to handle opponents physically while protecting the net effectively. He showcases good upper-body strength, giving him an advantage in battles along the boards and in front of the net. Wahlund has solid acceleration, which helps him close gaps quickly against opposing forwards.” – Jocke Andersson, FCHockey (from ‘26755 – Leksands J18 vs. Farjestad J18,’ FCHockey – April 9, 2025)

“Wahlund is a defenseman who plays a steady, responsible game. His strengths include strong positioning and the ability to support teammates, particularly at the offensive blue line. While he skates well and can effectively carry the puck through the defensive and neutral zones, he tends to default to low-risk plays with his first pass.” – Linus Johnsson, FCHockey (from ‘26755 – Leksands J18 vs. Farjestad J18,’ FCHockey – April 2, 2025)

Strengths

Anticipation

Gap control

Play in transition

Relatively mistake-free

Can play on left or right side

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Questionable offensive upside

Could use more strength

NHL Potential

Wahlund can be a bottom-pairing defenseman in the NHL with penalty-kill usage.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 2.5/10, Defense – 5.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2023–24 J18 SM Silver Medal

2023–24 U17 WHC Bronze Medal

2024–25 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Bronze Medal

2024–25 U18 WJC Silver Medal

2024–25 WJAC-19 Silver Medal

Interviews/Links

Joe Wahlund Stats

Videos

