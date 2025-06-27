Blue Jackets Acquire Wood & Coyle From Avalanche

On Friday (Jun. 27), the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche swung a trade hours before the 2025 NHL Entry Draft got underway. The Blue Jackets acquired forwards Miles Wood and Charlie Coyle in exchange for forward Gavin Brindley, the 77th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a conditional second-round pick in 2027.

Coyle, who is 33 years old, scored 17 goals and added 18 assists for 35 points through 83 games between the Avalanche and the Boston Bruins last season. Throughout his career, he has scored 189 goals and added 296 assists for 485 points through 950 games, which comes out to a 0.51 points-per-game average.

Wood, who is 29 years old, scored four goals and added four assists for eight points through 37 games last season. Throughout his career, he has scored 91 goals and added 91 assists for 182 points through 513 games, which comes out to a 0.35 points-per-game average.

Brindley, who is 20 years old, has one NHL game under his belt. He spent the 2024-25 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Cleveland Monsters, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists for 17 points through 52 games.

The second-round pick’s condition in 2027 is that the Blue Jackets can move the lower of the two they currently own once the 2027 NHL Entry Draft comes around.

This trade frees up $7.75 million in cap space for the Avalanche, and no salary retention was involved in the transaction.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.